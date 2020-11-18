Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda - today I’ll be covering;

Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) - Trading update & update on FSP (formal sale process)

Wynnstay (LON:WYN) - positive trading update

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - Trading update

Halfords (LON:HFD) - Interim results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) - Half year results

Finncap (LON:FCAP) - Interim results

Share price: 1400p (pre market open)

No. shares: 9.38m

Market cap: £131.3m

(I hold - but only a small position)

Trading update & update on FSP

Best of the Best plc, (LSE: BOTB) the online organiser of weekly competitions to win cars and other lifestyle prizes is pleased to provide an update on trading for the interim six month period to 31 October 2020. The Company will announce the date for the release of its interim results shortly.

Trading update -

The Company is very pleased that trading for the period has remained as strong as previously announced on 16 September 2020 and that momentum remains within the business. The Group's online strategy has continued to gain traction.

Looking back to the 16 Sept 2020 AGM trading update, my notes are here. Even though BOTB said it was once again trading ahead of expectations, the broker forecast doesn’t seem to have moved. Therefore, I speculated whether c.100p per share EPS might be on the cards for this year, FY 04/2021. So it will be interesting if the house broker updates its forecast today or not, because it didn’t seem to update its forecast on 16 Sept.

Outlook - sounds good;

The early signs are that the second half of the year will be strong and the Board remains confident about the prospects for the business in the second half of the financial year.

There must be some extent to which BOTB benefits from lockdown, since some customers may have more disposable income available, given that we can't eat out, go on holiday, or go to the pub.

Update on formal sale process (FSP) - still ongoing, with several parties;

The Company, together with its advisers, remains in ongoing discussions with interested parties from a number of sector verticals and including private equity.

My opinion -…