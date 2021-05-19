Good morning, it's Paul and Roland here. A big welcome to Roland Head, who has kindly agreed to step in and help out here at the SCVR, to give Jack some study leave. Roland is a highly experienced investment analyst and writer, and can be found on Twitter: @rolandhead

StockSlam - a reminder that this popular free webinar starts tonight at 18:00. Anyone can do a 3 minute pitch for any stock, so why not get involved?! It's good fun. Register here.

Timing - we should be finished by 1pm.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Dialight (LON:DIA) - in line with expectations trading update, but orders above expectations. Does this mean the turnaround could be gathering pace? Who knows, not enough information is provided.

Science (LON:SAG) - A strong trading update, with H1 profit guidance 30% up on last year's excellent H1. Mentions potential supply chain problems (as many companies are saying). Valuation still looks attractive to me. A thumbs up from me - holders should be pleased with the group's progress.

Roland's Section:

Creo Medical (LON:CREO) - a promising update from this medical device firm, but it remains a speculative situation.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) - This acquisitive legal services business says that revenue for the year to 30 April should be ahead of consensus. Knights Group has delivered strong growth since flotation, but the firm doesn’t yet have a very long track record as a listed business.

Paul’s section

320p (pre market open) - £104m market cap

Trading Statement

Dialight plc (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, is today issuing the following AGM trading update.

AGM trading update - encouraging start to the year

This relates to the FY 12/2021.

Looking back at its last results for FY 12/2020, the figures were a £(6.4)m underlying operating loss, not bad considering covid hit revenues hard, down 21% to £119m.

The outlook comments alongside these results sounded OK - this was published on 31 March 2021, so I’m providing it now for context -

Full year guidance for 2021



We are experiencing an increase in quoting activity early in the year and while the Group will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 during 2021 and will take steps to mitigate to the extent…