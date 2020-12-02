Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Timing - I've got most of the day free today, so should be able to focus on this. As I mentioned in the comments yesterday, I'm a freelance writer here, and I publish what I can, when I can. It's not a full time job. Please bear that in mind, to keep expectations grounded. Maybe we should have made that clearer before, to prevent unrealistic expectations, if so, please accept my apologies. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda - these updates have caught my eye today;

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - share price up on a trading update

Loungers (LON:LGRS) (I hold, small position) - shares up on interim results

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - shares up on a trading update

Spaceandpeople (LON:SAL) - huge % move up on this nanocap on an interesting announcement (I hold - a tiny position)

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - more contract extensions, building confidence for H2 outturn

Empresaria (LON:EMR) - solid trading update, low PER

Tesco (LON:TSCO) - readers are more cynical than me about it returning business rates relief monies to the taxpayer!

John Authers newsletter

If you don’t follow John Authers daily email newsletter on Bloomberg, then you should! I don’t read it every day, due to being permanently snowed under with things I have to read & interpret. But when I do, I’m glad I did. His comments this week on Bitcoin, and overall market valuations, are very interesting, and well balanced.

Too many commentators churn out the same stuff year after year, explaining why the economy is going down the pan, QE is folly, currencies will become worthless, etc.. The fact is, they’ve been consistently wrong for about 12 years now. It doesn’t seem to occur to them to question their own judgement, or base their comments on facts, rather than dogma.

What I like about John Authurs, is that his articles are so well researched, and balanced. His conclusions are based on reality, not what conventional economics suggests ought to be happening (but isn’t).

Highly recommended, here’s his latest article on Bitcoin & stock market valuation. You can sign up for a free daily newsletter, here (scroll down to John Authers).

Retailers - Arcadia & Debenhams

Big news this…