Virgin Wines Uk (LON:VINO) - trading update for FY 06/2021, with revenues & EBITDA "marginally higher" than previously expected, following a strong finish to the year. Demand is still good. I'm warming to this share, but still want to wait and see how demand and growth settle down post-pandemic.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - another positive trading update, with guidance given in early June now exceeded, for FY 06/2021. Still loss-making, but very strong organic growth augurs well for the future. Plenty of cash following recent placing.

Creightons (LON:CRL) - Results for FY 03/2021 look very good - boosted somewhat by one-off sanitiser sales in lockdown 1, although there were also negative hits from covid. Weighing up those offsetting points is a key point for investors to consider. Very nice balance sheet. Looks a decent company, at a reasonable price, I like it!

Loungers (LON:LGRS) - full-year results for the year to 18 April. These numbers were always likely to be poor, but the company appears well positioned to move forwards from the pandemic.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - a modest upgrade to profit guidance appears to…