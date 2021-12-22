Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR. As there's not much company news this week, I'm trying to handle the SCVRs solo, to give Jack more time for other duties.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - 2 large contract wins are announced, but seem to be in the forecasts already. They company reassures that it should achieve its FY 3/2022 expectations. I'm struck by the size of these contracts, which will contribute 37% of the entire year's forecast revenues. Even after the recent c.30% correction in share price, it's still not cheap on a PER basis. However, I continue to be impressed by the potential for this company to scale up in future, possibly, which could transform its valuation if they succeed in winning more large contracts. No guarantees about that of course, so it requires a bit of a leap of faith.

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - a trading update that tries to sound upbeat, being in line with lowered market expectations. However, on doing a little digging, it's clear that this company is burning through cash at a prodigious rate, and has nearly run out. It says more funding is needed in early 2022. Very high risk, I think this share is probably heading to zero unfortunately. Bargepole I'm afraid, due to the high risk of insolvency, based on these numbers. I hope punters manage to salvage something from this bad investment. I think anyone holding this is crazy, because it looks highly likely to end up at zero, given the very high cash burn.

Camellia (LON:CAM) - my first ever look at this overseas agricultural group. I like the strong balance sheet, and good track record of dividends. Today's update is ambiguously worded/punctuated, and I can't find any broker notes, so can't take it any further. Developing country , and exposure to volatile agricultural prices, turns me off.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) - issues a positive trading update during market hours. Has this cyber-security company finally turned a corner, after years of heavy losses? I don't know, but there do seem to be some encouraging signs.

K3 Business Technology (LON:KBT) - issues an in line with expectations update for FY 11/2021. The balance sheet has been fixed now, with some non-core disposals businesses sold. My view: neutral.