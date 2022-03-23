Good morning, it's Paul and Roland here today, welcome back Roland! Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) (prepared last night) - a positive trading update. Good industry tailwinds in streaming TV, provide a boost, some one-offs though. Forward visibility is limited. I question the valuation, given a long, and weak track record of inability to generate profit.

Saga (LON:SAGA) (I hold) - Preliminary results for FY 1/2022 are as expected, a small underlying loss. Liquidity & going concern statements look strong, so no solvency or cashflow issues. Heavy losses from travel, due to covid, are covered by big profits from the insurance division - an excellent hybrid business model. Forward bookings on cruise are strong, less so in the tours business. I remain of the view that this share looks very cheap, for a strong recovery in the travel business.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) - profit guidance is reduced by 29%, due to a huge increase in gas prices. The company is taking action (price rises, etc), so this could be a temporary problem, and it says customer demand remains strong. Shares look expensive though. A fairly muted market reaction today, shares only down about 10%.

Roland's Section:

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG): This scientific instrument group has delivered a record set of figures, ahead of expectations. But after a strong recovery from the pandemic, management sounds much more cautious about the year ahead. A flat outcome seems possible at this stage.

Dignity (LON:DTY): Listed funeral service provider has put out a downbeat set of numbers today. Management warns of the risk of falling profits and a potential covenant breach as the UK’s death rate returns to normal. There are also looming challenges from debt restructuring and new FCA rules relating to pre-paid funeral plans.

