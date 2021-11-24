Good morning, it's Paul here, with the SCVR for Wednesday (first few sections prepared last night by Paul).

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Universe (LON:UNG) - bumper payday for shareholders here, with a >100% premium cash takeover bid, from a trade buyer.

Ao World (LON:AO.) - very poor interim numbers, with growth low, and fleeting profitability during the pandemic having vanished. This is a very poor business model, in my opinion, as the figures clearly show. I also have concerns about the heavy reliance on commissions from extended warranties, etc.

M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) (I hold) - another upgrade to expectations. Not cheap, but forecasts keep rising, so is the company now in an "upgrade cycle"?

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - nothing spectacular in these interim results, but it's tracking in line with full year expectations. The balance sheet has been transformed, with net cash now 18% of the market cap. It has the best blue chip client list I've ever seen for a micro cap, and under the surface a lot has been done to (hopefully) lay the groundwork for fast growth, in this 3-year turnaround. The valuation can be justified on a PER basis too, very unusual for this type of company.

Appreciate (LON:APP) - I'm still quite sceptical about this gift voucher company. But we'll keep it on the radar, as there's a possibility of a turnaround with the digital strategy. I need to see more evidence though, nothing doing so far.

Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) - a blast from the past, for those of us old enough to remember the industrial strife of the 1970s. Can this Belfast shipbuilder rebuild profitability with wind farms, and apparently tightening capacity constraints at competitors? You can be the judge of that, I have no idea!



Jack's section:

Wynnstay (LON:WYN) - trading ahead of expectations and managing inflation well. Reasonably valued with a great dividend track record, so worth considering for longer term investors, although the shares are very illiquid and the company's fortunes depend upon farmgate prices.

Mulberry (LON:MUL) - turnaround of British luxury lifestyle brand could be gaining traction. The share price remains down on historical levels and there has been no equity dilution. But the group has struggled to generate revenue growth and…