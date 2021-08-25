Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here today, with the SCVR for Wednesday.



Sopheon (LON:SPE) - product lifecycle software company with some good blue chip clients and an encouraging track record of investment back into its products. Growth has been slow, stalled by its transition to a longer-term SaaS-based business model, but there are good signs of growth in this latest update.

Costain (LON:COST) - the scale of this business is large in comparison to the market cap, so there is scope for a rerating if trends are favourable and infrastructure activity picks up. But this is a low margin business with large and complex contracts. There's not much security if things go wrong.

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) - impressive full year results from an in-demand e-fulfilment logistics operator. It's well placed for further organic growth in the UK and Europe and appears to have carved out a strong market position in what can be an unforgiving sector. The valuation is quite pricey but the fundamentals are strong so a premium looks to be justified.

Share price: 980p

Shares in issue: 10,499,613

Market cap: £102.9m

Sopheon is an international provider of software and services for product life cycle management. Its Accolade® solution supports strategic roadmapping, idea development, product portfolio management and the creation, commercialization and replacement of products. It’s got operating bases in the…