Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

I don't recall it being so manically busy in previous Januarys. Maybe we're covering more companies this year in the SCVRs? Or it could be that the general market plunge this year to date has made everything more intense?

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - 2021 ended with a flourish, and has yet again beaten previous guidance, which was raised as recently as 7 Dec 2021. Looks terrific value still. Outlook for 2022: another good year expected. Increased spending on S+M, and product development, so expect flat profits (which they'll probably beat). This remains one of my favourite shares - a high quality business, performing very well, at a remarkably cheap price.

Paul's Preamble - Valuations re-setting

Whatever the reasons, which I listed in yesterday's market commentary here, it's becoming clearer to me by the day that what we're seeing at the moment is a reset of valuations in the USA, which is spilling over into UK markets.

As a value/GARP investor, I've been worried for years, as to why valuations had become so stretched for growth companies. The only logical explanations were ultra low interest rates (driving investors into riskier assets), and the complacency that comes with a long bull market. Plus a lot of speculative money, and new punters coming into the market, who haven't experienced a prolonged bear market before, who believed that all you have to do is "buy the dip" - which worked brilliantly for a long time, to be fair! But it's not working any more.

It seems to me that all this is coming out in the wash now, with the market scrubbing off a lot of speculative froth, and over-valuations. That's music to my ears in a way, but of course it also drags down almost everything in its wake, even things that are not over-valued. So not a pleasant process. That said, my SIPP is currently down 13% year-to-date, which is a rapid move down, but I just see it as a sharp, but fairly normal market move. Things go down sometimes. Then they go back up again, if they're good companies, reasonably-priced. It's just a question of being patient. 13% is a walk in the park, compared with what happened in Feb-Mar 2020.

I'm not able to…