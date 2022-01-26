Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds. Today's report is now finished.

I don't recall it being so manically busy in previous Januarys. Maybe we're covering more companies this year in the SCVRs? Or it could be that the general market plunge this year to date has made everything more intense?

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - 2021 ended with a flourish, and has yet again beaten previous guidance, which was raised as recently as 7 Dec 2021. Looks terrific value still. Outlook for 2022: another good year expected. Increased spending on S+M, and product development, so expect flat profits (which they'll probably beat). This remains one of my favourite shares - a high quality business, performing very well, at a remarkably cheap price.

Ig Design (LON:IGR) - another profit warning, it's down 52% today. Now only breakeven expected for FY 3/2022. Supply chain & logistics problems have crushed its margins. Is that fixable though? It might be in time. I don't think there's any rush to bottom fish here, but at some point it might become a turnaround, who knows? Balance sheet looks sound enough for it to get through these problems. The danger is that it has another profit warning in it. So I'll avoid for the time being.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) - a positive sounding update, but it actually looks a little behind forecast, and H2 was down on H1. Large EBITDA turns into small PBT! This company does look interesting, but in a more sceptical market, I'm not finding the valuation appealing.

Srt Marine Systems (LON:SRT) - a big contract win confirmed, looks like it was expected, as share price hasn't moved much. I question the market cap, given how there's been such a long track record of missing forecasts, and historically almost no visibility on the pipeline converting.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) - avoids insolvency, with an emergency cash loan from major shareholders. This is to provide enough time to (hopefully) sell the company. Incredibly high risk, with a high chance of a 100% wipeout for equity. Very dangerous, beware!

Jack's section:

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - trading is again ahead of expectations, with strong trading across both Adult and Children’s publishing, plus a major milestone of £5m…