Paul:

Wickes (WIX) - is demerging from Travis Perkins, to become a standalone, listed company. WIX will have 252.1m shares in issue. I'll take a look at it once the price is live, but probably won't be a small cap. No section on this below, it's just a quick note here.

French Connection (LON:FCCN) - review of FY 01/2021 results - awful, as expected due to impact of 3 lockdowns. But balance sheet is still robust, and current trading sounds encouraging. Everything still to play for here. Bid talks continue. It's a special situation, so won't appeal to everyone.

Jack:

Tissue Regenix (LON:TRX) - Covid disruption but underlying operational progress from the Leeds University spin-off woundcare specialist. There is potential here, but also a track record of losses and equity dilution.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

22.5p (pre market open) - mkt cap £22m

Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 January 2021

This is very much a special situation, and won’t appeal to most people. Hence I won’t be at all offended if you ignore this section and skip to the next one.

Due to the 3 lockdowns forcing closure of the shops, impacting non-essential retailers (and indirectly wholesale), these figures were always going to be grim, so no surprises here. Just for the record -

Revenues down 40% to £71.5m

Underlying loss of £(11.7)m - obviously a lot worse than the £(2.9)m loss in the prior year, due to the impact of lockdown closures

Further £8.0m non-underlying costs, taking the total statutory loss to £(19.7)m - nasty, but not terminal, because the balance sheet & liquidity are actually fine (see below)

Cost-cutting done, and focus on conserving cash

Balance sheet - of key importance for any loss-making company. A strong balance sheet buys time, to allow trading to be improved. A weak balance sheet can be terminal for a loss-making company.

FCCN is now seeing the benefit of going into the covid crisis with an unusually strong balance sheet. It has absorbed the heavy losses in FY 01/2021, and still has a balance sheet that looks remarkably perky, even after the awful £(19.7)m statutory loss in FY 01/2021.

NAV: still decently positive, at £9.5m