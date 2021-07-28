Good morning, it's Paul and Jack here, with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) from yesterday - my comments on the AGM trading update. Nothing earth-shattering, but this residential property portal seems to have carved out a niche, despite dominant competition from Rightmove and Zoopla.

(I hold)

95p (up 5% yesterday) - mkt cap £71m

Preamble - For background, there’s a useful recording of an InvestorMeetCompany results webinar here, published on 17 June 2021. The newish CEO looks very young, which I put down to clean living (probably) and favourable lighting/camera angles! Although being more serious, checking his LinkedIn, he’s got a lot of experience in the sector, and subjectively I think he comes across as eloquent and energetic. CEOs come in all shapes & sizes, so it's never certain how anyone will perform.

We’ve also got an extensive archive of SCVR commentary here, over quite a few years.

My last update was here on 8 June 2021, which highlighted a maiden profit, and a healthy cash position. As with other online businesses, the ability to flex overheads considerably in the pandemic (e.g. slashing marketing spend quickly when required) is a big advantage. We also saw this from Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) for example.

OTMP seems to have carved out a niche,