Paul's Section:

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) from yesterday - my comments on the AGM trading update. Nothing earth-shattering, but this residential property portal seems to have carved out a niche, despite dominant competition from Rightmove and Zoopla.

Marston's (LON:MARS) - trading update, showing a recovery in trading as restrictions ease, but still down on pre-pandemic levels. I can't get excited about this.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) - a big contract win, which feeds through into a significant increase in broker forecasts.

Jack's Section:

Staffline (LON:STAF) - significant recent dilution here limits the upside but goes some way to fixing the balance sheet. It's a favourable environment in which to execute a turnaround right now for recruiters so things look much more positive these days.

Aptitude Software (LON:APTD) - solid growth and scope for future margin expansion. Its addressable market is expanding. There are plenty of positives here and Aptitude looks like a quality SaaS company, but valuation is a concern.

(I hold)

95p (up 5% yesterday) - mkt cap £71m

Preamble - For background, there’s a useful recording of an InvestorMeetCompany results webinar here, published on 17 June 2021. The newish CEO looks very young, which I put down to clean living (probably) and favourable…