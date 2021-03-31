Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Norcros (LON:NXR) - a positive trading update, with clear guidance, profit up about 10% on previous guidance, which should trigger broker upgrades. Still looks good value, even after strong recent rise.

Gattaca (LON:GATC) - FY20 Covid hit for this STEM-focused recruiter, but improving leading indicators suggests rerate could continue. US Department of Justice risk remains a concern.

256p (pre market open) - mkt cap £207m

Norcros plc ("Norcros" or the "Group"), a market leading supplier of high quality and innovative bathroom and kitchen products, today issues an update on recent trading.

Further upgrade: strong momentum sustained…

a further improvement in profitability. Consequently, the Board now expects underlying operating profit for the year to 31 March 20211 to be no less than £31m on a post-IFRS 16 basis which compares to our previous underlying operating profit guidance for the year of no less than £28m.

Very good. Nice clear guidance.

Net debt - has disappeared!

The balance sheet remains very strong, and we expect to end the year at 31 March 2021 with no net debt (on a pre-IFRS16 basis) compared to net debt of £36.4m at 31 March 2020.

We’re not told if there’s any creditor stretch, or whether this is a sustainable position.

Valuation - Norcros’s interim results (6m to 30 Sept 2020) showed underlying operating profit of £12.8m. Full year guidance is now £31.0m+, which implies a strong H2 performance of c.£18.2m u/l operating profit.

My sums show that this approximates to 26p EPS for the full year.

Reasonableness check - existing broker consensus forecast shown on the StockReport is 23.5p, multiply that by 31/28 (being today’s upgrade in profit guidance, see above) also arrives at 26.0p EPS new forecast for FY 03/2021, so I’m happy with that figure.

Hopefully we might get some updated broker notes later, to confirm this.

The current share price is 256p, therefore the PER is 9.8 - sounds cheap, but bear in mind Norcros tends to trade on a single digit PER usually, due to its huge pension scheme, and its exposure to economic/political risk in South Africa.

My opinion - a…