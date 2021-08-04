Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - car dealer momentum continues and Marshall FY PBT guidance is up from 'not less than £22.1m' to 'not less than £40m'. Impressive given the share price, and the strong trading continues, but the group does flag high levels of uncertainty and an expected realignment of used vehicle values.

Norish (LON:NSH) - micro cap temperature controlled logistics provider investing in a small Dairy division. There are some signs of margin improvement and growth opportunities here, but the stock is illiquid and that might automatically rule it out for a lot of investors.

Share price: 225p (+5.14%)

Shares in issue: 78,232,237

Market cap: £176m

(I hold)

It’s been flagged for a while now that car dealers are enjoying strong trading conditions. Today’s update from Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) further confirms that trend, although the group continues to note ‘high levels of uncertainty’ as we emerge from lockdowns.

The share price is now at an all time high and comfortably ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Nevertheless the company is flagged as a top StockRank stock (99, with a Q Rank of 74, V Rank of 99, and M Rank of 92) and the valuation remains modest even…