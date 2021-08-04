Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Seeen (LON:SEEN) - speculative, loss-making social media tech platform. Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) and its chairman Patrick De Souza are major shareholders. Not for me.

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - it's been a long road to successfully commercialising the technology here but progress has been made and the share price has duly rerated. Revenues are forecast to increase, but losses are also set to continue, making this tricky to value.

Jack's section:

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - car dealer momentum continues and Marshall FY PBT guidance is up from 'not less than £22.1m' to 'not less than £40m'. Impressive given the share price, and the strong trading continues, but the group does flag high levels of uncertainty and an expected realignment of used vehicle values.

Norish (LON:NSH) - micro cap temperature controlled logistics provider investing in a small Dairy division. There are some signs of margin improvement and growth opportunities here, but the stock is illiquid and that might automatically rule it out for a lot of investors.

Paul’s Section

43.5p (unchanged today, at 10:07) - mkt cap £22m

This one’s very small and illiquid, and I’ve already decided that I wouldn’t touch it (heavily loss-making, low gross margin, cash burning), but will type up a…