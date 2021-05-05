Small Cap Value Report (Weds 5 May 2021) - SNWS, CTO, MCB, CAMB
Good morning, it's Paul and Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.
New thread for BOO results - Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) results are due out today shortly (I'm writing this at 06:35). Given that it's my largest, long-term personal shareholding, I'll obviously want to spend some time this morning going through the numbers in detail. Given that BOO is now way too large for the SCVRs at a market cap of £4.3bn (we usually stop when we get into the £400-500m range of market caps), then these days we discuss BOO on a separate thread, which is here. So please put any BOO related comments there, much appreciated.
Agenda -
Paul:
Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold) - an interesting turnaround is underway here. Interim results are in line with expectations. Debt starting to reduce. Balance sheet still ugly, but within 2 years debt should be reduced to 1x EBITDA. Dividends to resume this year. A nice value share, in my opinion.
Tclarke (LON:CTO) - in line with expectations trading update for 2021 to date, plus a record order book. Very nice, but this is a stock that will always be on a low PER, as it's earning low margins, on large complex projects.
Jack:
Mcbride (LON:MCB) - rising input inflation and volatile revenue sees the private label manufacturer downgrade full-year guidance
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) - solid update from asset-backed car dealer. Government support has helped through lockdowns and Cambria could emerge as a winner in this sector
Paul's Section
I've managed to tear myself away from BOO!
Smiths News (LON:SNWS)
(I hold)
39.2p (slightly up today) - mkt cap £95m
This is the UK’s largest distributor/wholesaler of newspapers & magazines.
I’ve gradually warmed to this share, as a decent recovery is gaining traction.
For background, I reported here on 3 March 2021, when it reported an in line with expectations H1 trading update.
Interim results - today are in line with expectations, as previously confirmed.
Key numbers:
- Revenues £551.6m in H1, so a significant sized business
- Adj EBITDA in H1 £20.5m, as expected
- Adj profit before tax £14.4m in H1
- Adj EPS of 4.6p
- Net bank debt of £70m, slightly below the £71m previously indicated - at 1.9x EBITDA this is now comfortably within covenants, and on a falling…
