Agenda -

Paul:

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold) - an interesting turnaround is underway here. Interim results are in line with expectations. Debt starting to reduce. Balance sheet still ugly, but within 2 years debt should be reduced to 1x EBITDA. Dividends to resume this year. A nice value share, in my opinion.

Jack:

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - rising input inflation and volatile revenue sees the private label manufacturer downgrade full-year guidance

Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) - solid update from asset-backed car dealer. Government support has helped through lockdowns and Cambria could emerge as a winner in this sector

Paul's Section

(I hold)

39.2p (slightly up today) - mkt cap £95m

This is the UK’s largest distributor/wholesaler of newspapers & magazines.

I’ve gradually warmed to this share, as a decent recovery is gaining traction.

For background, I reported here on 3 March 2021, when it reported an in line with expectations H1 trading update.

Interim results - today are in line with expectations, as previously confirmed.

Key numbers:

Revenues £551.6m in H1, so a significant sized business

Adj EBITDA in H1 £20.5m, as expected

Adj profit before tax £14.4m in H1

Adj EPS of 4.6p

Net bank debt of £70m, slightly below the £71m previously indicated - at 1.9x EBITDA this is now comfortably within covenants, and on a falling trajectory (down from £79.7m 6 months earlier).

The attraction of this share, is a value situation, where the market is slowly waking up to the fact that legacy issues have been resolved, and a resilient & cash generative business is emerging. Specifically;

Disposal of Tuffnells completed, which was previously…