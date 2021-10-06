Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - Q3 update - the good times continue to roll. Despite a huge fall in volumes of cars sold, high margins mean that FY 12/2021 profit expectations are "materially" raised. Zeus upgrades by 34%! Remarkable stuff. The party has to end at some point, but car dealers are becoming more valuable by the month. They're on very low earnings multiples still.

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - another car dealer, with a similar story - bumper Q3 profits due to profit margins rising more than enough to offset lower volumes. Profit guidance upped from >£40m, to >£50m. Sees no immediate end to extraordinarily inflated used car prices. Similar valuation to LOOK, so an interesting value share. Bear in mind that profits will probably at least halve in future, once things normalise.

Jack's section:

Netcall (LON:NET) - provides software solutions to customers with large, complex ecosystems in the financial services, healthcare, and public sectors. The trading momentum looks good and it could be that the group is approaching an inflection point, but the valuation looks full.

Paul’s Section:

