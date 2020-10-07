Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

It's quiet again for news.

Timings - TBC

Agenda - just a few small cap results & trading updates today;

Sosandar (LON:SOS) - Half year trading update

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - Interims to 31 Aug 2020

Kromek (LON:KMK) - Final Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - too small & illiquid for a separate section. It's picked up another reasonable-sized contract win (£750k). Noteworthy points: the client is doing clinical studies on a part-virtual basis, which COG's service is ideally geared up for (it tests the impact of experimental drugs on cognitive capacity, using tests on iPads). Caregivers can input information using an app, again this is ideal in a covid world. COG is configuring existing modules, rather than designing bespoke software - that should be good for profit margins, as it's recycling existing work. My view - it's starting to look as if this company could be getting there, after years of not quite managing it. Shares are ridiculously illiquid unfortunately.

16p (up 7%) - mkt cap £30.8m

(I hold)

Half Year Trading Update

Strong performance through a challenging trading environment



Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, is pleased to provide the following trading update covering the six-month period ended 30 September 2020.

The bullet points come across well. Overheads have been slashed, which together with furlough assistance, has seen a remarkable fall in cash burn. Net cash has remained level at £4.3m, over the last 3 months. I was sceptical that SOS would make it through the busy autumn/winter season without another fundraising, but it's looking possible now. This is a reminder of how flexible online retailing is - the costs can be cut drastically if required, because they're nearly all variable costs (marketing spend, and people basically).

Gross margin is down a bit, but at 52.3% is still very good for the small size of company.

Customer returns are tracking usefully lower than last year, at 42% vs. 49%.

The new sales channel, through Next, and John Lewis is doing well.

Decent growth in revenues, but a pity we're not given any figures on profitability;

Revenue of £4.3 million, a 52% increase against the same period in the prior year, with…