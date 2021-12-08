Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Wednesday's report.

Poor Jack messaged me at 05:45 to say that he's not got a wink of sleep due to an alarm going off all night. Plus I have to dash off for an investor lunch, which means I'll only have a couple of hours, so today's report might be a little sparse. We'll do our best!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) (I hold) - interim results show a convincing turnaround, despite the impact of restrictions on social gatherings in the first couple of months. Balance sheet is strong, with growing net cash. Current trading excellent. There's lots to like here, on a tiny valuation. However, any renewed covid restrictions remain a risk for the sector.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - inaugural trading update comes across positively. This company looks far too cheap to me, due to an overhang of sellers from the badly handled demerger. Details also provided of new site roll-out accelerating, for both its brands. Quite exciting I think.

Jack's Section:

Equals (LON:EQLS) - strong update reporting accelerating growth trends, with FY revenue and EBITDA to be ahead of expectations. The share price fell dramatically in early 2020, but was also falling in H2 of 2019 (before Covid). However, a strategic pivot towards B2B opportunities appears to be paying dividends, so worth re-appraising the group’s prospects.

Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) - solid results with record adjusted operating profit but a more cautious outlook. Shares are illiquid and thinly traded, so it’s more appealing as a buy and hold candidate, though even then, building a position might take a while.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g.…