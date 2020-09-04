Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

I wrote yesterday's report in two parts, covering Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) , Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) (I hold), and Luceco (LON:LUCE) in the morning. Incidentally, I think all 3 are good investments, worthy of a closer look. I'm particularly interested in looking for companies that are securely financed, and should be able to comfortably beat broker forecasts for 2021, and then resume generous dividend payments. In particular, the broker forecasts for ScS look ridiculously low next to very strong trading reported since re-opening. We know people are spending on revamping their homes, and by my calculations, buying ScS now could lock in a future dividend yield of almost 10%, if former levels of divi payouts resume. And it's loaded up with cash, and no debt. What's not to like?!

I see Headlam (LON:HEAD) in a similar way - very securely financed, with tons of freeholds, and with trading recovering, it should be able to pay out big divis again. Why the market hasn't priced in this yet, I have no idea. Unfortunately, both ScS and HEAD can be difficult to buy, due to lack of liquidity. Hence I've only managed to take small positions so far, and am hoping they drift down again, so I can buy more.

The second part of yesterday's SCVR I wrote in the afternoon, and covered;

Alumasc (LON:ALU) - quite good, but very large pension deficit,

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - primed for an H2 recovery but overall it's not performed well in 7 years as a listed company,

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) - speculative, but for me the market cap is too high, although I like the growth and impressive clients,

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) - solid performance in H1 considering the covid impact, looks a decent company, priced about right in my view.

Here's the link for yesterday's full report, to get you started today.

.

Today's agenda;

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) - interim results

Wincanton (LON:WIN) - trading update

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) - Retail store portfolio & trading update

.

Covid - my latest thoughts

Obviously I'm writing about this from an investment perspective, and not being a…