After the extremely disappointing performance of Strix over the past few years, which has seen its share price collapse by over 90% from the peak, it's hard not to maintain a very cautious stance against it as a potential investment. The decline in its core business, the departure of the CFO and the change in accounting year-end do suggest a need for ongoing caution here, in my view. However, it's important to always to be forward looking and Strix is now in a very different place compared to where it was before: it has a net cash position, it has simplified its structure, and it's on cheap earnings multiple. Let's therefore upgrade our stance on this by one notch, hoping for more stabilisation.

Up 3% at 31p (£61m)

We've been worried about this one as its core kettle control business has been losing market share. See the comment from Mark in August.

For a brief, I thought that this had the potential to be a very high-quality company - but it appears now that its patents and copyrights have not been enough to fend off competition indefinitely. Patents don't last forever, of course.

Today's trading update has brought a little pre-Christmas cheer:

Strix entered the new financial year with improving momentum following the stabilisation seen towards the end of the prior year. The Board is pleased with the performance in the six months to 30 September 2026 and expects FY27 results to be in line with market expectations, despite continued uncertainty in consumer confidence and ongoing macro headwinds.

There has been year-on-year volume growth in "controls" (the core business), with lower-cost and next-gen products maintaining market share. Until I'm told otherwise, I would assume that revenues and margins are still on the decline.

Note that the company changed its year-end to March, so the H1 period beinf discussed in this update ended in September. I often suspect that a change in year-end suits companies where the year-on-year comparisons are unflattering.

Buyback: the £10m buyback is continuing. It was previously paused (after less than £4m of stock had been repurchased), to allow for a review of the company's strategy after it hired a new CEO. A good sign of confidence that the company still carries surplus cash.

CFO: another major change on the managament team as the CFO steps down "to pursure new opportunities". She is thanked for her work over the last 3 years, helping to bring Strix to "a much-strengthened position... to begin its next phase of growth."

Graham's view

After the extremely disappointing performance of Strix over the past few years, which has seen its share price collapse by over 90% from the peak, it's hard not to maintain a very cautious stance against it as a potential investment.

The decline in its core business, the departure of the CFO and the change in accounting year-end do suggest a need for ongoing caution here, in my view.

However, it's important to always to be forward looking and Strix is now in a very different place compared to where it was before: it has a net cash position, it has simplified its structure, and it's on cheap earnings multiple.

Let's therefore upgrade our stance on this by one notch, hoping for more stabilisation.