So overall, despite some very strong results, I think we should be a bit more cautious today, although the scope for further progress in FY28 means that a positive view is still warranted, in my opinion. AMBER/GREEN

This leaves two options: they need to beat NOI consensus, or they will miss on PBT. If it is the former, then why not upgrade this guidance today?

The results look very strong, with 54% NOI growth versus H1 last year, leading to profits more than doubling. They also say they are trading in line with expectations. However, the maths suggests that to hit the consensus for the Full-Year, they either need to beat NOI consensus or make some pretty drastic cuts to their costs. As the company often points out, costs are relatively fixed, so I just don't see this cost-cutting happening.

Some impressive half-year figures, with NOI up 54% and strong operational gearing leading to a more than a doubling of profitability for the half-year:

HY2027 HY2026 Change Net operating income (£m) 286.6 186.2 54% EBITDA (£m) 116.5 57.1 104% Profit before tax (£m) 106.0 49.3 115% Profit before tax margin (%) 37.0% 26.5% 10.5ppts Basic earnings per share (pence) 29.0 13.3 118% Ordinary dividend per share (pence) 10.1 5.5 84%

The payout ratio has declined from 41% to 35%, perhaps indicating some caution on cash flow. Historically, this business has typically paid out half of EPS as dividends.

Perhaps the biggest positive is that they point out that these strong results were delivered against a weak backdrop for spread-betters:

Record net operating income was delivered against exceptionally subdued market volatility, illustrating the structural diversification of Group earnings beyond traditional retail trading.

The VIX may have declined in this period as the SP 500 largely rose. However, I'm not sure I'd call it a period of calm in news flow:

They describe it as due to their increased B2B presence:

- The Group continues to strengthen its position as a leading global provider of financial services infrastructure, combining proprietary multi-asset technology, execution, liquidity, treasury, risk management and market access within a single, integrated platform. - The underlying technology, infrastructure and operating capabilities are already established. New partnerships can be brought on board at low incremental cost. This creates significant operational gearing, with the potential for revenue and earnings to grow substantially faster than our cost base.

This certainly makes sense. However, my only concern is that they don't break this out in reporting, so it's hard for investors to judge how sustainable this is.

Balance sheet:

This remains strong, with £372m of cash at 30 June, up from £277m on 31 March. However, they issued £250m of bonds, which largely appears to be held in treasuries as part of their capital requirements.

Their Own Funds Ratio declines from 292% to 195%, but Unencumbered Liquid Assets rises from £300m to £518m. Overall, I don't see anything concerning from a solvency point of view.

Outlook:

The company say they are trading in line with recently upgraded forecasts:

Upgraded FY2027 guidance of net operating income of at least £550 million and EBITDA of £250 million reiterated.

And helpfully provide that consensus on their website:

However, a look at what this implies for H2 leaves some questions:

Is it really realistic for costs to drop from £180.6m in H1 to £145.6m in H2:

Variable remuneration may well be lower on lower NOI. However, even if variable remuneration halved, it would only provide £12.6m of the £35m cost savings required in H2. With much of the cost base relatively fixed, the operational gearing that has boosted the bottom line also limits scope for cost-cutting in a weaker half.

In their July trading update, they said "FY2027 guidance for operating expenses excluding variable remuneration of approximately £280 million remains unchanged." This statement is pointedly missing from today's results.

In reality, I suspect they expect to beat that NOI figure, and come in in-line on PBT. To meet the FY PBT consensus on H2 costs the same as H1 implies a full-year NOI of £587.4m, roughly 6% above the £552.5m consensus.

With the interim results last year, the company upgraded the outlook for that year, kick-starting the recent upgrade cycle. That they haven't increased that NOI guidance for this year today leaves me with a small doubt.

For FY28, things look better, with several positives, such as:

Westpac – migration and integration work progressing with launch expected in H1 FY2028. Once live, this is expected to be the Group’s largest partnership of its kind, with substantial scale and scope for additional product and service synergies over time.

With such high operational gearing, forecasting can be tricky, and looking at the brokers' consensus for FY28, it looks to me like they've added about 10% to everything. This leaves it open for trading for this year to be ahead of consensus.

Valuation:

The company still looks like a reasonable value on a single-digit P/E; however, it doesn't stand out amongst its sector:

If this really is the start of a multi-year "hyperscaler" growth as they claim, this will undoubtedly look very cheap. They may also benefit from competitor IG losing core customer focus with some poor IT implementations (the removal of RFQ functionality for share dealing, and a much harder-to-use app being the ones I'm aware of).

However, I'd like more evidence that this relaly is a step change, as they've been through many of these boom-and-bust cycles before.

StockRanks:

The High Flyer designation with a declining Stock Rank should probably give us pause for thought:

When these H1 results are processed by the algorithms, that low Value Rank will increase. The big question is: will it cause the Stock Rank to jump up, or will it be overwhelmed by a now declining Momentum Rank?