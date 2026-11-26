Selling its well-regarded outsourcing arm, IMS, may be the answer to this conundrum, as it may be worth more than the business's current enterprise value. However, the remaining part of the business will be loss-making, and does it relaly make sense to sell the good part of the business to grow the bad part? I remain sceptical. AMBER/RED

While another ahead statement is clearly good news, the acceleration required for the company to grow into its current earnings multiple will require NFI growth, not just cost-cutting.

It's a short but sweet update from this recruiter:

Group adjusted profit before tax for FY 2026 is now expected to be ahead of recently upgraded expectations and at least £7.3m (26 August 2026 Interim Results: at least £6.2m), reflecting the continued focus on financial performance through cost discipline and improved management oversight across the business.

It sounds like it is driven by cost-cutting rather than better NFI performance. Indeed, a look back at the Interim Results shows that NFI improvement was responsible for £1.1m of the improvement for the Half Year, and cost cutting £1.2m:

They also booked £0.4m of costs associated with that cost-cutting in H1 that they adjusted out of these figures.

Adjusted PBT of £7.3m for the full year now suggests they will generate £4.1m PBT in H2, so this shows further growth, and the business may well have turned the corner.

Forecast changes:

As you would expect, the impact of these upgrades increases as you go down the income statement. Here is a summary of the changes from Allenby:

EPS goes from 1.1p to 2.0p.

Valuation:

There are no FY27 forecasts in the market, but following today's 20%+ rise in the share price, the shares trade at 21x forward earnings. This is a very rich rating for a recruiter, and the market is clearly pricing in a further significant recovery.

I'm not saying that this recovery isn't possible given the industry trough for trading. However, if the company wants to see significant further growth in EPS, it will have to come from growing NFI, not just cost-cutting.

Balance sheet:

The reason I've been very wary about Empresaria in the past is the balance sheet. Almost every recruiter runs with net cash, as growth tends to suck in working capital. However, Empresaria has significant net debt. Allenby doesn't expect this to benefit from improving trading, and expects it to remain at £16.1m at year-end.

This is down slightly from the £17.0m at 30 June. And in the interims they helpfully tell us that the "average month-end net debt during the period was £17.4m". However, I reckon there must be very significant intra-month flows. They only had £3.2m undrawn of their £38.7m facilities at the half-year, and held £15.1m cash. It seems inefficient to hold large cash balances while having large debt facilities if peak net debt was not much higher.

I'm not sure they have that much capacity to grow NFI without additional capital.

Sale of IMS:

This is almost certainly why they are considering selling IMS:

The Board continue to assess strategic options available to deliver value to shareholders and reduce the Group’s debt. One of the options being considered involves seeking potential buyers for the Group’s global workforce solutions business, IMS. In this regard, the Company has engaged external advisers to investigate the feasibility of such a transaction. There can be no certainty that this will result in any transaction proceeding, nor as to the terms or timing of any such transaction.

IMS is the main part of Empresaria's Global Workforce Solutions division, formerly called Offshore Services. Its biggest unit, IMS People Possible, does offshore recruitment work for staffing companies, covering medical, IT, manufacturing, engineering, education, financial and professional roles.

It is considered the jewel in Empressaria and was the part that attracted a rather strange offer from some Indian hoteliers, which I've covered on the DSMR in the past.

IMS made £4.5m of the group's £6.6m first-half operating profit before head-office costs. If we gave it a 7x multiple on operating profit, this could be worth £49m for Empressaria's 72% holding, which would eliminate the debt and give them significant capital to grow the rest of the business. The problem is that the remaining business is currently loss-making, and there is perhaps no easy fix to turn it around.

Is selling the good part of the business to invest in growing the bad part really a good strategy?