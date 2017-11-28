Tue 28 Nov 2017 - duvet day

I'm taking a duvet day today.

Let's recoup later today.

Best wishes, Paul.

Please discuss things amongst yourselves. I shall be mainly sleeping.

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Weasel 12:01pm 28 of 47

In reply to dustyie, post #22

I saw the £D4T4 results. I'm not a holder, I have had them on my Watch list but I haven't had time to research them.
From what I have read the B.O.D do seem very confident of making up the short fall in H2, although, I guess they would say that. I think I am right in saying they have had a history of H2 weightings.
I suspect this boils down to a judgement call, do you trust Management? If so this may be a good buying opportunity. If not.....
jonesj 12:21pm 29 of 47
1

Much better to take the odd duvet day & keep a fresh mind, so you maintain the high quality of what you do write, rather than publish the kind of useless commoditised drivel seen in certain magazines & newspapers.

Ramridge 12:24pm 30 of 47

Re. Company with silly names.
For those who dismiss companies with silly names, remember the American early seed investor who passed up the opportunity to invest in Apple because he thought calling a company "Apple" was "stoopid"
dscollard 12:30pm 31 of 47
1

In reply to dustyie, post #22

LON:D4T4 For me no (and for my longer term horizons with this ).   I bought some sub 120p this am  as I find their Celebrus technology pretty compelling.  FinnCap (their house broker) noted that

"Whilst this weighting is beyond most businesses, D4t4 has a swift delivery process; licences are booked on signing and it takes 6-8 weeks from a project signing to delivery. It has an impressive pipeline (est. at 3x or 4x the 14 deals in closure) and strong drivers in data collection and management (2 large deals are compliance-driven) as well as a blue-chip customer base; most of the 14 contracts follow on from existing business. We understand c.£3.5m will be closed by the end of this month, with £15m visible."

Almost 60% of revenues comes from projects so lumpiness is to be expected: that said the half year was pretty shocking compared to last year

They have increased their divi (presumably to give reassurance of the back-end loading to this year's contracts) and one of their NEDs bought 65,000 shares this am . Not usually a  fan of token director dealings but then I am biased with this one :P

Bit of risk to it but I am  sanguine with small caps like £D4T4  10 day volume is around 25K so it doesn't take much to push the price around.  Technically the chart looks awfully ugly but  has some encouraging elements in terms of longer term support and trend lines which are intact.  A close above 130p would be a good sign in terms of overall confidence. Worth noting that over 60% of the shares are held by  institutions and they have been accumulating over the past few months  (up 16% in 3 months)

Could well be a  jam tomorrow but in this case the proof of said jammy pudding will be no longer than a few months. I would anticipate a few RNSs in the coming months  to guide the market so waiting game won't be too long either way.
Trident 12:33pm 32 of 47
1

In reply to simoan, post #26

Simoan

In ignorance, I have previously used the green conversations button in the bottom right hand corner of the screen to raise queries previously. I have generally had a response that way.

Previous delays on updates or other stat have been identified to me as Thompson Reuters issues or treatment. I get the impression the core team are busier nowadays.
cig 12:44pm 33 of 47
6

In reply to Ramridge, post #30

It's one thing to choose a silly name at the garage stage, and another for a mature company with a well paid CEO to actively go through a name change process which no doubt involved a branding agency, board meetings, and still no reality check!? There's something dysfunctional here. If they do acquisitions like they pick names it may not end well.

(I sold.)
simoan 1:05pm 34 of 47

In reply to Trident, post #32

In ignorance, I have previously used the green conversations button in the bottom right hand corner of the screen to raise queries previously.

Well, I can't see (and never have seen) a green conversation button! Am I cracking up? Or is this because I use Chrome with Ghostery which is blocking trackers on this page, including Intercom and UserVoice. I won't even go into my grumpiness about the number of trackers (9 alone on this page) following me around the site :)

All the best, Si
De Materialise 1:17pm 35 of 47

In reply to simoan, post #34

Si, Chrome without Ghostery has the conversation button. Cheers
ls2g08 1:22pm 36 of 47

Bitcoin is front page news in the FT this morning on the (now fulfilled) prediction of hitting $10,000. It's off topic but given it's a duvet day I wondered if anyone had any views on it? I hold a small amount - I bought £500 back in August, which is now worth circa £1,500. Wondering whether to cut and run!
HumourMe 1:23pm 37 of 47
2

In reply to simoan, post #34

You need 'Customer interaction' to be allowed. Ghostery itself is good, just installed, and I blocked everything except 'customer interaction' and the green button appeared.

You need to enable "Intercom" specifically.
dscollard 1:36pm 38 of 47
1

In reply to ls2g08, post #36

set a stop loss at the level you find acceptable though, given the manner in which the price can move, it would need to be a guaranteed stop. Even though I get the technology I don't get the valuation but then no one does, it makes no sense. On that basis, it is almost impossible to value. I read an excellent article recently which muted that Bitcoin is the first big hysterical (investing?) phenomenon to occur since dot.com ( and then dot.bomb, dot.gone). The thesis being that it needs that amount of time for enough people to forget the pain that occurs when the hysteria reverses ( or for a new generation to grow up without the experience)
Many will say it is not hysteria, that this is the future etc etc: they may have a point but the trick is often in the timing as the same arguments were being made in 2000. The big difference between now and then is social media and the speed at which herding now occurs. When this reverses it will be ugly, reversion to the mean is reliable as gravity
On a rational basis, all of the , ICOs have gotten far ahead of themselves. But forget rational, this is blockchain and everyone's a winner..for now

herbie47 1:37pm 39 of 47
1

In reply to simoan, post #34

Not come across Ghostery before, is it free? Will I have problems accessing some sites? I use Adblock which is good but some sites won't allow it.
ratioinvestor 56 mins ago 40 of 47

In reply to timarr, post #25

Having a comment removed makes me more eager to know what it was. The trouble with e-mail, texts or comments like this is that it is easy to vent. There should be a book called "Paul's comments they had to ban".....it would be entertaining.
simoan 50 mins ago 41 of 47

In reply to herbie47, post #39

Not come across Ghostery before, is it free? Will I have problems accessing some sites? I use Adblock which is good but some sites won't allow it.

Yes, it's free and brilliant and available as an add-on for most browsers. I can't believe anyone browses the Internet without it these days. What's it they used to say on Hill Street Blues: "Hey, let's be careful out there..."

All the best, Si
Trident 22 mins ago 42 of 47

In reply to ratioinvestor, post #40

it could be titled:

In vino veritas :-)
Trident 19 mins ago 43 of 47

or ..Disco..vino...duvet!
imranawan 18 mins ago 44 of 47

In reply to simoan, post #27

Hi Si,

I agree the IG Design (LON:IGR) share price had got ahead of itself especially over the last couple of days, and I understand the rationale behind top slicing. Herbie47 - I don't get the point about the interims being below forecasts. Stocko lists a FY eps of 20p for 2018, and they did 10.9p (underlying) in H1, so they are on course to meet FY expectations.

I think the fall was probably due to some thinking they would post an ahead of statement, but they confirmed the FY will be in line. Happy to hold for now.

Regards,
Imran.

CliveBorg 12 mins ago 45 of 47

In reply to Trident, post #43

And perhaps a song: Duvet know it's Christmas?
runthejoules 11 mins ago 46 of 47

Paul's taking a duvet day? *Buys shares in RBG*
Paul Scott 7 mins ago 47 of 47

Yup, sorry I'm having a meltdown today. tomorrow will be fine.

pp/
