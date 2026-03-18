Good morning! I have a backlog section on STEM to get us started.

Update: SRC is also from the backlog, in case anyone was wondering.

Today's Report is complete.

Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.



Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 1% yesterday to 165.4p (£210m) - FY26 Q1 Trading Update & CFO Departure Graham - AMBER =

It was a double header from SThree yesterday, with the Q1 trading update accompanied by news of the CFO departing in a separate RNS.

1-year chart:

Let’s check the Q1 update first:

Net fees down 8% year-on-year, “reflecting continued stabilisation, supported by ongoing growth in the USA and Japan, and a significant improvement on the prior-year rate of decline.”

“Key contract renewal period concluded and new business activity broadly consistent year-on-year, with both performing in line with expectations.”

Contract fees down 10% year-on-year, while Permanent fees were flat year-on-year.

I do find it interesting that Permanent recruiting has just outperformed Contract.

STEM has spent years allowing its activities in Permanent recruiting to shrink. Permanent recruiting is seen as a volatile source of income that is more geared to the health of the economy - but in the very short-term at least, it is steadier than Contract.

Net cash of £51m. I interviewed SThree’s management in January and was informed that they can have £30-35m swings in cash on a monthly basis. So while the net cash balance always seems very impressive, it’s important to bear in mind that they are using most of it from time to time - it’s not just sitting idle.

That said, they do have some surplus, especially as there is no cash needed to assist with growth right now (due to the lack of growth). A £20m share buyback is ongoing.

Outlook: in line with previous guidance.

CEO comment:

Trading in the first quarter of FY26 has started in line with expectations, with continued stability across our business and encouraging momentum in select markets, notably the USA and Japan. New business activity was consistent with the prior year, which is particularly encouraging given a lower sales headcount, demonstrating improved productivity and operational efficiency. This performance was achieved against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic volatility, including geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, which continues to influence business priorities and investment decisions.

CFO departure: after five years with the company, Andrew Beach is stepping down. He will assist with the transition to a new CFO until July.

He says:

With stable performance being delivered, FY26 expectations reiterated and the TIP (GN note: Technology Improvement Programme) now successfully deployed, it feels like the right time for me to consider the next phase of my career.

I had the chance to speak with Mr. Beach once or twice, and he was very helpful.

Graham’s view

Turning back to today’s trading update and the broader prospects for SThree, I think a neutral stance continues to make sense after an “in line” update.

The bigger picture question for me remains whether or not recruitment is in some way structurally broken. I can’t help noticing the trend that nearly all recruiters are doing poorly, and have been for some time.

While I don’t doubt their explanation that economic trends aren’t helping them, the downturn has been going on for too long, in my view, for that to explain it fully.

In the case of SThree for example, which I think is one of the most strategically sophisticated recruiters, net fees have been falling since at least 2023. And other recruiters have seen even sharper declines than SThree in recent years.

The best counter-argument I can come up with against this point of view is the United States, which is the second-largest regional contributor to SThree’s revenue..

Today’s update shows an 8% increase in net fees in the United States, stated before a currency headwind (after the currency headwind, net fees were flat).

Perhaps this proves that if you have a truly booming economy, net fees can still be strong?

The US has consistently outperformed SThree’s other major regions:

SThree says: “Among the Group's three largest markets, which accounted for 73% of net fees, growth in the USA was underpinned by strong demand for skills in Technology and Energy.”

I should also mention that I’ve been particularly concerned about the ever-growing impact of AI, LinkedIn and other possible sources of technological disintermediation.

While technological disruption might still be a factor, I should acknowledge that if it was happening anywhere, it would probably be expected to happen in the United States first.

So in summary: I still don’t feel like I totally understand why recruitment fees are so weak these days.

I do know that I would be extremely selective when it comes to investing in recruitment stocks, and would probably not invest in any of them - not even in SThree, which remains my pick of the bunch. I’m therefore staying neutral.

Stockopedia’s calculations are far more positive: they love what they see here, calling it a Super Stock:

Up 10% to 400.5p (£130m) - Trading Update - Graham - GREEN =

Ramsdens Holdings PLC, the growing, diversified financial services provider and retailer, is pleased to provide a further update on FY26 (year to 30 September 2026) trading to date (the "year to date").

I took us back up to fully positive on this one last month and so I am gratified to see that expectations continue to rise:

As I said last time, the surging gold price is central to the story - not something that the company could have predicted, but something that it is well-placed to profit from.

With emphasis added by me:

Further to the Group's announcement on 10 February 2026, the Company has continued to perform well across its core income streams and has seen further benefit from the sustained, very high gold price compared to historic levels in its purchase of precious metals division. Based on the current geopolitical and economic climate, the Board believes that the gold price could remain elevated throughout the second half of FY26. This assumption means that profits within the precious metals division would be ahead of the Board's previous expectations for HY2, reflecting both the high gold price and increased purchase volumes.



The average gold price is up by 50% year-on-year. This has triggered increased gold sales from customers, which are also up by 50%.

Jewellery retail revenue is also quite remarkably up by 25% year-on-year. Perhaps a few customers have sold their old gold, and recycled it into something new?

Even pawnbroking is trading very well, with the loan book up by 18% year-on-year. Logically this does make sense - if consumers are as challenged as so many companies say, this should feed through to increased demand for more pawnbroking loans.

The only weak point is currency exchange, where commissions are down 5% due to customer migration online, where margins are lower.

CEO comment from Peter Kenyon:



"Ramsdens continues to perform well across its diversified business model reflecting the strength of our trusted brand, value for money proposition and outstanding team. In addition to underlying progress across the business, we continue to benefit from the high gold price, which is significantly boosting both customer demand and profits within our purchase of precious metals segment.



Estimates

New PBT guidance is “at least £24m” and “potentially up to £28m”, vs. the prior consensus forecast of £21.1m.

The new note from Cavendish upgrades the FY26 EPS estimate by 14% to 53.2p (previously 46.6p).

Looking ahead to FY27, they have only increased the EPS estimate by 2% to 37.6. However, they acknowledge that this estimate is based on a gold price 30% lower than current levels.

Graham’s view

As I’ve said many times, this stock has become a call on the sustainability of the gold price.

Personally, I’ve always been quite bullish on gold. And I like pawnbrokers as a way for investors to get positive exposure to the yellow metal.

So while I can’t predict the future, I’m fine with the assumption that the current gold price is sustainable (£3,700 per ounce).

This means I’m happy to accept the new PBT guidance of £24-28m for FY September, and I’m inclined to think that FY27 forecasts will have to be upgraded accordingly.

Note that at 53p of EPS, the P/E multiple is more like 7.5x.

The forecast rolling PE is based on estimates at the lower gold price:

Therefore I’d argue that the ValueRank is understated:

Though it hardly matters, as RFX is already classified a Super Stock.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that I’m going to leave this on GREEN.

Down 3% to £10.65 / $14.22 (£26.8bn / $35.8bn) - FY25 Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN

We’ve had a reader request for this and I’m happy to give it a quick overview. Unfortunately the business is too large and complicated for me to be able to do more than that.

Headline: double-digit growth across key financial metrics in line with the Group's 2025 guidance.

New business up 12% to $2,782m (embedded value basis = present value of future profits).

Adjusted operating profit up 5% to $3,306m

Earnings per share up 12% to 101.4 cents.

Here are some of these numbers in table format, also showing a nice jump in statutory profits (“IFRS profit after tax”):

There’s a 15% increase in the dividend, but the dividend yield is weak (only about 2% at current share prices).

Most returns to shareholders are in the form of buybacks rather than dividends: there’s a $1.2 billion buyback underway in 2026, vs dividends of about $600m

Book value, including anticipated profits (“TEV”):

Group TEV equity of $37.8 billion, equivalent to 1,483 cents per share, up 15 per cent (on an actual exchange rate basis).



I note that the current share price and market cap are only at a modest discount to this (4-5%).

CEO comment:

"2025 was a strong year of consistent delivery for Prudential, with double-digit growth reflecting sustained momentum throughout the year. Structural demand for our products in Asia and Africa continued to rise, driven by the increasing protection, retirement and wealth needs of our customers. We continued to digitise our customer acquisition and servicing capabilities…

We carry the momentum of 2025 into 2026 and are confident in our double-digit growth trajectory across our key metrics, putting us firmly on track to achieve our 2027 financial objectives."



Graham’s view

I think this is one of those instances where it makes sense to write a deliberately short analysis: I do not have a strong view on The Pru but I’m happy to give it an AMBER/GREEN on the basis of its reputation, results that look solid, and a market cap a slight discount to the company’s “TEV equity”.

I should emphasise that TEV equity is forward-looking and is not the same as traditional accounting book value.

The accounting book value of PRU, without any adjustments, is only $20.1 billion (vs. TEV equity of $37.8bn).

But I do think AMBER/GREEN makes sense: I’m moderately positive on a stock that looks moderately attractive to me. The StockRank is 48, also very much middle-of-the road, with a Neutral style.

Down 6% on Monday to 115.2p (£1.3 billion) - Full Year Results and Notice of AGM - Graham - AMBER =

SigmaRoc, a leading European lime and minerals group, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Let’s catch up on this story from Monday.

Sigmaroc processes and supplies lime and limestone materials from its quarries across Europe. It mostly sells into the construction industry (45% of revenues) with the main product category being “high-grade minerals (71% of revenues).

2025 saw “Strong delivery ahead of original consensus” (but probably not against existing consensus, seeing as the share price retreated on Monday.)

Some highlights:

Revenue +3.8% even though volumes were down 3%, “reflecting softer construction and steel markets”.

Adjusted EBITDA +16.7% (£262m)

Adjusted PBT +31% (£154m)

Actual PBT +116% (£99m)

Sigmaroc acquired various assets from CRH - previously Cement Roadstone Holdings - in 2024, and says that it has now delivered on its minimum target of €40m of recurring synergies, two years ahead of schedule.

There’s also a reduction in net debt, from £509.5m to £472m. To me, that still looks pretty large against pre-tax profits.

But measured against EBITDA, the leverage ratio is 1.8x (which is not extremely high).

Sigmaroc separately provides “pro forma” or like-for-like numbers, which look only at the performance of continuing operations throughout all of 2025 and 2024. These numbers show a slight reduction in revenues “due to overall volume reduction”, but also an increase in margins “reflecting self-help initiatives and cost control.”

So I think the pro forma numbers reflect pretty well on the company.

Outlook:

The Group expects 2026 to benefit from a number of structural trends, underpinning its strong position in the European lime and limestone markets;

Extreme winter conditions slowed the start of the construction season in certain regions like Poland and Belgium, but sector activity has since recovered



Cost management remains a core focus generally...

CEO comment:

These results demonstrate the quality of our business, the agility of our business model and the resourcefulness of our teams. They show the company is now well set up for its next chapter, to scale and take advantage of the many cyclical and structural tailwinds which are starting to emerge in Europe.

How clean are these results?

There’s a pretty large gap between adjusted PBT (£154m) and actual PBT (£99m).

The company explains the difference with £35m of non-underlying items (after tax) along with £20m of non-underlying tax movements. It’s not how I’m used to seeing non-underlying items presented, but fair enough.

It’s a long list of adjustments, and it doesn’t fill me with confidence. At least the adjustments are lighter than the previous year:

I’ve put an X beside “restructuring expenses” and “share option expense”, as they are two categories I generally don’t allow to be adjusted out.

Most of the others are directly to do with acquisition activity, and are more of a judgement call.

I’m going to rate these results as not clean and I’m inclined to use a number closer to the unadjusted £99m figure than the adjusted PBT of £154m.

Balance sheet has net assets of £857m, or £376m excluding intangibles.

This is a very heavy business with £1.3 billion of PPE. I’m sure the company’s bankers must have good security over these assets.

Graham’s view

Checking my comments in September 2025, I see that I was saying many of the same things back then. I had concerns around debt, adjustments to the accounts, and declining underlying revenue.

The market cap hasn’t changed in the past six months, and I think a neutral stance continues to make good sense.

The StockRanks are much more enthusiastic, calling it a Super Stock.

I’ll say one more thing in its favour: EPS estimates have been reassuringly stable or rising over the past year:

But at an earnings multiple of >10x, considering the heavy and cyclical nature of the business, the adjustments used, and the debt load, I consider it fairly valued here.

Roland's Section

Up 8% at 1.248p (£2.45bn) - Half-Year Report - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

Outlook: We now expect high single-digit growth in underlying operating profit in FY2026, up from low single-digit previously.

Investors have progressively shunned this IT reseller and solution provider since last summer, despite a stable earnings outlook and positive trading commentary:

The resulting de-rating of the shares has left Softcat looking cheaper than it’s been for some years:

Today’s half-year results include an upgrade to full-year guidance. Given the stock’s more modest valuation, I’m interested to see if I can justify ignoring Softcat’s Falling Star styling and taking a positive view.

H1 results summary

Today’s results cover the six months to 31 January – Softcat has an unusual 31 July year end. Today’s figures show strong growth in sales and profits, which the company says “reflects strong, broad-based performance and the contribution from larger solutions projects, together with a pull forward of some customer orders due to memory shortages.”

Gross invoiced income up 33.3% to £2,008.6m.

Revenue up 53.5% to £837.5m.

Gross profit up 22.6% to £269.9m.

Underlying operating profit up 27.3% to £93.8m.

Underlying earnings per share up 25.8% to 36.1p.

Net cash of £206m (H1 25: £141m).

Interim dividend up 11.2% to 9.9p per share.

Softcat (and others in this sector) report Gross Invoiced Income in addition to revenue, usually with a large gap between the two. Briefly, this reflects IFRS accounting rules relating to revenue recognition, which varies depending on whether the company is the principal or agent in the transaction.

Agent transactions are mainly software, which of course is no longer physically shipped anymore – companies such as Softcat simply act as licenced partners, selling solutions on behalf of giants such as Microsoft.

The nature of the business means that the mix of principal and agent transactions constantly evolves. Gross Invoiced Income is used to provide a consistent measure of total business value transacted and correlates closely with cash received.

The logical pairing with this measure is Gross Profit, which provides a consistent measure of total income received after pass-through product/service costs.

In this case we can see that Softcat’s gross margin fell by 1.2% to 13.4% during the half year, while its underlying operating fell by 0.2% to 4.7%.

The most likely reason for this decline in margins is the 79% growth in hardware sales. This was “driven by datacentre and networking infrastructure, server and compute sales” – in other words, much of this was demand for AI capacity.

Hardware is high value but typically lower margin than software and services, where growth was lower and focused on security and partner-delivered services (such as AI):

Super profitability: while margins are low in this business, the group’s ability to operate with minimal capital means it generates very high returns on capital and equity:

Today’s results are consistent with these FY25 figures. Softcat achieves this primarily by benefiting from long payment terms from suppliers – effectively free debt – and running a rather large balance sheet.

For example, today’s results show capital employed of only £334m and net assets (equity) of £286m.

These relatively small numbers are dwarfed by trade payables of £582m and cost of sales of £567m. While payment terms will vary, these figures suggest that on average Softcat may take more than six months to pay its suppliers.

In contrast, receivables of £781m are much lower than gross invoiced income of £2,008.6m, suggesting customers pay Softcat far more quickly.

This approach is a core part of the business model and explains why Softcat (and others) maintain strong net cash balances for liquidity.

While this approach isn’t without risk, when it’s well managed, it can be hugely profitable and cash generative.

Operational performance: new customer acquisition rose to 3.5% during the year, compared to 1.6% for FY25. However, the amount of profit generated by each customer rose quite sharply:

Customer base expanded by 3.5% to 10.4k

Gross Profit per customer up 19% to £52.2k

Commentary from CEO Graham Charlton makes it clear that this increased spending reflects customers splurging on AI infrastructure:

AI is reshaping customer priorities at pace, and organisations of all sizes are now prioritising the building of the data, infrastructure and security foundations needed to deploy it effectively and at scale.

Higher spending also pushed more customers into Softcat’s higher loyalty category of those who contribute over £1k of gross profit per year. This group rose by 5.7% to 8.5k, with average gross profit rising by 16.5% to £64k.

The low value of these average gross profit figures highlights the group’s continued strength at the smaller end of the market:

Growth opportunity: the company estimates that it serves approximately 20% of the customers in its target market in the UK, with an average share of wallet of 20% to 25%. On this basis, management believes the business still has a considerable growth opportunity.

Outlook & Updated Guidance

Underlying operating profit growth in the first six months of the financial year is ahead of the Board's expectations, reflecting strong underlying business performance augmented by pull forward of some customer orders due to memory shortages.

Momentum is said to be strong heading into H2, but the company does warn that it faces tougher comparatives due to a strong H2 in FY25. The impact of memory shortages also remains uncertain.

Despite these potential headwinds, profit guidance for the full year is upgraded today:

Softcat now expects “high single-digit growth in underlying operating profit in FY2026, up from low single-digit previously”.

I don’t have access to updated broker forecasts today, but checking back to last year’s results I can see that FY25 underlying operating profit was £180.1m.

Applying perhaps 7.5% growth to this figure suggests this year’s result could be c.£194m.

Ignoring any adjustments (usually quite modest) and applying similar finance costs and tax rate to last year suggests to me this could drop out to earnings per share of 72-73p, versus consensus of 71.3p currently.

Given that H1 underlying EPS was 36.1p, then this seems to suggest that H2 could be flat or marginally ahead of H1, sequentially.

If my guesstimate is correct, then Softcat shares could be trading on around 17x FY26 earnings after this morning’s gains.

Roland’s view

The picture here is similar to that reported recently by Softcat’s larger peer, Computacenter (disc: I hold CCC). Although Computacenter serves much larger customers, the pattern is the same – a huge increase in hardware spending paired with more modest growth in software and services.

Although this is putting pressure on margins at both companies, the sheer volume and value of the hardware being sold is offsetting this, supporting overall profit growth.

Of course, it remains to be seen how long this momentum will last. Softcat doesn’t disclose an order book figure but today’s upgraded guidance suggests to me management are confident about revenue visibility for the rest of the year.

While the risk of an AI-crash or broader recession is worth considering, my feeling is that the near-term outlook remains fairly positive.

I’ve grown wary about ignoring stocks with Falling Star styling. But the strength of these results does not give me any reason to downgrade Softcat and I don’t think the valuation is unreasonable. I’m going to leave my previous AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today.

Up 2% at 201p (£444m) - Unaudited Preliminary Results - Roland - AMBER

We haven’t covered this “world-leading specialist in tissue healing technologies” since September 2024. But after a significant de-rating, I think it’s probably a good time to catch up with progress at one of the AIM market’s larger and higher-quality businesses.

2025 results summary

Today’s headline numbers show strong revenue growth and improved margins for 2025 – a nice combination:

Revenue up 29% to £228.9m

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 15% to £33.9m

Reported pre-tax profit up 81% to £17.8m

Adjusted EPS up 12% to 11.74p

Full-year dividend up 10% to 2.86p per share

Net debt down 10% to £50.5m

Before digging into the accounts in a little more depth, I think it’s worth looking at the trading commentary for last year:

Surgical Business Unit (revenue up 36% to £183.5m, op margin: 14.5%): there was good growth from the company’s LiquiBand products (+10% to £47.8m) and Biosurgical devices (+23% to £23.8m). The Sutures, Clips and VTO business saw revenue rise by 64% to £82.7m, but this was entirely driven by the addition of a full-year contribution from 2024 acquisition Peters Surgical. On a pro forma basis, performance was flat – a situation blamed on normalising distributor inventories post-acquisition.

Woundcare (revenue up 9% to £45.4m, op margin: 6.4%): this division appears to sell bulk materials and own-branded products to customers. It’s a lower value operation but adds volume to the business and has now been restructured to improve profitability.

AMS already sells some products in the US (the world’s largest healthcare market) and is preparing to enter the market with others. I haven’t researched this in any detail but it looks to me like this could create some interesting growth opportunities, perhaps.

Returning to the accounts, I think there are a few points worth noting.

Revenue: organic revenue rose by 10% to £154.8, excluding the £74m contribution from Peters Surgical, which was acquired in mid-2024.

Profit adjustments: adjusted pre-tax profit of £33.9m is almost double the statutory figure of £17.8m. Closer inspection reveals two culprits:

Amortisation of acquired intangibles: £10.3m

Exceptional items: £5.8m

The amortisation charge is non-cash and commonly adjusted out, although it’s worth remembering that it relates to previous cash expenditure on acquisitions.

Exceptionals include £5.2m of integration costs relating to acquisitions plus £660k of restructuring charges (also acquisition related?). In the prior year, the company booked £10.9m of exceptional items, also mostly relating to acquisitions.

Given the company’s apparent practice of making regular acquisitions, I am not inclined to ignore these items, especially as they are mostly likely to be cash costs.

In situations like this I like to compare free cash flow with profit, to see which measure of profit most closely relates to cash generation.

In this case my sums show last year’s free cash flow of £11.3m is a near-perfect match with AMS’s reported net profit of £10.1m for the year.

Inventory increase: I should note that free cash flow would have been significantly higher except for a whopping £13m outflow on inventories during the year. Management says this was necessary to increase inventory cover from 6 months to 7.4 months, “driven by supply chain planning”.

I would guess this increase in inventory should be a one-off outflow. Adjusting for working capital movements gives me a free cash flow estimate of £21m for last year, so on that basis perhaps I can accept the company’s adjusted profits as being representative of underlying performance.

There’s often an element of subjectivity to this kind of analysis – as investors we have to take a view on what we’re looking for and how it should be measured.

Profitability: I like to focus on return on capital rather than solely on margins. AMS does not score very well in this regard.

Using reported operating profit gives me a ROCE estimate of 6.6% for 2025. Even using adjusted operating profit only improves this metric to 8.2%.

Operating margins are respectable at c.10%, so these low returns suggest to me that AMS may have paid quite generous prices for some of its past acquisitions; there’s £113m of goodwill on the balance sheet, nearly half the company’s £260m net asset value.

Debt: net debt excluding lease liabilities was £50.5m at the end of the year. At 5x net profit, this is a little higher than I’d like at first glance.

However, given the group’s overall cash generation and last year’s one-off cash outflows, I think this level of borrowing looks sustainable enough. I would expect to see further deleveraging in 2026, barring any major acquisitions.

Outlook

The Board is confident of delivering full year 2026 revenue and EBITDA in line with current market expectations and believes that AMS is well positioned to drive sustained growth and long-term value creation.

Current market expectations are given as:

Revenue: £245.3m

Adjusted EBITDA: £55.2m

These imply revenue growth of 7% and adj EBITDA growth of 10.6% in 2026, perhaps implying a further improvement in operating margins.

From what I can see these figures are consistent with the consensus estimates in the StockReport, giving us a FY26E adj EPS figure of 13.9p. That’s an 18% increase on today’s equivalent figure of 11.7p.

On that basis, the valuation looks reasonable to me, although not obviously cheap:

Roland’s view

I can potentially see quite a lot to like in this business. I think it’s possible to argue that AMS may now be at the start of a new period of growth and stability, following recent acquisitions and restructuring.

Some improvement is certainly needed, because long-term revenue growth has failed to translate into consistent profit growth. Last year’s operating profit of £22.7m was lower than that reported in 2019:

Another niggle for me is the relatively low profitability of the business, but I think this could improve and am reassured by the strong underlying cash generation.

Today’s in-line guidance is reassuring, but the broker forecast trend is indifferent and has edged lower over the last year:

To reflect this initial review and my mixed feelings on the business, I’m going to adopt a neutral view today. If the company does continue to deliver to guidance this year, then I think a more positive stance may be justified over time. I plan to keep an eye on progress here.



