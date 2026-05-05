Good morning!

There are few major overnight moves to report.

Brent crude is a little lower at $113.50.

UK natural gas futures are up 7% to 119p (the pre-war price was 75p).

The FTSE is set to open at c. 10,270.

In company news, I enjoyed watching interviews with Warren Buffett and Greg Abel over the weekend (disclosure: I'm long Berkshire Hathaway (NYQ:BRK.B)). Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting was on Saturday.

Buffett is still sharp at 95, and Greg Abel seems to inspire a lot of confidence. But they always say that you should watch what an investor does, more than you listen to what they say. Berkshire Hathaway, with a market cap of $1 trillion, holds record cash reserves of $380 billion. If, like me, you think the US is still overheated, this should help to confirm your prior belief! Others will view this as an unacceptable degree of cash drag. I would point out that there are plenty of other funds and vehicles to choose from if you don't want any cash drag!



That's all for today, see you tomorrow! Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Roland's Section

Up 5.5% at 97p (£360m) - Agreement in principle to acquire Obviously Group - Roland - GREEN =

(At the time of writing, Roland has a long position in RWS.)

Mark maintained our fully positive GREEN view on this content solutions company in his review on 23 April.

I am also positive, but I suspect it could be some time until we see whether the acquisition of Obviously Group will create genuine value for shareholders; Obviously is just two years old and generated only £2.5m of revenue last year:

Launched in 2024, Obviously is a UK-based technology company that has started to disrupt the IP management and protection solutions market, displacing existing solutions for multiple enterprises. Headquartered in London, Obviously employs approximately 30 people, 50% of whom are engineers and developers.

Note: today’s RNS is reporting an agreement in principle and not yet a firm acquisition.

Terms: A quick look at the main terms suggest that RWS is paying a lot of money for a loss-making startup:

Acquisition consideration is expected to total up to £40m .

This would comprise an initial cash payment of £16.5m plus an earn-out of up to £23.5m, payable based on “stretching EBITDA-related performance hurdles” from 2027 to 2029.

Obviously generated revenue of c.£2.5m in the year to 28 Feb 26, with a loss of £1.5m.

The initial cash payment proposed equals 6.6x last year’s sales, while the full consideration would equate to 16x last year’s sales – for a loss-making company!

Rationale for acquisition: unsurprisingly, today’s RNS leads with the “highlights” or rationale for this deal, not the financial terms.

The main points mentioned suggest to me that RWS believes Obviously will plug a gap in its offering to rapidly unlock significant new revenue opportunities – if so, that might explain the high price being paid.

The acquisition, if completed, will position RWS as a provider of an innovative end-to-end brand lifecycle technology solution, from creation and localisation to protection, strengthening RWS's value proposition as a unified "Global Brand Guardianship" platform for large enterprise clients.

Some of the details provided are:

“The acquisition will, if completed, expand the Group's total addressable market by c£2bn, through expansion into trademark and brand protection solutions, whilst also strengthening Protect's ability to capture a greater share of its existing addressable market.”

“RWS would plan to leverage Obviously's technology to offer the full range of IP services - patents, trademarks and brand - on a single, consolidated AI enabled platform.”

Obviously's client base is mostly made up of enterprise companies, including “well-known media & entertainment, technology, financial, pharmaceutical and sports companies.”

Obviously CEO Lewis Whiting would continue to lead the business post-acquisition.

About Obviously – this business has three core capabilities:

IP Portfolio Management: “a platform for IP case and workflow management with integrated IP services”

Brand Protection: “an AI-enabled brand protection capability”

IP Intelligence: “use of commercial and sales data to connect enforcement activities to real world commercial impact”

Roland’s view

RWS has a longstanding reputation and good market share in a number of IP-related areas, such as patent filings, translation and renewal. If Obviously really does provide good quality functionality in additional adjacent areas, I can see that this could be used to create a one-stop shop solution that can be upsold to RWS’s existing (large) client base.

That could – in a positive scenario – create rapid growth in recurring revenue and profitability.

However, it’s beyond my level of expertise to gauge how successful or quick this process might be. Nor do I have any insight into the quality of Obviously’s services versus various more established peers. My hope is that CEO Ben Faes’ track record – as a senior executive at Google – provides some evidence that he understands how to build profitable, large-scale technology platforms.

I also assume that chairman and 24% shareholder Andrew Brode is supportive of this deal, providing some boardroom skin in the game.

I can see some risks, though. We don’t know anything about the “stretching” EBITDA performance targets that have been agreed, never mind how they might translate to real-world actual shareholder earnings. This makes the true valuation and expectations behind this acquisition hard for outside investors to appraise.

Even if the acquisition is successful, we don’t know about any additional tech costs that might result as RWS seeks to create an integrated IP platform from previously separate services.

RWS has faced significantly higher IT costs in recent years as it upgraded services and addressed the technical debt from previous acquisitions. I was hoping to see a reduction in such costs going forward.

Despite the risk of poor returns from this deal, I’m going to leave our positive view unchanged today because I believe RWS remains a market-leading business in its core localisation and IP markets and I think the shares remain too cheap:

The StockRanks are also supportive, with Super Stock styling and strong factor scores – including improving momentum:

Down 5% at 1.291p (£220bn) - Earnings Release 1Q26 - Roland - AMBER =

Today’s quarterly earnings release has received a downbeat reception from the market after HSBC’s first-quarter results missed consensus estimates, due to higher costs and bad debt charges:

Reported pre-tax profit down $0.1bn to $9.4bn (company-compiled consensus: $9.6bn);

Adjusted pre-tax profit “broadly stable” at $10.1bn;

Annualised Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE): 17.3% (company-compiled consensus: 17.7%);

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio down 0.9% to 14.0% vs 4Q25 (in line with consensus).

Bad debt charges: HSBC’s Expected Credit Losses rose by $0.4bn to $1.3bn for the first quarter. As a reminder, banks are required to model expected losses based on a variety of criteria, not simply wait until losses are confirmed before reporting them.

In today’s update, HSBC highlights two (relatively) big numbers:

A $400m “fraud-related” exposure in the UK, which the FT reports is related to collapsed mortgage lender MFS.

A $300m increase in expected credit loss allowances to reflect “heightened uncertainty and a deterioration in the forward economic outlook” due to the Middle East conflict.

These are eminently manageable amounts for this bank, but they have triggered a slight downgrade to the bank’s guidance for 2026. HSBC now anticipates reporting Expected Credit Losses of 45bps (0.45%) of average loan balances this year, from 40bps previously.

Operating costs: guidance for a total underlying increase of 1% in the bank’s cost base in 2026 is unchanged today. But operating cost growth in the first quarter was 3% on this adjusted basis, or 8% on an unadjusted basis.

I’m not sure how much seasonality (e.g. bonus accrual) might be included in these figures, but again the impression seems to be that cost growth might be running slightly ahead of expectations.

Net interest income: higher interest rates remain a boon for banks. Most of the big UK banks employ hedging strategies which mean that they are continuing to enjoy the benefit of higher rates, even though most central bank rates are now below peak levels. HSBC alludes to this in its commentary today (my emphasis):

The increase was mainly driven by deposit balance growth, the benefit of reinvestment of our structural hedge at higher yields and the impact of lower market interest rates on the funding deployed to the trading book, partly offset by higher trading balances.

Net interest income rose by 8% to $8.9bn in Q1. Excluding the funding costs of HSBC’s trading book, Banking NII rose by $0.7bn to $11.3bn, in line with consensus.

Outlook

We retain all of the Group financial targets we announced at our full year 2025 annual results in February 2026, including a RoTE of 17% or better for 2026, 2027 and 2028, excluding notable items.

HSBC’s main financial targets are unchanged today. I’ve already discussed the small increase in credit loss expectations above. There is also a slight increase to net interest income guidance for the year reflecting the slower-than-expected decline in interest rates:

We now expect banking NII of around $46bn in 2026, reflecting an improved interest rate outlook, while recognising the outlook remains volatile and uncertain. We had previously provided banking NII guidance of at least $45bn for 2026.

The bank’s CET1 ratio is expected to remain in its target range of 14% to 15% – well above regulatory requirements.

Roland’s view

HSBC notes heightened macroeconomic uncertainty in today’s commentary, while emphasising its ability to handle such conditions (my emphasis):

The macroeconomic outlook is facing heightened uncertainty, creating volatility in both economic forecasts and financial markets resulting in both tailwinds and headwinds. The Group is well-positioned to manage the impacts of these challenges through our high-quality revenue streams, conservative approach to credit risk and strong deposit franchise. Supporting our clients through this volatile period is a top priority.

I think it’s worth remembering that this 160-year old global bank is also one of the largest in the world. HSBC’s ability to handle difficult geopolitical conditions is a core part of its identity and is not in doubt, in my view.

Valuation: HSBC shares have risen by 85% over the last two years:

They now trade at 1.7x tangible book value, according to the StockReport:

For a bank that’s generating a 17% return on tangible equity, this valuation seems within the ballpark of fair value to me. This view is based on the assumption that most equity investors will generally target an annualised return of at least 10% from stock market investments.

The StockRanks are currently neutral and I note that analysts’ consensus price targets suggest a similar view on fair value is held by the market:

Although earnings estimates have been steadily trending higher over the last 18 months, today’s commentary and market reaction may suggest that further upgrades are less likely, at least in the short term:

The size and complexity of this bank mean that a detailed review is beyond the scope of this report (and my abilities!). But I don’t think there’s any reason to be seriously concerned about HSBC following today’s update. The valuation isn’t unreasonable, either.

At the same time, I would guess that there may be better buying opportunities available at some point in the future.

To reflect this balance, I am going to adopt a neutral view on HSBC today.