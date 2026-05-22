Good morning!

The numbers involved in yesterday’s SpaceX IPO filing were staggering. But with OpenAI and Anthropic expected to follow suit, the broader impact of these new listings could be more complex than we’re used to.

The FT leads with a story this morning highlighting how new “fast entry” rules on the Nasdaq exchange will allow these tightly-held new listings (with small free floats) to gain index membership within weeks of listing. This could force passive funds to sell billions of dollars of Magnificent 7 stocks in order to buy shares in the new entrants, regardless of price - triggering a round of volatility…

In macro news, Iran and the US appear slightly closer to a deal after the US submitted new peace proposals, but demands for Iran to hand over its uranium stockpile appear to be a sticking point. The US is also understandably opposed to Iran’s ongoing efforts to levy tolls on Hormuz traffic.

Meanwhile, concern about the impact of disruption to energy and fertilizer supplies continues to grow, with International Energy Agency chief Faith Birol warning in a speech in London that oil markets could enter a “red zone” by July or August.

Bond investors – traditionally seen as the smart money – are also concerned about another major spike in inflation, less than five years after the Ukraine war triggered a previous bout. Long-term borrowing costs for major developed markets continue to rise:

However, the saying goes that bull markets climb a wall of worry. Animal spirits certainly seem to remain strong at the moment, with the big US indices continuing to trade at record highs:

Major markets are also expected to open higher this morning:

FTSE 100 expected to open up 0.4%

S&P 500 expected to open up 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 expected to open up 0.5%

Brent Crude is up 1.9% at $102 a barrel

Gold is up slightly at $4,537/oz

Today's agenda is now complete.

Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Roland's Section

Up 4% at 19,830p (£6.5bn) - Full Year Trading Update - Roland - GREEN =

This morning’s update from Games Workshop is fabulously concise. My summary comment in the table above is almost the entire RNS!

Here is the fully copy:

Games Workshop, the maker of Warhammer, is pleased to announce that for the 52 weeks ending 31 May 2026, we estimate the Group's core revenue to be not less than £625 million (2024/25: £565.0 million) and licensing revenue of not less than £30 million (2024/25: £52.5 million). The Group's profit before taxation ("PBT") is estimated to be not less than £265 million (2024/25: £262.8 million).

We intend to publish our 2026 Annual Report for the 52 weeks ended 31 May 2026 on the 28 July 2026.

What should investors take from this update?

Today’s update covers the year to 31 May 2026 and looks to be in line with expectations:

Total revenue up 6% to at least £655m (FY25: £618m)

Total pre-tax profit up 0.8% to at least £265m (FY25: £262.8m)

These figures tell us the group’s pre-tax profit margin fell from 42.5% to 40.5% last year. My sums suggest this reflects the lower contribution from licensing revenue rather than any weakness in core margins (licensing revenue carries a margin of nearly 100%):

Core revenue (figures and game products) up 10.6% to £625m

Licensing revenue (video games and TV/film) down 43% to £30m

However, comparing today’s figures with the half-year results suggests growth in the core business slowed during the second half of the year, with core revenue falling below H1 levels:

H1 core revenue: £316.1m (+17.3% vs H1 FY25)

H2 core revenue: £309.9m (+4.5% vs H2 FY25)

This isn’t unprecedented for this business and is perhaps not that surprising, given the macro backdrop during the second half (Nov-May).

The company’s decision to provide no commentary on trading in today’s update means we’re left guessing, but given that consensus forecasts suggested full-year revenue of £643m, today’s figures do not seem to suggest any surprises.

Outlook: Games Workshop doesn’t provide any forward guidance and we don’t have access to any broker notes for the business. However, the limited market reaction to today’s update suggests to me that market forecasts for FY27 are likely to remain largely unchanged, as they have been since November:

Roland’s view

As usual, Games Workshop shares do not look obviously cheap:

But the quality of this business is exceptional, as is its long-term growth record. This justifies a premium valuation, in my view.

While licensing revenue was weaker this year, a more “challenging” environment was flagged up in the H1 results and appears to have been expected. The group’s live action venture with Amazon MGM Studios continues to progress, as do various video game partnerships.

It is the nature of these things to take several years, and while we wish we could tie down a release the way we can with our core business, the reality is that, as with any licensing deal, delivery is not in our control. We leave it to our partners to manage their own businesses.

The StockRanks rightly flag Games Workshop as a High Flyer…

The low ValueRank is unsurprising, but perhaps it's worth noting that momentum has weakened recently:

Despite this, the medium-term uptrend on the chart still looks fairly healthy to me:

We were positive on Games Workshop in January and I don’t think the story has changed since then, so I’m going to keep our view at GREEN today.

Up 11% at 1,600p (£3.1bn) - Q3 Trading Update - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

Softcat shares remain below historic highs, but today’s upgrade to full-year expectations suggests the business is continuing to perform well and benefit from AI-related data centre demand.

The AI boom has led to massive growth in hardware revenue for value-added resellers such as Softcat, as they supply the high value, high volume kit required to build out new computing infrastructure.

Softcat’s half-year results showed gross invoiced income up 33%, with hardware sales up 79%.

Today’s third-quarter update covers the three months to 30 April 2026. It’s brief and lacks any specific numbers, but suggests to me that the underlying trends haven’t changed.

Q3 Trading: key points

“... strong double-digit year-on-year growth in gross profit and underlying operating profit”

“Growth remains broad-based with particular strength in corporate, supported by customer demand for AI-enabled infrastructure and continued pull forward of some orders due to memory shortages.”

Outlook

Looking further ahead, the Board is encouraged by the momentum in the business and prospects for continued market share gains, while recognising the uncertainty caused by the ongoing memory shortages and macroeconomic environment.

As a result of the strong performance so far this year, guidance for profit growth has been upgraded:

New FY26 guidance: “mid-teens operating profit growth” up from “high single digit previously”

I don’t have access to broker forecasts today, but a c.15% increase in underlying operating profit is likely to drop through to at least a c.10% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

This morning’s share price gain seems to support that view. Applying a 10% increase to previous consensus of 75p per share suggests a new FY26E EPS estimate of perhaps 83p. That would leave the stock’s forward P/E of 19 largely unchanged.

Today’s upgrade is the second this year from Softcat, highlighting the strong momentum in this market at the moment. However, limited visibility means forecasts for next year’s earnings have remained somewhat flatter:

Roland’s view

I have both an interest in and a bias towards this sector, as Softcat’s larger peer Computacenter (disc: I hold) is one of my largest personal holdings.

While these value-added resellers are low-margin businesses and can be seen as middlemen, they have evolved over the last 20 years to be an essential conduit between suppliers and end users. Even the largest hyperscalers source at least some of their IT requirements through resellers, who are able to coordinate, supply and implement large and complex solutions:

Our uniquely broad offering brings together specialisms from the datacentre to the edge, through the network, security, data and automation layers, and across hardware, software and services, spanning the design, implementation, management, support and optimisation of new solutions.

From a financial perspective, companies such as Softcat are able to generate attractive returns on capital by benefiting from favourable supplier credit terms on high volumes of product. Cash generation is also generally very strong.

Softcat and its peers are undoubtedly benefiting from the boom in AI infrastructure. But there’s obviously a potential flipside to this – at some point, spending will probably moderate. Predicting when that happens is beyond my paygrade, but personally I may choose to top slice my exposure to this sector at some point in the future in order to lock in profits and hedge against any slowdown risk.

I think this situation is nicely reflected in Softcat’s High Flyer status and high-VM StockRank:

For this mix of reasons, I am leaving my previous AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today.