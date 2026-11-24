AO World’s performance in H1 was solid. However, looking ahead, the company has adjusted its guidance and provided a range for FY27 adjusted PBT ( between £48m and £54m). I’m going to leave the stock at AMBER/GREEN for now, because the valuation seems reasonable given the company’s quality. However, consumer risks need to be monitored closely.

Down 9% to 84p (£471m) - Interim Results

UK electrical retailer AO World has published its H1 results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY27) and its share price has fallen 9%. Let’s take a look at what's going on.

Financial highlights:

Total revenue up 6% to £617.5m (HY26: £585.6m).

Profit before tax up 20% to £21.5m (HY26: £17.9m) achieved despite inflationary headwinds and a tough economic backdrop.

Free cashflow of £31.5m driven by a strong operating performance and the normalisation of prior-year working capital timing benefits; period-end cash was £93.9m and the £120m RCF remained undrawn.

£20m capital return programme: £9.8m special dividend paid in June, and £5.3m of the £10m share buyback completed by the period end, with the remainder expected to complete by December 2026.

Operational highlights:

AO Mobile launched: one simple 500GB SIM-only tariff with pricing for AO members of £12 a month, further extending the membership proposition.

Completed the acquisition of Jessops, a leading UK specialist photography retailer, supporting the strategy of expanding into adjacent categories; funded from existing cash.

AO membership momentum continues with improved uptake and share of wallet continuing to grow; members now account for over half of total product sales.

Market share gained or maintained across all categories, with Major Domestic Appliance (MDA) market share maintained at 18.0% (HY26: 17.9%).

Continued to invest in the logistics operation with over 200 new vans, tractors and trailers added in H1 and on track to bring this total to over 350 in FY27 in line with the fleet refresh plan.

Outlook:

“We enter our peak trading period with our business positioned well; a resilient model and disciplined approach to cost and investment, whilst being mindful of challenging market uncertainty. As planned, the second half will carry a step-up in investment, including around £5m in technology and people, most of it in our ERP warehouse management system and AI investment. Trading conditions are challenging: the consumer is cautious, the market is highly competitive, and we continue to monitor the impact of inflation and interest rate rises.”

For FY27, it now expects:

PBT to be between £48m and £54m.

FCF to be between £50m and £60m.

“The wider market is tough so we expect softer trading to continue into the second half against a harder backdrop, while we step up investment in our ERP programme.”

Ed S’s view:

AO World’s performance in H1 was solid, given the challenging consumer backdrop. However, management is taking a more cautious outlook for H2 given the backdrop and has reduced its FY27 adjusted PBT guidance to £48m-£54m.

Back in June, Equity Development was looking for £53.5m here. Today, it has reduced its adjusted PBT forecast for FY27 to £50.0m (versus £50.5m in FY26).

Note that Equity Development’s new EPS forecast for FY27 is 6.3p (versus the Stocko consensus of 6.95p). That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E ratio of around 13.

I think that’s a reasonable valuation for this company. Because it’s not your ordinary retailer.

One thing that sets AO World apart from traditional retailers is its membership model, which generates recurring revenues. Membership now accounts for over half of total product sales.

Another thing is the high level of trust it has with customers. On Trustpilot, it has a 4.9 rating.

There’s also the resilience of the core business, which James highlighted in a recent Stock Pitch. When your washing machine dies, you typically replace it regardless of what the economy is doing.

Looking beyond all this, the company has a number of growth drivers. For example, in the next 12 months, it plans to launch a solar installation service, with EV chargers and air conditioning to follow.

In the longer term, it sees physical AI – including humanoid robots – as a potential growth driver. It believes it already has most of what it takes to win there.

In light of all this, I’m going to leave AO World on AMBER/GREEN today. There are risks around the consumer, however, at current levels, I’m cautiously optimistic in relation to the risk/reward proposition.