The market doesn’t like BRCK’s H1 results and it’s easy to see why. Not only are profits down significantly but the interim dividend has been paused. I do think there’s a potential for a rebound here at some point in the future. However, right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty given the interest rate backdrop so I’m going to keep the stock at AMBER/RED.

Down 4% to 33.4p (£109m) - Interim Results

BRCK Group – a distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry – has today posted its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY27) and the market doesn’t like them. Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

H1 FY27 financial summary:

Revenue down 1.1% to £343.1m.

Adjusted EBITDA down 6.3% to £25.5m.

Statutory profit before tax down 13.1% to £10.6m.

Adjusted profit before tax down 14.8% to £17.9m.

Statutory EPS down 9.2% to 2.38p.

Adjusted EPS down 15.2% to 4.06p.

Net debt of £96.4m versus £66.8m in H1 FY26.

Interim dividend of 0.0p versus 1.12p in H1 FY26.

“Our first-half results demonstrate the resilience of our diversified, capital-light business model amid challenging conditions in the UK housebuilding market. Strong growth in our Design & Install division, supported by a positive initial contribution from Jacksons, helped offset wider sector headwinds, while we are taking decisive action to simplify our structure, deliver at least £5 million in recurring cost savings, and reduce debt. By building a leaner, more agile business now, we remain on track to meet current-year market expectations and are well positioned with greater operating leverage when the housing market recovers.”

Current trading and outlook:

Housebuilding and RMI markets remain subdued, with Distribution division activity highly sensitive to interest rates.

Accelerated focus on operational efficiencies and continued progress of IT system implementation, which will enhance the efficiency of the Group.

Reduction in net debt prioritised at a time of uncertainty over the timing of a housebuilding market recovery. The Board therefore believes that it is in the best interests of shareholders to pause the payment of dividends until visibility of trading conditions improves.

The Board remains confident in the Group’s ability to take advantage when market conditions improve.

Remains on track to meet market expectations of: revenue of £661.7m and adjusted EBITDA of £44.9m.

“We continue to have full confidence in our cash generative and capital-light business model, which differentiates us in our industry.”



“We have responded proactively and decisively in light of the continued delay in the recovery in new house starts with initiatives to reduce costs by at least £5 million and to reduce leverage. These initiatives will create a leaner, more agile and more resilient business with greater operating leverage, which will benefit shareholders now and when markets recover.”

Ed S’s view:

This is obviously a disappointing set of H1 results. With the UK housebuilding industry experiencing challenges due to the interest rate environment, BRCK’s core Distribution division (75% of group revenue) is struggling:

Distribution Division: External revenue for H1 FY27 was £256.7 million, 10.2% below the prior year (H1 FY26: £285.8 million), reflecting continued weakness across UK construction markets. Divisional Adjusted EBITDA was £15.7 million, £3.5 million lower than the prior year (H1 FY26: £19.2 million).

“As stated last month in our half-year trading update, the recovery in the housebuilding market is taking longer than earlier anticipated given rising interest rates and other pressures including energy cost inflation, which are having the effect of further eroding affordability for house buyers.”

On the plus side, the company’s Design & Install Division performed well, offsetting the poor performance in Distribution:

Design & Install Division: Revenue of £86.4 million for H1 FY27 was up £25.2 million on the prior year (H1 FY26: £61.2 million). On a like-for-like basis, revenue for H1 FY27 was up £14.8 million (20.7%). Divisional Adjusted EBITDA at £13.2 million was up £1.1 million on the prior year (H1 FY26: £12.1 million).

Looking beyond the revenue and profit numbers, we have a big increase in net debt, reflecting the acquisition of H.S. Jackson & Son (Fencing) Limited (a specialist in perimeter security and access control) and associated freehold property on 30 June 2026. With interest rates at relatively high levels, this rise in debt adds risk to the investment case.

We also have a pausing of the H1 dividend. I think this pause is probably a smart move given the debt levels, however, I suspect it has come as a surprise to many investors and is therefore responsible for some of the share price weakness today.

There are some big adjustments here too. We've commented in the past that BRCK is a heavy adjuster.

Now, Roland turned cautious on BRCK back in October when the company posted a half-year trading update, taking it down two notches to AMBER/RED. That was the right move in hindsight as the share price has continued to fall.

After today’s results, I think it’s sensible to leave the stock on AMBER/RED as the near-term outlook is very uncertain. That said, I can see the potential for a rebound in the share price when the housebuilding market picks up.

It’s worth noting that BRCK is targeting recurring cost-savings of at least £5m. The cost savings should support performance when the operating environment improves.

“We are targeting recurring cost-savings of at least £5 million. This programme is already underway across the Group and is focusing on areas including a simpler Group structure, efficiency gains, improving processes and procurement, and reviewing property and headcount. The cost savings will enhance the Group’s cash generation and support debt reduction.”

Speaking of debt reduction, this is a priority for the company. Hence the pause in the interim dividend.

“Debt reduction is a key priority to further enhance the resilience of the Group and position it to capitalise strongly on a market recovery. The Group’s strong cash generation supports debt reduction as will the cost-saving programme, tighter working capital management, stringent stock control and credit management, and expected proceeds from property disposals.”

One other thing to like is that the company is entering the security and infrastructure markets (e.g. the Jacksons acquisition). This diversification will reduce the company’s exposure to the housebuilding cycle.

In terms of EPS forecasts, Cavendish has left its FY27 EPS unchanged today at 6.6p. That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E of around five.

That low valuation is another reason to be optimistic in relation to the potential for a recovery here at some point. Right now, however, it’s too early to get positive on the stock.