Today's results show a worthy improvement in profitability, with strong growth in the high-margin Specialty division. While I think the size of Carclo's pension deficit payments justifies a discounted valuation, I'm happy to move our view up to neutral today on the strength of the company's H1 performance and in line guidance.

Up 21% to 45p (£33m) - Half-Year Financial Report

This morning's double-digit share price gain looks generous for an in-line set of interim results. Perhaps investors were expecting a more downbeat outlook from this precision engineering business, which is focused on the life sciences and aerospace sectors.

Today's headline numbers certainly seem to suggest decent progress with Carclo's Precision 2030 turnaround strategy:

Revenue down 3.1% to £55.5m

Underlying operating profit up 21.8% to £6.7m

Reported pre-tax profit up 82% to £2.7m

Adjusted EPS up 233% to 3.0p

Net debt excluding leases reduced by 5.3% to £17.9m

When Mark covered Carclo's full-year update in April, he noted the company was sacrificing some revenue in order to improve overall profitability. That can be a sensible - if finite - strategy.

However, the fall in revenue reported today doesn't seem to be deliberate. Instead, it appears to reflect lower volumes than expected and some new product delays in the CTP division, which accounts for >80% of group revenue:

CTP revenue decreased by 5.6% to £46.5 million (HY26: £49.3 million). The reduction primarily reflected lower-than-expected volumes in the diagnostic market. Whilst qualification testing is complete on two new projects, this has taken longer than anticipated which has delayed commencement of full production which is now scheduled during H2 FY27.

CTP operating profit fell by 0.9% to £6.7m, supporting an underlying margin of 14.5% before group costs.

Performance in the smaller Specialty division was stronger, with revenue up 12.% to £9.0m thanks to "robust demand from the aerospace market".

Specialty also appears to be more profitable, with H1 operating profit rising by 35.6% to £2.3m to give a 26.1% margin.

Group Profitability: Carclo's efforts to improve profitability appear to be delivering results, notwithstanding the reduction in H1 revenue.

H1 operating margin: 11.3% (H1 26: 9.0%)

Trailing 12-month return on capital employed: 19.6% (FY26: 19.0%)

These are respectable figures that suggest to me that this could be a fairly decent quality business.

Outlook

There's no change to guidance today:

The Board reaffirms its expectations for the full year for profit and cash generation. We expect demand to strengthen through the year as new growth initiatives come on stream, along with more positive market conditions, with trading weighted towards the second half.

Broker Panmure Liberum has also left forecasts unchanged, with FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates of 5.3p and 7.1p respectively. These are is in line with the consensus estimates shown on the StockReport.

These forecasts imply a FY27E P/E of 8.7x for the year ending March 2027, with a FY28E P/E of 6.5x.

Roland's view

At first sight Carclo appears to be performing fairly well and to be fairly cheap. I can see why some investors may have bought on the back of today's results. The share price chart and StockRanks also suggest a more positive view may be fair as the group's turnaround continues:

Despite this, I think there are a couple of points investors need to consider when looking at valuation:

A second-half weighting is normal for this business, but it would have been nice to see some revenue growth in H1.

Carclo's £40m+ pension deficit remains a significant drag on cash generation. While earnings are rising, ongoing annual deficit payments of £3.5m until March 2029 and £5.8m until March 2037 mean that a sizeable chunk of cash flow is diverted into the company's pension fund each year. This limits cash for shareholder returns - the company doesn't currently pay a dividend and isn't buying back shares either. I suspect neither would be allowed by its pension trustees.

Personally, I think it's probably fair for Carclo to be valued on a relatively modest multiple of earnings to reflect the demands of its pension deficit. Shareholders will have to take second place until this shortfall is addressed, which could take some years.

Even so, I am encouraged by the improving performance of the business and am comfortable moving our view up by one notch to neutral (AMBER) today.