Daily Stock Market Report (Wed 30th Sep 2026) - GRG, SAGA, LIO

Good morning! Last day of the quarter, so let's see which companies are getting their results out at the very last minute.

In market news, OpenAI is said to be looking to raise $30 billion in the private markets, at a valuation of $1.4 trillion. CEO Sam Altman recently said that the company would not IPO in 2026. So it now looks like Anthropic will be the first of the giant AI rivals to go public.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.6% at 10,690

S&P 500 is up 0.2% at 7,685

Brent crude (December) is unchanged at $96.00/bbl

Gold is unchanged at $4,185/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $83,200

Roland Head is with me today. I'm a bit under the weather, so I might not be able to write much - sorry.

Today's report is now complete - sorry we couldn't cover everything of interest today.

Companies Reporting

Roland's Section

Up 5% at 1,976p (£2.0bn) - Q3 Trading Update - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

In July I upgraded our view on this food-to-go retailer, noting that sales were rising faster than costs, potentially expanding margins.

Today’s third-quarter trading update covers the 13 weeks to 26 Sept 26 and tells us that this positive trend has continued into the second half of the year:

Q3 sales up 7.7%, with year-to-date sales up by 7.4%

Like-for-like sales in company-managed stores up 3.4% in Q3 (+2.6% YTD)

Cost inflation expectations unchanged at c.2% LFL

The company notes that “continued menu innovation” has helped to improve trading, along with the benefit of “more settled weather”.

Although major capital expenditure has now peaked with the opening of two new distribution centres, Greggs is continuing to expand its store estate:

57 net new shops opened year-to-date (95 new shops, 38 closures)

Continue to expect around 110 to 110 net new shop openings in 2026

Menu update: Greggs continues to evolve and adapt its menus. A hot summer drove strong demand for iced drinks “including March and Cherry Lemonade” while a salad relaunch and “healthier and protein-led options” also saw good uptake.

As we head into autumn, hungry shoppers will be able to tuck into the new Steak & Stilton Bake, plus various seasonal products.

Supply chain & Manufacturing: this is a vertically-integrated business. Behind Greggs’ 2,796 stores are in-house manufacturing and supply chain operations.

New distribution centres at Derby and Kettering have added capacity in various areas and increased automation this year, which is expected to release capacity in existing DCs.

Greggs is now planning to consolidate its manufacturing operations by relocating some elements of food production. This is expected to result in the loss of 740 jobs, so is subject to a consultation process within the business (starting today).

If completed, these proposals would carry cash costs of c.£60m and deliver annualised pre-tax savings of c.£20m. At the moment, the company expects this process to take place across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.

Outlook

I don’t have access to broker notes today, but this appears to be an upgrade to expectations.

Improved trading performance in recent months and continued strong cost control now leads us to expect a modestly improved outcome for 2026.

Greggs’ previous guidance was for underlying pre-tax profit to be “at a similar level to 2025”. It looks like profits are now expected to be slightly higher.

Here are the figures we had prior to today:

FY25 actual underlying pre-tax profit: £171.9m

FY25 actual adj EPS: 122.8p

FY26E consensus adj EPS: 125p

Based on the language in today’s update, I would guess that any upgrade is likely to be no more than 5%, so I would speculate that broker estimates might move towards c.128-129p following today’s update.

Roland’s view

Last year, I looked at Greggs’ recent capital expenditure and concluded that it probably was generating attractive returns on investment. Although group ROCE has fallen from historic highs, it remains at a fairly attractive level:

Capex peaked last year and is expected to be lower in 2026 and again in 2027, potentially improving free cash flow available for shareholder returns.

Earnings forecasts have also started to trend higher following a period of downgrades. Today’s update should extend this record:

Fundamentally, I think this is a good business with a strong brand, attractive scale and market share. While concerns such as weight-loss drugs and consumer spending pressures remain relevant, I don’t think they will fundamentally alter the business case.

The shares have now risen by around 25% from the lows seen earlier this year:

However, the rating doesn’t seem unreasonable to me:

On balance, I share the StockRanks’ view of this business as a High Flyer:

I’m quite comfortable leaving my previous AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today.

Up 17% at 750p (£671m) - Interim Results - Roland - AMBER =

Shares in this over-50s travel and insurance business have six-bagged in two years – so congratulations to investors who spotted the opportunity in 2024 (or 2025) and stuck with it. As Graham commented in June, the share price turnaround has been well deserved.

The question now is whether the shares remain too cheap, or if the valuation is now largely up with events.

Half-year results summary

Today’s half-year results cover the six months to 31 July 2026 and include an upgrade to full-year expectations and a further reduction to leverage.

Performance during the first half of the year was much stronger than last year:

Revenue up 12% to £367.5m

Underlying pre–tax profit up 98% to £46.6m

Reported pre-tax profit from continuing operations: £28.0m (H1 26: £3.7m)

Underlying available operating cash flow up 27.2% to £101m

Net debt reduced by 17% to £429.1m

Leverage reduced to 2.7x EBITDA (FY26: 3.7x)

Crunching the numbers suggests to me that Saga generated an operating margin of 15.5% in H1 – a considerable improvement on recent periods.

Looking at the segmental results makes it clear that Saga’s cruise business was both its highest-margin operation and the largest contributor to profits in H1.

Travel: underlying pre-tax profit from Cruise operations rose by 38% to £47.7m, with revenue up 14% to £149.5m. That implies an adjusted pre-tax margin of 31.9%.

Lower promotional activity was reflected in a 13% increase in per diems to £440, while a load factor of 92% was only slightly lower than last year, reflecting a different mix of itineraries.

Elsewhere, profit from River Cruise rose by 54% to £6m.

Profits from the company’s Holiday business doubled to £6.6m on a 9% increase in revenue.

Progress in travel is certainly positive, although it’s worth noting that profits are expected to be heavily H1-weighted this year:

As expected, the second half of the year is impacted by low river water levels in Europe, the conflict in the Middle East, the unwind from higher margins on three-year fixed-price policies in the first half and continued investment in motor and home pricing to support sustainable policy growth ahead of renewals business migrating to Ageas. Despite these factors, we expect second half underlying profitability to be at least in line with the prior year.

Management note that events in the Middle East have had a significantly greater impact in H2 holiday bookings:

The first half of the year was largely unaffected by the conflict in the Middle East, as the majority of customers had already booked their holidays before the escalation. While customer demand has remained resilient, the impact is more pronounced in bookings for the second half of the year, which includes our customers' peak travel season.

Insurance: Saga is now operating as a broker, having sold its underwriting business to Ageas, who will now underwrite the company’s insurance policies.

Initial performance from the restructured business looks positive:

Underlying revenue up 12% to £71.7m

Underlying pre-tax profit from insurance broking up 75% to £15.9m

Total policies in force up 5% to 1.3m

Removing underwriting from the group’s operations has reduced Saga’s capital requirements and should improve profitability in the future. These figures

Outlook

There’s no ambiguity about today’s guidance from Saga (my emphasis):

This strong first-half performance has increased profit and cash flow expectations for the full year and reinforced our confidence in exceeding our medium-term targets earlier than anticipated. As a result, we are upgrading our profit guidance and now expect full year Underlying Profit Before Tax to be materially higher than in the prior year and in the range of £65-70m.

Based on today’s H1 underlying pre-tax profit of £46.6m, this guidance suggests a c.70/30 H1 weighting to profits this year – it seems likely that H2 performance will be significantly weaker.

With thanks to broker Singer Capital and Research Tree, I can see forecasts from 7 September 2026 indicating that underlying pre-tax profit was previously expected to be £59.2m this year.

Today’s revised guidance implies an upgrade of 10% to 18% from previous expectations and this is reflected in today’s share price reaction, up c.14%.

The only slight dampener I can see to this is that Saga doesn’t expect to achieve a reduction in debt or leverage this year (despite H1 improvements). I read this as a reminder that H2 is going to be a more challenging period (my emphasis):

The Group remains focussed on reducing Net Debt and the Leverage Ratio, with both expected to remain broadly flat for the full year, before continuing to reduce thereafter.

I can’t see any updated broker forecasts this morning, but applying a c.14% increase to FY27 EPS estimates would suggest earnings of around 48p per share this year, from 42p previously.

At 738p, that would put Saga on a FY27E P/E of 15.

Roland’s view

At face value, it’s easy to make the case that Saga’s share price is up with events. Even looking out to FY29, the stock is still trading on a P/E of c.12x (prior to any upgrades).

Prior to today, the StockRanks also supported this view, styling the shares as a Momentum Trap with low quality and value ranks:

One reason for this is the group’s dismal statutory profitability in recent years:

One argument in favour of a more bullish view is that the removal of the insurance underwriting business has made Saga a far more capital-light business than it was previously. Substantial capital requirements relating to insurance liabilities have now been removed from the balance sheet.

This is reflected in the reduction to its book value over the last couple of years:

If trading continues in line with current trends, then I think it’s fair to expect an improvement in both cash generation and returns on equity going forward. If this can be underpinned with further revenue growth, then I think there could still be some upside to the valuation.

After all, Saga still seems to be a fairly strong brand. In today’s commentary, the company notes that its in-house magazine has 2.8m monthly readers, while its new podcast series has attracted 15.8m views since launching in December 2025.

That’s a fairly substantial reach, all within a focused and often affluent demographic.

Graham took a neutral view on Saga in June, citing valuation and leverage.

Despite today’s upgraded guidance, I am going to stay at AMBER today. While I acknowledge that I may be swimming against the tide here, I think the combination of valuation, leverage and expected much weaker performance in H2 suggests that a more nuanced view makes sense for now.

Up 16% at 303p (£190m) - Acquisition - Roland - GREEN =

Liontrust has acquired Hawksmoor Fund Management and Hawksmoor Investment Services for an initial consideration of £6m, plus up to £4m in contingent payments over the next two years.

Hawksmoor is said to be profitable, although we’re not told by how much, but the key element of this deal is that it will provide additional assets under management at a fairly reasonable price.

Hawksmoor will bring assets under management and administration (AuMA) of £1.9bn

Hawksmoor had run-rate revenue of £4.8m at the end of August

These figures imply that Liontrust is paying around 0.5% of AUM to acquire this business, including contingent consideration. That seems fairly cheap to me. Prior to today, Liontrust’s own shares were trading at around 0.7% of June 2026 AUM.

We can also guess that Hawksmoor’s run-rate fee margin is around 0.25% across all of its assets. This is lower than the 0.55% figure reported by Liontrust in its FY26 results, but I would imagine the margins on Hawksmoor’s assets should improve when central costs are stripped out and the business is moved onto Liontrust’s platform.

Broker estimates: there’s no change to forecasts from Cavendish today. These are largely in line with consensus. This suggests that Liontrust continues to trade at a tempting single-digit multiple of earnings after this morning’s c.15% rise:

FY27E P/E of 8

FY27E dividend yield of 6.1%

Roland’s view

This isn’t the first bolt-on acquisition Liontrust has made recently. Earlier this year, the company acquired £3bn of AUM through the acquisition of River Global Holdings.

The appeal of these deals is clear. Liontrust can strip out some costs, while acquiring a new tranche of AUM and customers. Adding more AUM onto its platform should improve operating economics and drive incremental revenue, at least some of which should drop through as additional free cash flow.

Graham was GREEN on Liontrust in July. I don’t see any reason to change that positive view today.

The StockRanks are also positive, with high scores and Super Stock styling: