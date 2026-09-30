Daily Stock Market Report (Wed 30th Sep 2026) - GRG, SAGA, LIO
Good morning! Last day of the quarter, so let's see which companies are getting their results out at the very last minute.
In market news, OpenAI is said to be looking to raise $30 billion in the private markets, at a valuation of $1.4 trillion. CEO Sam Altman recently said that the company would not IPO in 2026. So it now looks like Anthropic will be the first of the giant AI rivals to go public.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.6% at 10,690
S&P 500 is up 0.2% at 7,685
Brent crude (December) is unchanged at $96.00/bbl
Gold is unchanged at $4,185/oz
Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $83,200
Today's report is now complete - sorry we couldn't cover everything of interest today.
Companies Reporting
|Name (Mkt Cap)
|RNS
|Summary
|Our view (Author)
Babcock International (LON:BAB) (£4.9bn | SR25)
|Agreed a two-month extension to its Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP) with the MOD. This is needed to allow time for the successor contract, the Gateway Agreement, to be finalised with the MOD.
3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) (£3.6bn | SR51)
|On track to deliver the Company's target return, with the majority of portfolio companies delivering or exceeding expected returns. On track to deliver the FY27 dividend target of 14.3p per share.
Unite (LON:UTG) (£2.4bn | SR32)
|Sold the 444-bed King’s Place development site to an affiliate of Far East Orchard for £60m. 2026 disposals now total £200m at a weighted average yield of 3.0%, including some non-income producing sites. On track to deliver £300-400m of disposals in 2026. FY26 expectations for adj EPS of 41.5p-43.0p are unchanged.
Greggs (LON:GRG) (£1.92bn | SR88)
|Q3 sales +7.7%, with YTD sales +7.4%. Company-managed store LFL sales +3.4% in Q3. Menu innovation and more settled weather supporting stronger trading. Outlook: now expects “a modestly improved outcome” in 2026.
|AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)
Strong trading in Q3 shows sales rising ahead of costs and has prompted a modest upgrade to full-year guidance. Falling capex should support shareholder returns over the next couple of years, while a manufacturing restructure announced today is expected to generate annualised savings of c.£20m. Greggs isn’t as cheap as it was six months ago, but I think a broadly-positive view remains appropriate for this food-to-go market leader.
International Workplace (LON:IWG) (£1.63bn | SR32)
|Increasing current buyback programme by $50m to $200m for 2026.
Spire Healthcare (LON:SPI) (£989m | SR72)
|H1 revenue -0.5% with adj EBITDA -16% and adj pre-tax loss of £2.6m (H1 25: £23.8m profit). Adjusted free cash flow up 35% to £20.7m. FY26 outlook: targeting adj EBITDA broadly in line with FY25, as per previous guidance.
TAKEOVER
Saga (LON:SAGA) (£938m | SR47)
|H1 revenue +12% to £368m with underlying pre-tax profit +98% to £46.6m. Net debt reduced by 17% to £429m (2.7x EBITDA). H1 trading ahead of expectations. FY27 outlook upgraded: now expects underlying pre-tax profit of £65-70m (previous Singer forecast: £59.2m).
|AMBER = (Roland)
I’m swimming against the tide slightly by staying neutral in the face of upgraded profit guidance. However, I am struck by the much weaker results expected in H2 and the fact that management doesn’t expect to achieve a reduction in full-year net debt. I’d also argue that a double-digit P/E out to FY29 may be higher enough for this business, at least until leverage falls further. It’s possible that I’m being too cautious, but it’s an AMBER from me today.
Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) (£686m | SR15)
|Fully funded through to mid-2028 following recent $200m capital raise. Northern Development Area phase 1 project (Falkland Islands) sanctioned. Expect first oil Q1 2028.
Everplay (LON:EVPL) (£618m | SR63)
|Trading has remained strong since the H1 results, with Wardogs and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam both performing ahead of expectations. FY26 outlook: revenue and adj EBITDA now expected to be materially ahead of market expectations (previous consensus: £197.6m and £57.2m, respectively).
Pinewood Technologies (LON:PINE) (£521m | SR53)
|H1 adj revenue +18.4% to £23.2m, with adj pre-tax profit -13.6% to £3.8m. Continued progress with North America rollout. Outlook: expects FY26 adj EBITDA to be in line with expectations (consensus: £21m). Reiterates guidance for adj EBITDA of £62m by FY28.
TAKEOVER
Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) (£514m | SR75)
|H1 EBITDA -23% to $55.9m with free cash flow -23% to $54.7m. H1 gold production -48% to 21,451 oz reflecting run down of operations at Runruno. Construction at La India continues to “advance well”, reaching 56% completion at the end of June 2026. Costs have been higher than expected, but La India remains on track for first gold pour in December 2026.
Avacta (LON:AVCT) (£339m | SR14)
|"This has been a transformative first half for Avacta, with compelling clinical validation of our pre|CISION® platform delivering robust and durable tumor responses and demonstrating the clear advantages of our approach over conventional ADCs. The controlled-release mechanism of our Next Gen pipeline with AVA6103 as the lead asset is now working in patients, exactly as modelled, and we are moving towards initial efficacy data in 2027.” Further fundraising is being planned: shares suspended this morning ahead of a proposed equity raise announcement.
Future (LON:FUTR) (£281m | SR91)
|H2 trading “largely as expected” (y/e 30 Sept). Has decided to pause the current buyback to focus on deleveraging in FY27. Outlook: expects to deliver FY26 results in line with market expectations.
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) (£271m | SR60)
Preliminary Results & Acquisition of Nuclear IP Assets in the USA
|Revenue +4.4% to £163.3m with gross margin improved to 32.8%. Adj EBITDA slightly ahead of market expectations at £20.7m, with adj pre-tax profit +45% to £12.5m and adj EPS in line at 31.3p. Outlook: Q1 trading in line with expectations, with continued momentum and contract wins in AES and MII.
Separately, announces the $2.5m acquisition of the intellectual property of Joseph Oat Corporation, a US nuclear engineering specialist.
Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST) (£168m | SR35)
|The Group remains in constructive discussions with its lenders to amend its covenants and ensure that it has an appropriate level of funding and liquidity going forwards. An interest cover covenant waiver is in place until 30 November 2026.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) (£164m | SR94)
|Proposed Acquisition of the fund management and model portfolio services business of Hawksmoor Fund Management and Hawksmoor Investment Services for £6m in cash, plus up to £4m in deferred consideration. Adds £1.9bn of AuMA. “The acquired business is profitable” with run-rate revenue at 31 Aug 26 of £4.8m. Liontrust expects to incur additional costs of £1.9m relating to the transaction and integration.
|GREEN = (Roland)
This looks like a sensible bolt-on deal to boost AUM and improve the underlying economics of Liontrust’s business. My sums suggest Hawksmoor’s AUM has been acquired at a very reasonable price, below Liontrust’s own valuation.
With Liontrust trading on c.8x earnings and offering a yield of 6% after this morning’s share price gains, I think opportunity remains and am happy to stay positive here.
GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) (£152m | SR12)
|Net loss of £12.3m for the year. Year-end net cash of £13.4m. Completed acquisition of 90% interest in Tannenberg exploration licences. Work is ongoing to continue exploration activities at the project.
AOTI (LON:AOTI) (£138m | SR39)
|Revenue +10.8% to £35.3m with operating profit +29% to $2.5m. Net debt up 17% to $6.3m. Agreed revised lending covenants to reflect discontinued Arizona Medicaid business. Outlook: expect FY26 EBITDA to be in line with consensus.
Chariot (LON:CHAR) (£93m | SR42)
|No revenue, net loss of $8.1m for the half year. Secured exposure to oil assets in Angola with efforts underway to sell Chariot’s renewable power assets - “multiple offers received”.
Avation (LON:AVAP) (£83m | SR45)
|Revenue stable at $110.1m with operating profit +38.4% to $64.3m. Lease yield reduced to 10.7% (FY25: 11.3%), reflecting lower rates on a lease extension and non-utilisation periods. Net debt reduced by 13.3% to $523.7m with NAVps +19.9% to $4.39 (333p). Fleet unchanged at 33 aircraft.
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) (£73m | SR95)
|Revenue -38.2% to $21.6m with adj pre-tax profit down 71.2% to $4.1m. Adj EPS -68.2% to 6.7 cents. Decline reflects last year’s peak revenue from sensor production contract and delays to certain sales.
Fevara (LON:FVA) (£73m | SR58)
|FY26 revenue +8% to c.£86m with adj EBIT expected to be ahead of market expectations at c.£6.0m (previous consensus: £5.5m). Outlook: early trading in FY27 has been in line with expectations. Medium-term targets unchanged.
Seascape Energy Asia (LON:SEA) (£67m | SR32)
|No revenue, net loss of £464k in H1. Temaris Cluster is on track for Field Development and Abandonment Plan submission in Q4 2026.
Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) (£61m | SR17)
|Revenue –58% to $2.3m with net profit of $806k. Plan for the sale of West Kytlim remains in place. Advancement of Kola Arctic assets continued. Year-end net cash of c.$422k.
Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) (£58m | SR99)
|H1 revenue +7% to $48.2m with adj pre-tax profit +4% to $5.9m and adj EPS +8% to 25.5c. Net debt of $21.3m.
Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) (£56m | SR23)
|Production at Bougouni for the Period was 53,195 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate grading 5.34% Li2O. Profit of £3,496,000. Cash balance £13,391,000. “...the first half of 2026 was a period of solid progress as Bougouni delivered its first full period of commercial production.”
Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) (£55m | SR47)
|H1 revenue £4.6m (H1 2025: £4.8m). Underlying PBT £1.3m, loss before tax £1.3m. EPRA net tangible assets 47.6p.
Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) (£55m | SR7)
Interim Results & Post-Period Momentum & Capital Access Window
|Revenue +23% to $1.25m. Operating loss $15.9m. The Company's current cash position is expected to fund operations into mid-Q4 2026: needs to secure additional funding in the near term and announces an equity fund raising process. Voluntary temporary pause in the trading of the Company’s shares.
|Shares suspended from today.
Gemfields (LON:GEM) (£53m | SR28)
Interim Report
|Total revenue for the six months to 30 June 2026 of $106m. Impairment charge $125m. “The first half of 2026 was a difficult period for Gemfields, driven principally by the continued shortage of premium ruby recoveries at Montepuez Ruby Mining… significant work remains to be done before we can conclude that MRM has turned a corner.”
Creo Medical (LON:CREO) (£53m | SR14)
|H1 revenue up 45% to £3.2m. Underlying operating loss improves to £4.9m. Confident in delivering full year performance in line with management expectations.
Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) (£48m | SR56)
|Revenue to be broadly in line with market expectations. Stronger than expected profitability. Now expects full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be ahead of market expectations, at no less than £3.75 million for FY27. New CFO to join from 1st Dec 2026.
Kr1 (LON:KR1) (£45m | SR24)
Interim Results & Infrastructure Income & Holdings (August ‘26)
|The Company has released its latest monthly update for August 2026, showing an unaudited NAV of £41.7 million (23.5p per share). This reflects a 29.9% recovery since the HY26 period end.
Skillcast (LON:SKL) (£39m | SR37)
|ARR up 14% to £14.5m. Total revenue £8.2m. PBT £1.1m. The Board expects that full year revenue and profit will be in line with market expectations.
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) (£38m | SR26)
|Independent Mineral Resource Estimate underway, incorporating c.11,000m of RC [reverse circulation] and diamond drilling completed recently.
Sealand Capital Galaxy (LON:SCGL) (£37m | SR18)
|Revenue £773k. PBT £642k including £535k remeasurement of a convertible loan. Completion of the acquisition of a controlling interest in Finely Technology will not now occur by 30 Sep 2026.
Enwell Energy (LON:ENW) (£37m | SE25)
|Revenue $0.3m as production was suspended. Operating loss $2.4m. Cash $89.7m. “The scale and duration of disruption to the Group’s business continues to be difficult to predict…”
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) (£34m | SR24)
No revenues, £2.2m loss. Major contractors mobilised, a significantly upgraded Mineral Resource, funding secured to progress development, and first concentrate production targeted for October 2026.
Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) (£31m | SR33)
Interim Results
|Revenue up 18% to £11.6m. Operating loss £5.1m. Cash £8.9m (Dec 2025: £19.1m). “The Group enters the second half of the year with good momentum across its core businesses.”
Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) (£29m | SR17)
|Operating loss £1.7m. “We are now undertaking a substantial drilling programme, progressing both Teufelskuppe and Kieshöhe, working towards our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and developing our preliminary processing flowsheet.”
Lords Trading (LON:LORD) (£23m | SR50)
|Total revenue stable, like-for-like revenue down 6.8%. Net debt £26.5m. “Market conditions are challenging and the timing of a market recovery remains uncertain, the actions now underway are intended to strengthen the Group and position Lords to deliver sustainable shareholder value as demand recovers.”
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (LON:EOG) (£22m | SR22)
|The Longstop Date for completion of the transaction has, by mutual agreement, been extended to 30 October 2026.
M Winkworth (LON:WINK) (£21m | SR86)
|The Company and Mr Simon Agace have agreed a consent order in the ongoing High Court proceedings, which has been sealed by the Court. The parties are in ongoing discussions with a view to reaching a settlement. In the meantime, all further proceedings have been stayed for a period of one month.
Provexis (LON:PXS) (£21m | SR11)
|Revenue £1.26m (2025: £1.29m). Underlying operating loss for the year of £192k. The Company has continued to see strong demand from existing and new customers for Fruitflow, and the Company expects in due course to report total sales for the six months ended 30 September 2026 in excess of £1.05m.
Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND) (£21m | SR12)
|Revenue +45% to £0.76m. Operating loss £760k.” The Board expects FY26 revenue to show year-on-year growth, with the extent of that growth dependent on the timing and pace of customer evaluations progressing into wider commercial rollouts.”
KRM22 (LON:KRM) (£20m | SR14)
|ARR up 10% to £7.9m. H1 revenue up 5% to £3.8m. Loss before tax £0.3m. “Whilst delays in new contracts in the year to date has been frustrating, the sales pipeline remains strong, as demonstrated by recent contract wins, and the outlook for the remainder of the year continues to be positive…”
NAHL (LON:NAH) (£18m | SR83)
|Revenue +5%. PBT +31% to £2.3m. “As a result of the settlement of the contract dispute, the Board expects profit and cash generation for the current year to be materially higher than current market expectations.”
Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) (£14m | SR40)
|No revenue, £879k loss. CEO: “I have been pleased by the operational advances achieved across our portfolio thus far this year, building on the work of a momentous FY2025.”
Eco Buildings (LON:ECOB) (£13m | SR4)
|Revenue €1.2m, reflecting the timing of revenue recognition across several large contracts. Full-year revenue is expected to remain broadly consistent with the prior year. Loss €0.94m.
Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI) (£12m | SR31)
|Revenue -2.8%, loss before tax £1.7m. Net debt £22.5m. “...confident of achieving Adjusted EBITDA market expectations for the 2026 financial year, albeit from a lower revenue base.”
Roland's Section
Greggs (LON:GRG)
Up 5% at 1,976p (£2.0bn) - Q3 Trading Update - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =
In July I upgraded our view on this food-to-go retailer, noting that sales were rising faster than costs, potentially expanding margins.
Today’s third-quarter trading update covers the 13 weeks to 26 Sept 26 and tells us that this positive trend has continued into the second half of the year:
Q3 sales up 7.7%, with year-to-date sales up by 7.4%
Like-for-like sales in company-managed stores up 3.4% in Q3 (+2.6% YTD)
Cost inflation expectations unchanged at c.2% LFL
The company notes that “continued menu innovation” has helped to improve trading, along with the benefit of “more settled weather”.
Although major capital expenditure has now peaked with the opening of two new distribution centres, Greggs is continuing to expand its store estate:
57 net new shops opened year-to-date (95 new shops, 38 closures)
Continue to expect around 110 to 110 net new shop openings in 2026
Menu update: Greggs continues to evolve and adapt its menus. A hot summer drove strong demand for iced drinks “including March and Cherry Lemonade” while a salad relaunch and “healthier and protein-led options” also saw good uptake.
As we head into autumn, hungry shoppers will be able to tuck into the new Steak & Stilton Bake, plus various seasonal products.
Supply chain & Manufacturing: this is a vertically-integrated business. Behind Greggs’ 2,796 stores are in-house manufacturing and supply chain operations.
New distribution centres at Derby and Kettering have added capacity in various areas and increased automation this year, which is expected to release capacity in existing DCs.
Greggs is now planning to consolidate its manufacturing operations by relocating some elements of food production. This is expected to result in the loss of 740 jobs, so is subject to a consultation process within the business (starting today).
If completed, these proposals would carry cash costs of c.£60m and deliver annualised pre-tax savings of c.£20m. At the moment, the company expects this process to take place across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.
Outlook
I don’t have access to broker notes today, but this appears to be an upgrade to expectations.
Improved trading performance in recent months and continued strong cost control now leads us to expect a modestly improved outcome for 2026.
Greggs’ previous guidance was for underlying pre-tax profit to be “at a similar level to 2025”. It looks like profits are now expected to be slightly higher.
Here are the figures we had prior to today:
FY25 actual underlying pre-tax profit: £171.9m
FY25 actual adj EPS: 122.8p
FY26E consensus adj EPS: 125p
Based on the language in today’s update, I would guess that any upgrade is likely to be no more than 5%, so I would speculate that broker estimates might move towards c.128-129p following today’s update.
Roland’s view
Last year, I looked at Greggs’ recent capital expenditure and concluded that it probably was generating attractive returns on investment. Although group ROCE has fallen from historic highs, it remains at a fairly attractive level:
Capex peaked last year and is expected to be lower in 2026 and again in 2027, potentially improving free cash flow available for shareholder returns.
Earnings forecasts have also started to trend higher following a period of downgrades. Today’s update should extend this record:
Fundamentally, I think this is a good business with a strong brand, attractive scale and market share. While concerns such as weight-loss drugs and consumer spending pressures remain relevant, I don’t think they will fundamentally alter the business case.
The shares have now risen by around 25% from the lows seen earlier this year:
However, the rating doesn’t seem unreasonable to me:
On balance, I share the StockRanks’ view of this business as a High Flyer:
I’m quite comfortable leaving my previous AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today.
Saga (LON:SAGA)
Up 17% at 750p (£671m) - Interim Results - Roland - AMBER =
Shares in this over-50s travel and insurance business have six-bagged in two years – so congratulations to investors who spotted the opportunity in 2024 (or 2025) and stuck with it. As Graham commented in June, the share price turnaround has been well deserved.
The question now is whether the shares remain too cheap, or if the valuation is now largely up with events.
Half-year results summary
Today’s half-year results cover the six months to 31 July 2026 and include an upgrade to full-year expectations and a further reduction to leverage.
Performance during the first half of the year was much stronger than last year:
Revenue up 12% to £367.5m
Underlying pre–tax profit up 98% to £46.6m
Reported pre-tax profit from continuing operations: £28.0m (H1 26: £3.7m)
Underlying available operating cash flow up 27.2% to £101m
Net debt reduced by 17% to £429.1m
Leverage reduced to 2.7x EBITDA (FY26: 3.7x)
Crunching the numbers suggests to me that Saga generated an operating margin of 15.5% in H1 – a considerable improvement on recent periods.
Looking at the segmental results makes it clear that Saga’s cruise business was both its highest-margin operation and the largest contributor to profits in H1.
Travel: underlying pre-tax profit from Cruise operations rose by 38% to £47.7m, with revenue up 14% to £149.5m. That implies an adjusted pre-tax margin of 31.9%.
Lower promotional activity was reflected in a 13% increase in per diems to £440, while a load factor of 92% was only slightly lower than last year, reflecting a different mix of itineraries.
Elsewhere, profit from River Cruise rose by 54% to £6m.
Profits from the company’s Holiday business doubled to £6.6m on a 9% increase in revenue.
Progress in travel is certainly positive, although it’s worth noting that profits are expected to be heavily H1-weighted this year:
As expected, the second half of the year is impacted by low river water levels in Europe, the conflict in the Middle East, the unwind from higher margins on three-year fixed-price policies in the first half and continued investment in motor and home pricing to support sustainable policy growth ahead of renewals business migrating to Ageas. Despite these factors, we expect second half underlying profitability to be at least in line with the prior year.
Management note that events in the Middle East have had a significantly greater impact in H2 holiday bookings:
The first half of the year was largely unaffected by the conflict in the Middle East, as the majority of customers had already booked their holidays before the escalation. While customer demand has remained resilient, the impact is more pronounced in bookings for the second half of the year, which includes our customers' peak travel season.
Insurance: Saga is now operating as a broker, having sold its underwriting business to Ageas, who will now underwrite the company’s insurance policies.
Initial performance from the restructured business looks positive:
Underlying revenue up 12% to £71.7m
Underlying pre-tax profit from insurance broking up 75% to £15.9m
Total policies in force up 5% to 1.3m
Removing underwriting from the group’s operations has reduced Saga’s capital requirements and should improve profitability in the future. These figures
Outlook
There’s no ambiguity about today’s guidance from Saga (my emphasis):
This strong first-half performance has increased profit and cash flow expectations for the full year and reinforced our confidence in exceeding our medium-term targets earlier than anticipated. As a result, we are upgrading our profit guidance and now expect full year Underlying Profit Before Tax to be materially higher than in the prior year and in the range of £65-70m.
Based on today’s H1 underlying pre-tax profit of £46.6m, this guidance suggests a c.70/30 H1 weighting to profits this year – it seems likely that H2 performance will be significantly weaker.
With thanks to broker Singer Capital and Research Tree, I can see forecasts from 7 September 2026 indicating that underlying pre-tax profit was previously expected to be £59.2m this year.
Today’s revised guidance implies an upgrade of 10% to 18% from previous expectations and this is reflected in today’s share price reaction, up c.14%.
The only slight dampener I can see to this is that Saga doesn’t expect to achieve a reduction in debt or leverage this year (despite H1 improvements). I read this as a reminder that H2 is going to be a more challenging period (my emphasis):
The Group remains focussed on reducing Net Debt and the Leverage Ratio, with both expected to remain broadly flat for the full year, before continuing to reduce thereafter.
I can’t see any updated broker forecasts this morning, but applying a c.14% increase to FY27 EPS estimates would suggest earnings of around 48p per share this year, from 42p previously.
At 738p, that would put Saga on a FY27E P/E of 15.
Roland’s view
At face value, it’s easy to make the case that Saga’s share price is up with events. Even looking out to FY29, the stock is still trading on a P/E of c.12x (prior to any upgrades).
Prior to today, the StockRanks also supported this view, styling the shares as a Momentum Trap with low quality and value ranks:
One reason for this is the group’s dismal statutory profitability in recent years:
One argument in favour of a more bullish view is that the removal of the insurance underwriting business has made Saga a far more capital-light business than it was previously. Substantial capital requirements relating to insurance liabilities have now been removed from the balance sheet.
This is reflected in the reduction to its book value over the last couple of years:
If trading continues in line with current trends, then I think it’s fair to expect an improvement in both cash generation and returns on equity going forward. If this can be underpinned with further revenue growth, then I think there could still be some upside to the valuation.
After all, Saga still seems to be a fairly strong brand. In today’s commentary, the company notes that its in-house magazine has 2.8m monthly readers, while its new podcast series has attracted 15.8m views since launching in December 2025.
That’s a fairly substantial reach, all within a focused and often affluent demographic.
Graham took a neutral view on Saga in June, citing valuation and leverage.
Despite today’s upgraded guidance, I am going to stay at AMBER today. While I acknowledge that I may be swimming against the tide here, I think the combination of valuation, leverage and expected much weaker performance in H2 suggests that a more nuanced view makes sense for now.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)
Up 16% at 303p (£190m) - Acquisition - Roland - GREEN =
Liontrust has acquired Hawksmoor Fund Management and Hawksmoor Investment Services for an initial consideration of £6m, plus up to £4m in contingent payments over the next two years.
Hawksmoor is said to be profitable, although we’re not told by how much, but the key element of this deal is that it will provide additional assets under management at a fairly reasonable price.
Hawksmoor will bring assets under management and administration (AuMA) of £1.9bn
Hawksmoor had run-rate revenue of £4.8m at the end of August
These figures imply that Liontrust is paying around 0.5% of AUM to acquire this business, including contingent consideration. That seems fairly cheap to me. Prior to today, Liontrust’s own shares were trading at around 0.7% of June 2026 AUM.
We can also guess that Hawksmoor’s run-rate fee margin is around 0.25% across all of its assets. This is lower than the 0.55% figure reported by Liontrust in its FY26 results, but I would imagine the margins on Hawksmoor’s assets should improve when central costs are stripped out and the business is moved onto Liontrust’s platform.
Broker estimates: there’s no change to forecasts from Cavendish today. These are largely in line with consensus. This suggests that Liontrust continues to trade at a tempting single-digit multiple of earnings after this morning’s c.15% rise:
FY27E P/E of 8
FY27E dividend yield of 6.1%
Roland’s view
This isn’t the first bolt-on acquisition Liontrust has made recently. Earlier this year, the company acquired £3bn of AUM through the acquisition of River Global Holdings.
The appeal of these deals is clear. Liontrust can strip out some costs, while acquiring a new tranche of AUM and customers. Adding more AUM onto its platform should improve operating economics and drive incremental revenue, at least some of which should drop through as additional free cash flow.
Graham was GREEN on Liontrust in July. I don’t see any reason to change that positive view today.
The StockRanks are also positive, with high scores and Super Stock styling:
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42 comments
?Avingtrans (LON:AVG)
Rather than reiterate the detail in the earlier comments I viewed the prelims as positive. What looks like an opportunistic acquisition of Joseph Oat, a small niche American business is characteristic of Avingtran's management.
I am a long holder having added on several occasions. The company has a clear runway for growth, a competent management team and sound balance sheet. On this basis a forward PE of 20 doesn't look particularly expensive.
Time allowing I would welcome a view from the top table, aka Graham and team.
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Here is the webpage https://www.melloevents.com/mellolondon2026
There will be over 100 Stockopedia subscribers there and Ed Croft and Mark Simpson will be on stage at various times plus lots of top keynote speakers and 60 companies to come and meet plus watch presentations.
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David
The TU from Future (LON:FUTR) (I hold) triggered quite a sharp drop this morning, caused apparently by the announcement that they were stopping the current buyback programme. It seems harsh. Trading for the year just ended is in line, the buyback is about 80% complete, the forward PER is given as 3.2, net debt is about 3 times FCF. The business may, or may not, be in decline, but the list of substantial industrials on that sort of PER is pretty short.
Is the team able to briefly comment on Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - good adjusted figures but not sure of the adjustments themselves. Appears great value and improving
Card Factory (LON:CARD) up 11% this morning. Anyone know why? Delayed reaction to yesterday's update?!?
Card Factory (LON:CARD) pretty good result yesterday (see my analysis, a score by my system >10 is v bullish: these are run premarket so before the price response_)
Rally into shorts which are likely covering ..technically it is retracing the void in its chart from a gap-down from last September's drop on results . This is the physics of price at play - it should rally to about 95p-100p level though maybe not in a straight line
Thank you for the detailed response. Much appreciated!
Card Factory (LON:CARD) great summary
it kinda makes sense that as the market gains confidence the projected numbers will be real - that would bring some confidence back to the table ref this company - not back to "prior highs" - but bearing in mind rates NI and wages increases its been tough period - profits of £43 mill would be good result compared to 2026.
so i think that after the profit warning last year and the backloaded profit earnings its right that the market would be very skeptical in general to start with and slowly regain confidence.
often traders work en masse leaving in tandem and adding back in whne the trend is positive again - thats why its so hard to time the market - this could be false dawn if peak period disappoints.
I would be slightly conservative in that its all about then peak season trading - so there is always danger that they may not meet their expectations - the safer time to re-enter imho is once xmas sales are in the bag and the outlook at that time remains positive.
perhaps the fact they have used the wording confident ref forecasts has been enough to move the dial for more to be wanting to buy than sell - at the pe we had yesterday night i doubt many holders would be selling (withoit spike up) as they would likely already have left the building - however with expectations trending back up and cheap p/e well reason for people to be buying in or back in. Its nice spike up for anyone who has wanted to get out and didnt want to do so at 70p or below after then profit warning last year. Personally i am happy to hold on here - i am a sucker for compaies doing ok and on p/e of 6 or so.
Thanks for sharing the reports I’ve held Card Factory (LON:CARD) for a while a great day for this share……, it still looks cheap I think someone said yesterday the Div yield is higher than the PE ratio - maybe more share price growth to come
I also do some really " mini micro" stuff to - ref traders/instis : the order book had been swamped with a big insti player(s) who wanted out ..as in aggressive hitting the bid: that has cleared and was mirrored by another insti buying aggressively - the clip size and frequenncy suggest programmatic execution (algos) .
The tools and and technology we can now apply to get institutional-level analytics is pretty awesome ( and by that I mean solutions written using AI coding based on rules and proven methodolgies as opposed to relying on chat bot "heuristics" : a distinction with a real difference)
And qualifying for the Stock Rank Jump Screen I believe
Greggs (LON:GRG)
Outlook: now expects “a modestly improved outcome” in 2026.
RH note: I think this may be a slight upgrade to expectations.
I was equally perplexed by how this statememnt should be interpreted shockingly unclear.
Note if we look at net profit in 2025 of £122 million - projections per stocky are for £128 mill this year.
So one could easily take the viewpoint that they are simply restating profits would be above £122 delivered in 2025 - so that you be above or below the £128 mill current estimate number which i am presuming existed before today.
The tone was pretty upbeat though - so i agree they probably meant to say we have a modest upgrade to expectations - it is certainly being reported as such.
SHEP: shepherd neame results look ok. Div of 5% and discount to nav of 63%(!!!) looks compelling . Then there is the brewing / beer review to come and a buy back. Why wouldn’t you at that discount?
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) dropped on the interim results but seems to be recovering in the last two minutes. (I hold and topped up, as my investment case is based on their unique IP).
EDIT: the link to SPSY's interim results in the table above is broken.
Goldplat (LON:GDP) has just broken through its 52 week high, says anewfn.com's "market bubble". (I hold)
Avation (LON:AVAP) (I hold) Looks to be moving towards an ATR aircraft only fleet as the 13 orders and 19 purchase rights are solely with this supplier. As the ATR is a regional aircraft, the absence of comment from the company as to why this is a preferred sector leaves a gap in investors' understanding.
The company's latest investor update does not answer this query: avap_investor_pres_Sep_26.pdf
Young & Co's Brewery (LON:YNGN)
I noted the encouraging trading statement and this in on Investegate ( I use this site in my morning trawl) I always compare with Fuller Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) -having said this it is not I sector in which I am invested but were I to then it would be one of these-interesting to note that Youngs has underperformed Fullers by 40% over the past 5 years. Not done any sector comparison given the estates are quite different from the likes of Marston etc but interest slightly piqued with the budget coming up and talk of easing industry costs
As usual this is a DYR
SEPLAT is dropping quickly (8% yesterday afternoon, 2.36% so far today). Any clues out?
I suspect the drop in the Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) share price is not company-specific but rather is linked to perceptions that Iran is losing its grip on the Straits of Hormuz, which would lead to a medium-term easing in oil prices. Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) (I hold) has dropped similarly over the last few days.
The Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) share price movement is another matter, they have just lost a tax dispute. Commiserations to holders. https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/tullow-oil-loses-1965-million-ghana-tax-dispute-shares-tank-2026-09-30/
Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) yes Ive seen this drop too. Pretty sure its company specific and entirely due to the recent down grade in forecast Turnover and Profit numbers which were revealed with the last few weeks.
I don't know why they have downgraded but its a substantial one. My guess is its local ie Nigeria to them as the international scene is fav. Anyway I sold out my entire (substantial holding for me) this morning. Made a very nice profit but dont want to throw that away.
I'll wait to find out why the downgrade and pehaps go back in one day, as apart from this last few weeks was impressed with the company from what I could tell. GLA
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) I hold
Prelims look v good to me and a nice strategic acquisition too. I see it's a busy day but could you please cover ?
Financial Highlights
Revenue from operations increased by 4.4% to a record £163.3m (2025: £156.4m)
Gross Margin increased to 32.8% (2025: 31.7%)
Adjusted1 EBITDA from continuing operations was slightly ahead of the previously upgraded market expectations at £20.7m (2025: £16.7m). AES recorded a 11.7% uplift in adjusted EBITDA across the division to £24.0m, offset by a smaller than forecast investment in the MII division
Adjusted1 PBT from operations was £12.5m (2025: £8.6m), reflecting strong underlying growth in AES results alongside lower medical costs
Adjusted1 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 31.3p (2025: 23.7p)
Net Debt (excluding IFRS16) at 31 May 2026 of £11.8m (31 May 2025: £12.3m), improved position ahead of market expectations
Final dividend of 3.1p per share proposed, resulting in a total dividend of 5.1p per share (2025: 4.9p)
I have this on my watch list and agree this is a pretty positive statement and the acquisition although modest is in an area where even DT would be hard put to disagree is something America First needs in spades. Positive share price reaction seems about right maybe more to come here...
Could the team please take a look at Spectra Systems Interims today
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)
companies like spectra dont help themselves or help us shareholders - i may have missed it with my quick skim read - but they have gone into anal detail about what they are doing technically - but i can see zero comments with regard to current and future trading.
Im sorry but surely the most important thing is what is updated position ref this year and next primarly - dont blank shareholders whilst at same time agreeing with brokers that the future prospects have changed. if the current year and next year outtake have moved tell us - if you are on track tell us - if you dont hav ethn foggiest at teel us you dont have then foggiest.
have i missed somthing obvious.
lets preume if they blank us its likley to not be good news - i would have expected any good news would have been flagged up explcitly.
eg in 2023 interims they were happy to say
"The Board therefore believes that the Company is on track to achieve record
earnings and meet market expectations for the full year."
in 2025 they were happy to say.
"The Board therefore believes that the Company is on track to achieve record earnings and meet market expectations for the full year."
today in the exact same place we get
The H1 period resulted in a key achievement towards our goal to become a supplier of polymer banknote substrates to both fulfill an existing market need and position us to integrate our covert machine-readable taggants into the polymer itself. This continued and unrelenting effort has recently culminated in our full qualification by one of the four central banks we are actively engaged with, making us eligible to participate in future tenders and opening the door of credibility to other central banks.”
If you dig right into the detail of they results they say
Other factors that affected our revenues in H1 came primarily from the security printing group which had delays in sales of product, which have strongly recovered in the first part of H2, and a drop in optical materials sales.
and ref The security printing arm
. The combination of stamp production ahead of later than expected orders and a delivery delay of paper for other security printing work, together resulted in most of the group’s loss in H1. These losses are expected to be reversed in the second half and result in a small estimated total year profit by the end of H2.
apologies to company if there is some update ref expectations i have missed - so its over to the brokers to tell us the bad news the company should have delivered directly.
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) There's a detailed analysis from ZEUS on Research-Tree now
Everplay (I hold) deserves a write up. Reasonable valuation, incredible momentum in both trading and price. Significant franchise upside in their new release Wardogs, and large net cash position.
Everplay (LON:EVPL)
Second that.
Two "materially ahead" trading updates in a couple of weeks.
Still looks good value to me, and if they can carefully grow a community playing Wardogs as is their aim, then it could have long term benefits.
A.
(Bit bemused by the value rank of 12 - mid teens PER is hardly expensive)
Could you please cover the RM (LON:RM.) sale of TTS that was announced late yesterday afternoon.
Yes why the share price volatility when the sale seems positive pn margins mid term
Not a holder but have been watching events. I can understand Mr Market reaction given the company has indicated market forecasts are too high. Is this a bit of a crown jewels sale given the need to reduce borrowings although assigning the lease liability is a plus?
Yet to be wholly convinced by the new direction which is why I have never been onboard...
Actually RM (LON:RM.) have kept their crown jewel ie the Assessment business. In time there should be a re ranking. I don't own shares directly in RM (LON:RM.) but indirectly via Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) .
Saga (LON:SAGA) Results today look very good. Reduction in large debt continuing and clearly cruise bookings, both river and ocean are very strong, Plenty of wealthy pensioners easily able to afford their expensive (but good value) ocean cruises.
Its so annoying when you sell out and miss a 7 bagger. It certainly used to attract overly enthusiastic negative and argumentative comments on here not that long ago. Non the less, always good to get a wide view!
Couldn’t agree more I did just that as mentioned in a comment re Saga (LON:SAGA) yesterday!
Have to say I always looked at the very high gearing in good biblical terms ' walked by on the other side' Yes I agree far too pessimistic. Not sure the future will be so good when pensioners triple lock is buried by Burnham.....
Although if that is your only pension you would probably not be able to go on holidays anyways (Below £1000pcm from a graph I saw, somewhere in the region of what pensioners get in Latvia).
Youngs rns missing Young & Co's Brewery (LON:YNGA) above expectations
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/YNGA/trading-statement/17811425
I notice you haven’t got Goodwin (LON:GDWN) on the list, it didn’t appear on my alerts or on the RNS list either, strange?
I've got widespread problems with RNS not being visible on company news pages and hence no alerts. First I knew of S&U (LON:SUS) results yesterday was reading Grahams analysis. Nothing for GDWN today. Good we can use ADVFN as a backup. Never thought I'd say that.
ADVFN is my first search in the morning because of these glitches.
Youngs not on advfn either they released rns as a bzn.
I use investegate (note spelled with an e not an i) to email me alerts when any company I have added to "my alerts" issues an rns, works very well.