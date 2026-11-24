Sales have strengthened over the last four months and Eurocell has opted to launch a further £5m share buyback, even though high levels of exceptional costs this year suggest this will require additional debt funding. With a forward P/E of 6 I'm happy to remain broadly positive - I think this is a relatively good choice in this sector.

Up 12% to 139p (£135m) - Trading Update

Today's update from this door and window supplier reads fairly well and is in line with expectations, with a new £5m share buyback announced.

Eurocell says total revenue for the year to date is 6% ahead of the same period last year. We don't know the split between price and volume increased over the period, but we are given a snapshot of performance across the company's three main business lines:

Alunet makes aluminium doors and windows and was acquired in March 2025. However, the 10-month figures in the table above exclude Alunet revenue from the first two months of 2026. This means that these figures do provide a fair, organic comparison of year-on-year performance.

Today we're told that Alunet is continuing to perform strongly, while there's "good momentum" in Eurocell's branch network (which primarily serves tradespeople).

The weak area remains Profiles, which I believe are largely uPVC products supplied for new-build housing.

Outlook

The Group remains confident in meeting market expectations for FY26 with further opportunities to improve operational and financial performance in FY27.

The consensus forecast for adjusted pre-tax profit is said to be £21.0m, although the company says that this year's results will include around £18m of exceptional items. These will presumably be excluded from the adjusted PBT figure, meaning that reported profits could be very low indeed this year.

The main items behind the large exceptional figure are the new ERP system implementation (£6m), the closure of underperforming branches (£6m) and other restructuring costs of c.£9m.

Cavendish forecasts for Eurocell are unchanged today, suggesting adjusted EPS of 16.6p in 2026. That's in line with the consensus estimate on the StockReport and prices Eurocell at c.6x forward earnings.

Roland's view

When Graham last covered Eurocell in in September, he commented that this is the "the type of cyclically exposed business that probably ought to trade cheaply - and it does".

The shares are a little higher than they were in early September, but Eurocell's rolling forward P/E remains reassuringly cheap, in my view:

I share Graham's view that this business should be cheap and would also, perhaps, call into question the decision to launch a new £5m share buyback today. While Eurocell is usually a cash-generative business, the exceptional items listed above mean that free cash flow is expected to be much lower than usual in 2026.

According to today's Cavendish forecasts, Eurocell is only expected to generate free cash flow of £3.4m in 2026, while net debt (exc leases) is expected to rise to £34m (FY25: £22m).

Assuming a full-year dividend in line with consensus, today's buyback plus the dividend will cost c.£11.6m this year, most of which may have to be funded with additional debt. I don't think Eurocell's expected level of borrowing is likely to become a problem, but I'm not a fan of using debt to fund dividends and buybacks.

Leaving this niggle aside, my view remains that this is a reasonably-priced and decent business. I'm happy to mirror the StockRanks and leave our broadly positive AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today.