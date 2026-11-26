Halfords has delivered another upgrade to profit guidance today on the back of a very strong first half. While the company admits that the weather-related boost seen over the summer is expected to fade in H2, I think it's fair to maintain our positive view given the evident momentum and still-reasonable valuation.

Up 11% to 271p (£583m) - Interim Results

This motoring and cycling business has proved to be a textbook turnaround this year, delivering a recovery in margins and enjoying a boost from the warm summer. The StockRanks spotted the opportunity early and delivered a Jump in May - which with hindsight proved to be a good entry point.

Today's interim results contain a further upgrade to guidance for the current financial year. Does our positive view remain valid?

Half-year results summary

We already knew that sales had risen by c.7% in H1. Today we can see how Halfords was able to translate that extra demand into higher profit margins and a substantial increase in earnings.

Revenue up 6.7% to £953.3m (+7.1% like-for-like)

Retail Revenue +7.3% to £572m

Autocentres Revenue +5.9% to £381m

Gross margin up 1.2% to 52.6%

Underlying pre-tax profit up 66% to £39.0m

Underlying earnings per share up 61.6% to 13.9p

Interim dividend up 16.7% to 3.5p

Net cash exc. leases up 115.6% to £40.1m

Halfords says it saw volume growth in all of its key markets during the half year. The company says many customers don't recognise the breadth of its services. I suspect this applies to some investors too, so here they are:

motoring products, cycling, tyres and service, maintenance and repair (“SMR”)

In motoring, tyres and air conditioning are singled out as strong performers. In retail, the company says that cycling, touring and camping were popular categories.

To its credit, Halfords provides clear guidance on the benefit of the warmer weather: management says that around £8m of H1 profit can effectively be traced to the favourable summer weather. This is actually ahead of the original guidance provided in August for a "mid-single digit" amount.

Cost inflation has been a recurring theme for retailers this year, but Halfords appears to have used its volume boost to good effect to get ahead of cost pressures in H1:

Increased gross margin was aided by lower promotional activity and currency tailwinds.

Operating costs fell as a proportion of revenue.

H1 operating margin rose to 3.9% (H1 26: 1.6%, FY26: 3.1%).

In fairness, the company admits that margins are expected to be lower in H2, in part due to "lagging cost price inflation in oil-related products which was absent in H1".

Even so, I think it's fair to expect margins to be higher in FY27 than they were last year.

Outlook

The company has previously said it expects a quieter H2, as it invests in various projects and sees the boost from warm weather drop away.

Even so, CEO Henry Birch is confident enough to provide another upgrade to guidance for the current financial year:

In the short term, we are raising our guidance for FY27 towards the upper end of the range and expect underlying PBT to be between £60m and £65m.

Taking the mid-point of this range suggest an underlying pre-tax profit of £23.5m for the second half of the year, 40% below the £39m generated in H1.

Even after deducting the £8m of weather-related profit from H1, this doesn't seem like it should be too demanding. For contrast, H1/H2 profit weighting in FY26 was 47%/53% weighted to H2.

Mr Birch also has renewed confidence for the future of the business:

Our progress to date also gives us confidence in the longer term. We are therefore increasing our dividend and moving forward with a transformational investment in our distribution network to unlock significant shareholder value in the future.

Crunching the numbers suggests to me that FY27 earnings estimates for the current year could rise by c.5% to c.21.5p, based on the mid-point of today's revised guidance. That would continue an impressive run of upgrades since the summer:

Roland's view

When Graham covered Halfords' half-year update in August he moved our view up to GREEN, noting that "if they don't pull another rabbit out of the hat in the next six months with another upgrade", he'd probably move back to AMBER/GREEN.

The company has done exactly that, delivering another upgrade just to follow the increases in October and August.

Halfords appears to be staying ahead of wider pressures on consumer-facing businesses while also investing in the business and revamping its retail offer. Our research has showed that repeated earnings upgrades can persist for longer than expected.

Based on my revised earnings estimate, Halfords shares are trading on a FY27E P/E of 12.5 following this morning's gains. Although this is fundamentally a low margin business, this still seems very reasonable to me, given the group's evident momentum.

I'm happy to leave our positive view unchanged for a little longer.