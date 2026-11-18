This recruiter's share price is up by nearly 40% this morning following a big upgrade to guidance, which I estimate could translate to a 44% increase in adjusted operating profit for the current year. I'm encouraged by progress, but with a FY27E P/E of >30 I think a measure of caution is still prudent, so I'm moving our view up to neutral today.

Up 38% to 76p (£1.14bn) - Trading Update

Shares in FTSE 250 recruiter Hays have risen by nearly 40% this morning after the company said it expected half-year adjusted operating profit to be "at least £35m, materially above current consensus". The company also says it expects second half profitability to be "slightly stronger" than H1 in line with normal patterns.

Checking the footnotes shows that consensus forecast for adjusted operating profit was previously £24.8m, so this is an upgrade of nearly 50% - definitely a material improvement.

If we assume a similar result in H2, then we could be looking at full-year adjusted operating profit of c.£70m - around 44% higher than the £48.6m reported for FY26.

Trading commentary: today's upgrade has been driven by the group's German business:

Since the Q1 update on 12 October, "net fees in Germany have improved sequentially" , driven by growth in the company's Contracting business.

Management single out the Construction & Property and Technology sectors and say Hays has also won a new contract win in Services.

Germany Q2 net fees are now expected to be ahead of the same period last year on a like-for-like basis. This represents a sharp turnaround from Q1, when LFL fees in Germany were 6% lower than the same period last year.

Trading in other divisions "has been stable and in line with our expectation".

Germany is Hays' largest single market and generated 32% of fee income last year, so I guess it's a good place for a recovery to take root.

More broadly, the company says its continuing to make progress with its Momentum restructuring programme and expected to deliver c.£50m of annualised cost savings this year.

Outlook

I don't have access to any updated broker forecasts this morning, but some number crunching suggests to me that today's guidance could equate to FY27E adj EPS of around 2.2p. That would be around 22% higher than current consensus of 1.8p.

On this measure, Hays shares still aren't especially cheap - the last-seen share price of 75p implies a FY27E P/E of 34x.

However, I think that what today's upgrade does is to remind investors of the significant operating leverage in the recruitment business model - when activity rises, additional fee income can quickly and drop through to extra profits.

Roland's view

Is the long-running decline in recruitment finally over? Investors in listed recruiters have certainly started to push share prices up over the last few months:

Hays hasn't been one of our favoured choices in the past and Graham took an AMBER/RED view on the business in August. While this looks a little harsh in the light of today's surprise upgrade, I do think a measure of caution may still be appropriate.

Today's update makes it clear the the improvements seen recently are only concentrated in one region, Germany.

It's also true that the company's reported accounts have been littered with large restructuring charges in recent times. Unlike some peers, Hays also has a net debt position and reported finance charges of £13.5m last year.

Ahead of today's announcements, the StockRanks had this as a High Flyer, with rather middling factor scores:

I think this remains a fair view given the relatively demanding valuation, so I'm only going to move our view up by one notch to neutral (AMBER) today. I recognise this may be too cautious, but I'd like to see more evidence of progress or a more modest valuation before turning positive.