ME Group International share price up as 14% laundry growth offsets earnings cut: still too cheap?

The revenue and profit guidance provided for FY26 today are slightly below broker forecasts , but ME's share price has risen, suggesting investors may have been braced for much worse news. While I can see risks relating to regulatory change (photobooths), I think the laundry growth story remains intact and am happy to maintain a broadly positive view at this valuation.

Up 5.9% to 108p (£397m) - Year-end Trading Update

Self-service photobooth and laundry operator ME Group has issued revenue and profit guidance for the year ended 31 October today. The numbers provided appear to be slightly below broker forecasts, but ME's share price has risen, suggesting investors may have been braced for much worse news.

The TL;DR of today's update is that the laundry business is growing strongly, but photos are weaker than expected:

Wash.ME: 1,224 net new laundry machines were installed during the year, resulting in a c.16% increase in the total number in operation. Revenue from Wash.ME rose by c.14%, "despite softer consumer demand for laundry drying services" due to the long, hot summer across Europe.

Photo.ME: trading in most locations remained robust "against a backdrop of softer consumer demand", which management blame on "travel uncertainty" and the Middle East conflict. Germany and Japan are singled out as particularly challenging markets due to regulatory changes to the rules around photo ID in both countries. As a result, Photo.ME revenue in FY26 is expected to be down by c.4%.

Shareholder returns: £37m was paid out as buybacks and dividends during the year, equivalent to just under 10% of the current market cap.

FY26 Guidance

ME Group expects to report revenue of around £309m and adjusted pre-tax profit of not less than approximately £66m.

This revenue number is slightly below the £318m consensus estimate on the StockReport. The profit figure is also slightly below the £69-74m guidance range provided by management in July.

Both numbers are also lower than forecasts published by paid research provider Edison in July, which showed revenue of £319.8m and adjusted pre-tax profit of £69.8m.

Consensus EPS estimates on the StockReport have been cut by 2% to 13.4p today, confirming my view that this is technically a profit warning. I'm not sure it's worth categorising such a small cut as a downgrade though:

These revised estimates put ME Group on an undemanding FY26E P/E of around 8x, with a potential 7% dividend yield.

Roland's view

ME Group issued a much more material profit warning in June, blaming a travel slowdown. The group has also had to contend with a hot dry summer. When paired with cost of living pressures, this will logically have discouraged people from paying to use tumble dryers. I don't see this as a serious concern; as far as I can tell, the overall growth story for the Wash.ME business remains on track.

For me, what's more concerning is the implicit warning of the impact of changes to photo ID regulations on the performance of the photo business. This was limited to Germany and Japan last year, but who's to say this won't happen in other markets?

The argument is that the laundry business may soon become the group's largest division, reducing its dependency on photobooths. I can see this happening, although I think it's worth remembering that Photo.ME still generated around half group profits last year.

Another potential concern is that 84-year-old founder and CEO Serge Crasnianski tried unsuccessfully to sell the business in 2025, but has not yet felt able to hand over control to the Deputy CEO, who is his son.

The StockRanks view ME Group as a Contrarian situation, with high QualityRank and ValueRank but low momentum:

This squares with my own view. I think there are some reasons to be cautious here and perhaps assign a relatively low valuation multiple to the business. But given ME Group's track record of strong cash generation and attractive quality metrics, I suspect there may be an opportunity here.

I'm going to leave my AMBER/GREEN view unchanged today. While the valuation might justify a fully positive view, I think the risk factors I've flagged above and the fact that earnings forecasts have technically been cut today precludes me taking a fully positive view.