AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) (£216.9bn | SR49) Klygefa (gefurulimab) approved in the EU The EU has approved Klygefa, a once-weekly self-injected treatment for adults with generalised myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive. The approval rests on the PREVAIL Phase III trial, which met its primary endpoint on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living score at week 26 versus placebo. It is already approved in the US and Japan, with China under review. No sales impact is given.

Legal & General (LON:LGEN) (£17.0bn | SR73) Legal & General Grp - Q3 Trading Update 2026 Full-year earnings growth is on track to beat the top of its 6–9% target range. Pension risk transfer deals written or exclusive have reached £6.7bn this year, and Workplace net inflows were £4.5bn in the third quarter. The Solvency II ratio rose to 213% from 201% at the half year. Asset management net outflows were £3bn in the quarter. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland - I hold)

The company remains on track to hit full-year earnings guidance, but the slowdown in pension risk transfer has continued, with new deals falling below market expectations in Q3. Against this backdrop, growing profits from asset optimisation are helping to support earnings. While I have a few niggling concerns, on balance I think this remains a good business at a reasonable price.

IG group (LON:IGG) (£3.3bn | SR74) Scheme of Arrangement Redomiciliation of IG from England and Wales to Jersey. Dealing in the original IG Group shares was suspended on Friday evening. New IG Jersey shares expected to commence trading at the open today. GN note: I expect zero practical change when it comes to trading IGG shares (I'm long IGG).

Ninety One (LON:N91) (£2.0bn | SR49) Half-year Financial Report Assets under management grew 19% over the year to £181.4bn, but the firm lost £4.2bn in net outflows, against £4.3bn of inflows a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit rose 19% to £117.8m, lifting the margin to 32.5%, and the interim dividend rises 5% to 6.3p. Basic earnings per share fell 8% to 8.2p; the chief executive calls the flow experience “disappointing”.

Grafton (LON:GFTU) (£1.9bn | SR93) Trading Update Trading is in line with expectations and full-year guidance is maintained. Like-for-like daily revenue growth improved to 2.0% in the four months to 31 October 2026 from 0.6% in the first half, as Ireland and Iberia offset a 5.2% fall in Great Britain. It still expects adjusted operating profit of £190–200m, against analysts' consensus of about £194.1m. AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)

This currently enjoys Super Stock status. When Roland studied it in May, at a share price of around 800p, he suggested that it was fairly valued at a PE of about 10-12x. After all, it's a retailer with average quality metrics. I don't disagree - this may indeed be a fair valuation - but I think we can afford to increase our stance on this by one notch, to AMBER/GREEN, to reflect its potential attractions as a long-term investment idea. It has an excellent track record of profitability over many years, market-leading positions, and stable leadership in the form of CEO Eric Born.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) (£1.6bn | SR78) Sirius Real Estate - Interim results for six months ended 30 Sept 2026 The group's funds from operations rose 11.9% to €72.4m, enough for a 26th straight dividend rise, to 3.35c. Profit after tax fell 60.8% to €34.1m, mainly because property values fell by €24.0m against a €14.4m gain last year. Net debt rose to 39.0% of property value, near the board's 40% cap. Trading is "in line with management expectations".

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) (£1.4bn | SR40) GPE sells 2 Aldermanbury Square to Rothesay Completed the sale of 2 Aldermanbury Square to Rothesay Life Plc for a headline price of £422.3 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.25%. Net price, after adjustment for outstanding rent frees (value of rent-free periods being deducted), of £368.7 million. Net price is 3% ahead of March 2026 book value and in line with September 2026. The proceeds will initially be used to repay RCF and reinvest into development pipeline.

Victrex (LON:VCT) (£814m | SR88) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer New CFO will join in February 2027. He was most recently Vice President Finance, Catalyst Technologies at Honeywell Technologies.

Applied Nutrition (LON:APN) (£789m | SR47) Applied Nutrition - Preliminary Results Revenue +51%. Adjusted EBITDA +40% (£43.3m), in line with upgraded management guidance provided in August 2026. Adjusted PBT +39% (£42m). "Notwithstanding a strong Q1 FY27, given that the financial year is still at an early stage, the Board believes it is prudent to maintain current market expectations for FY27." AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

I have been really impressed by this story over the past year and I still see plenty of positives. We don't cover too many founder-led businesses that own fast-growing consumer brands. Overall, my positive impression is very much intact. Production capacity for £300m of revenues - nearly double FY26's turnover - is now in the company's sights. But on balance, after today's in-line outlook statement, I think I'll take heed of the excellent arguments made by Roland back in August, and leave our moderately positive stance unchanged.

Ceres Power Holdings (LON:CWR) (£550m | SR11) Ceres Power Holdings - Ceres signs European SOFC manufacturing licence New manufacturing licence agreement for the production of Ceres EnduraTM proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology in the EMEA region. Financial terms consistent with previous Ceres manufacturing partnerships of this type. Ceres expects to recognise revenue related to the contract in the year, and therefore full year FY26 revenue to be c.£60m. GN note: this looks like a useful upgrade against 2026 revenue expectations. Edison published a revenue estimate at the end of September of £58.4m.

MHA (LON:MHA) (£418m | SR64) MHA to rebrand as Baker Tilly in the UK Intends to rebrand as Baker Tilly in the UK from 1 February 2027. The UK rights to the Baker Tilly name are being acquired by Baker Tilly International, of which MHA has been a member firm in the UK since 2014. "Adopting the Baker Tilly name will give MHA the benefit of a recognised international brand and clearly demonstrate its membership of the network."

ME International (LON:MEGP) (£383m | SR54) ME Group Intl. - Year-end Trading Update Revenue and profit are guided to at least £309m and £66m for FY26. Laundry revenue is expected to rise about 14% on 1,224 net new machines, but photobooth revenue is expected to fall about 4%, with Japan and Germany weak. It returned £37m to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

The revenue and profit guidance provided for FY26 today are slightly below broker forecasts, but ME's share price has risen, suggesting investors may have been braced for much worse news. While I can see risks relating to regulatory change (photobooths), I think the laundry growth story remains intact and am happy to maintain a broadly positive view at this valuation.

Solid State (LON:SOLI) (£103m | SR86) Trading Update, Notice of Results & Presentations Underlying growth has offset a tough comparison from large NATO-agency orders. Half-year revenue is expected above £87.5m and adjusted pre-tax profit above £5.0m, against £85.7m and £4.9m. Net debt was about £2.0m at 30 Sep 2026, but second-half working capital needs may raise it. The board is "confident in meeting its expectations for the full year". AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Order intake from such large public sector clients is inevitably lumpy, but my impression is that Solid State is moving in the right direction, with order book growth and improving margins. The shares look reasonably valued to me at current levels and I'm happy to leave my previous broadly-positive view unchanged today.

Helix Exploration (LON:HEX) (£80m | SR7) Helix Exploration - Rudyard – Ross #1 Well Completion Its Ross #1 well showed elevated helium while drilling, with peaks of 167ppm in the Souris River and 469ppm in the Red River. The readings were taken against heavy 10.5ppg mud, which the company believes suppressed gas at surface. It plans to test both formations once a workover rig is available, and says the shows cannot yet support any reserve or resource estimate.

Triad (LON:TRD) (£68m | SR69) Half-year Financial Report Pre-tax profit rose 18% to £0.97m in the first half, but profit after tax fell to £0.74m from £0.88m because last year had a £55k tax credit. Revenue rose 3% to £12.41m. The interim dividend is held at 3p, and the board says it is “optimistic about the Company's prospects”.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) (£48m | SR54) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer New CFO from February 2027. Was previously CFO of Cooke Optics.

Synectics (LON:SNX) (£33m | SR67) Defence Contract Award A defence customer has awarded about £2.0m of work: a £1.3m upgrade programme due in the first half of FY27, plus a maintenance extension to March 2030 worth about £0.7m. The company expects further expansion-related orders from the customer in the same period. No reference to any impact on market expectations.

Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) (£27m | SR10) Kavango Resources - Independent Regional Modelling Across KCB Licences An independent study has produced a regional 3D model of the prospective D'Kar Formation across its Kalahari Copper Belt licences. It draws on a database of more than 7,600 drill holes and is meant to help prioritise drill targets beneath cover. The model is interpretive and "may not be confirmed by drilling". No drilling dates or funding are given.

Kelso group (LON:KLSO) (£23m | SR47) Kelso Group Holdings - Trading Update Net asset value per share is up 68% since the start of the year, reaching an estimated 3.9p at 13 November 2026. Net assets rose to £21.6m from £10.3m, reflecting portfolio gains of about £9.2m and £3.4m of new funds raised. The latest gains came mainly from The Works, whose share price rose 20% since 28 October.

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) (£22m | SR13) MoU signed with Centre for Process Innovation Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Centre for Process Innovation to explore opportunities for collaboration across the MedTech sector. CPI and Abingdon Health will work together to identify opportunities where CPI can support innovators. Programmes can then be transitioned to Abingdon Health for product verification, validation, regulatory support and scalable manufacturing.

Cleantech Lithium (LON:CTL) (£21m | SR20) CleanTech Lithium - Laguna Verde CEOL Update Approval of the Laguna Verde lithium operating contract has hit a delay. The Chilean Comptroller returned the CEOL Decree to the Ministry of Economy and Mining on 13 November with observations. The Decree has not been rejected, and the Ministry is working to address them. The company had expected ratification within the government's earlier timetable.