There are many pressures facing the pub and restaurant trade - taxes, wage rates, a weak consumer, and so on. But MAB has impressed me on the few occasions I've checked it out. It always seems to generate an acceptable margin in a difficult sector. That said, I'm not going to assume that the current shares are a bargain at 9x earnings. Like-for-like growth numbers might be ahead of the competition but the best-case scenario in my mind is that they simply absorb cost increases and perhaps leave a small surplus at the end of the year. Still, I think we can afford to take a more optimistic stand and put this on AMBER/GREEN, hypothesising that it's a long-term winner in its sector. Remember that it also offers heavy asset backing with a generous discount to NAV baked in.

Down 1% at 305p (£1.8bn)

This restaurant and pub group issued some solid full-year results today, for the financial year which ended around the end of September:

Like-for-like sales up 2.1%, total revenue £2,746m

Slight increase in adjusted operating profit to £332m

That's after £30m of adjustments, "primarily relating to a property valuation charge", so statutory operating profit was £302m.

I note that Q3 was "challenging" (flat like-for-likes) and that Q4 had modest growth of only 1.7%, so H2 on the whole produced weaker growth than H1.

Another notable trend is the outperformance of drink (2.7% growth) against food (1.8%). Food had been outperforming at the start of the year, but that was reversed by the very hot summer impacting food sales.

Net debt, excluding leases, falls by £100m to £743m.

The company has very strong freehold asset backing and reports a NAV of 519p (last year: 476p), with the current share price offering a discount of more than 40% against that.

CEO comment is very confident:

“We are pleased to report another year of strong performance, with adjusted operating profit growth despite the well-publicised cost headwinds facing the sector in addition to the effect of a very hot summer... Our market-leading estate and diversified guest propositions provide a strong foundation for resilience and growth, enabling us to capture incremental market share...

Current trading: like-for-like sales are up 1.1% over the last eight weeks, "despite a strong comparative, and we have continued our outperformance to the market".

For the new financial year, they anticipate cost headwinds of £95m or 4% of total costs, before mitigation, mostly due to labour costs. 50% of their energy requirement has been secured in advance.

Remember that this is a low-margin business, so a potential 4% increase in the cost base is not to be ignored. The adjusted operating margin, as reported by the company, is only 12.1%. Without adjustments, the statutory operating margin is just 11%.

The good news is that MAB is very experienced when it comes to absorbing increased costs. There were £120m of cost increases in FY26, and they were successfully absorbed and mitigated.

Cash flow: the impressive £497m of cash flow from operations left plenty of cash for net debt reduction even after £220m of capex.

Balance sheet: there's £5.5 billion of total assets, funded by £3.1 billion of equity with c. £900m of borrowings (securitisations of its pub business).

Graham's view

There are many pressures facing the pub and restaurant trade - taxes, wage rates, a weak consumer, and so on. But MAB has impressed me on the few occasions I've checked it out. It always seems to generate an acceptable margin in a difficult sector.

That said, I'm not going to assume that the current shares are a bargain at 9x earnings. Like-for-like growth numbers might be ahead of the competition but the best-case scenario in my mind is that they simply absorb cost increases and perhaps leave a small surplus at the end of the year.

The StockReport says this is a Super Stock but I think a more measured stance is appropriate. Last year I was neutral on this share at a slightly lower valuation. Let's take a more optimistic stand and put this on AMBER/GREEN, hypothesising that it's a long-term winner in its sector. Remember that it also offers heavy asset backing with a generous discount to NAV baked in.