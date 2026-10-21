Serabi Gold: permit delays cut gold output guidance by about 17%, and we turn neutral

We were moderately positive on this last time, after Mark studied the effect of higher costs on profitability. With the addiition of permitting delays into the mix, I'm going to take us down another notch, to neutral. This might still be a bargain - assuming high gold prices and the rapid receipt of permits. It had previously been forecast to generate net income of $95m and then $110m, this year and next year. But for today, I'm going to sit on the fence.

Down 14% at 193.55p (£148m) - Reports Q3-2026 Production & Operational Highlights

Mark covered Serabi's H1 results last month. There were significant cost increases in Q2, leading to a decline in profitability ($9.1m of after-tax profit in Q2 vs. $21m in Q1). There were also some question marks over mine licences.

Today's Q3 update includes a reduction in production guidance for FY26, relating to these licences.

Q3 production was 11,008 oz, the same as Q2 this year, and lower than the level that Mark expected (13,000oz). This was due to "lower-than-expected grades from Palito Complex".

Palito has had a new ball mill installed, now in final commissioning, in anticipation of higher volumes.

Licences: Serabi's Coringa Mine "operates under a 3-year GUIA licence which expires on January 29, 2027... Discussion are ongoing... regarding continuation of the current GUIA". This is from Brazil's federal mining agency.

Under the GUIA, Serabi has permission to transport 100,000 tonnes of ore annually from Coringa to Palito, for processing. 85,600 tonnes out of this allowance had been transported by the end of September, and they now have to stop transporting to Palito - until the GUIA limit is increased, or they get an operating licence.

Two other government agencies are involved when it comes to getting an operating licence. One of them is needed to provide change of land use approval. The other one is the protection agency for indigenous groups. Both of these approvals are "progressing", with the land use approval said to be in the final stage. Inidigenous groups are said to have given their approval.

However:

Due to permitting delays affecting planned production ramp up, FY2026 gold production is now expected to be at similar levels to FY2025, compared with previous guidance of over 53,000 ounces.

It's not clear to me exactly which government agency is responsible for the delay - I would presume all of them that have not yet signed off on Serabi's plans.

The company's gold production last year was 44,169 ounces, so the new guidance is a very large downgrade (17%).

Low grades have kept quarterly production at 11,000 ounces, and it looks like the delay in permit will cap production at that level until it is resolved.

CEO comment:

Our immediate priority during FY2026 has been, to secure the outstanding approvals at Coringa, primarily the LO [operating licence] and in the near-term the continuation to operate under the GUIA trial mining license. These approvals would have enabled us to process additional Coringa material through the expanded Palito plant in the fourth quarter. As these approvals have still not been received, we are unable to deliver the previously anticipated increase in Q4-2026 production

Cash is strong at $63m, but there's a wide gap to reach the $100m that Mark estimated by year-end (on the basis of prior production guidance, which is no longer in force).

A word on dividends/buybacks:

The Board announces the 2026 shareholder return policy will be a targeted return of up to 20 - 30% of the Group’s free cash flow to shareholders through dividends or buy-backs.

Graham's view

As a rule I don't invest in miners, so perhaps I'm not the right person to talk about this stock. But it seems to me that the risks faced here are rather inscrutable: how long might it take various Brazilian federal agencies to provide their approval for Serabi's plans? I have no idea!

One particular risk that I'm wondering about is the potential for production at Coringa to come to a complete standstill, if the GUIA doesn't get extended before it expires in January, and if there is still no operating licence by then. I'd hope that the risk of that happening is almost nil.

The good news is that the company has the $64m cash balance to protect it.

In terms of profitability, today's update doesn't provide AISC (all-in sustaining cost) information but for context, AISC in H1 was $2,682. Even if it's a high-cost producer, it does still have a margin against the current gold price of $4,100.

We were moderately positive on this last time, after Mark studied the effect of higher costs on profitability.

With the addiition of permitting delays into the mix, I'm going to take us down another notch, to neutral.

This might still be a bargain - assuming high gold prices and the rapid receipt of permits. It had previously been forecast to generate net income of $95m and then $110m, this year and next year. But for today, I'm going to sit on the fence.