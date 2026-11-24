Today's results flag up strong H1 revenue and order book growth, led by a number of data centre wins in the UK, Europe and India. While there are cyclical risks here, I think it's fair to take a broadly-positive view on the stock, given improved revenue visibility and today's double-digit earnings upgrades.

Up 6% to 40p (£122m) - Interim Results

Structural steel specialist Severfield delivered a textbook StockRank Jump earlier this year. The shares have continued their upwards march following this morning's half-year results, which nudge full-year profit expectations towards the top end of the company's guidance range.

Mark covered Severfield's turnaround prospects in more detail in a Stock Pitch in August - worth a look if you're new to the story.

Today's half-year results cover the half year to 26 September and lead with some impressive-looking numbers:

Revenue up 20% to £239.1m

Underlying pre-tax profit up 289% to £7.0m

Reported pre-tax profit of £2.1m (H1 26: -£6.3m)

Adjusted EPS of 1.5p (H1 26: 0.2p)

Net debt increased to £44.8m (H1 26: £21.7m)

Trading commentary: CEO Paul McNerney reports "encouraging signs of market recovery", flagging up increased tender activity and strong demand at steel mills. Severfield's order book for the UK and Europe stood at £629m on 1 November, up from £507m on 1 June 2026.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company says that Data Centres remain "a significant area of activity" in the UK and Europe. Five data centre projects were awarded in H1, totalling around 40,000 tonnes of steel.

Other areas highlighted include a £240m UK rail contract to provide overhead line equipment for electrification and nuclear work at Sellafield and Sizewell C. In Europe, the company has won a 12kt structural steel work package for a major project being undertaken for US pharma group Eli Lilly.

In India, Severfield's JSSL joint venture is also performing well. The order book stood at £320m on 1 November, up from £267m at the end of June. Data Centres and industrial demand loom large in this market too, with 80kt of data centre work on order, together with 44kt of industrial projects.

Management says that the group's order books now provide strong visibility across FY27 and into FY28 (Severfield's financial year ends in March).

Exceptional Costs: sharp-eyed readers will have noted the gaping void between Severfield's H1 underlying pre-tax profit of £7.0m and reported PBT of £2.1m.

Two adjusting items are responsible for this mismatch:

Bridge testing and remedial costs: £2.0m - this relates to a programme of remedial work on some past projects. This £2m provision takes the total remaining provision relating to bridge remedial costs to £12.3m. This is all expected to be utilised (i.e. the cash will be spent) over the next 12 months, during which remedial work is expected to be completed. There is the potential that some of these costs will be recovered but this is not yet certain.

Strategy and transformation: £2.9m - restructuring costs relating to redundancies, cost savings, and other changes. The company says it has now delivered net cost reduction of £6m as a result of cost-saving efforts.

Ultimately, these items are an inescapable part of running this business and will (mostly) be cash costs. While I see the benefit of highlighting improved underlying performance, my preference would be to include them in my view of profit.

Debt & working capital: A look at the half-year cash flow statement reinforces my preference for including exceptional costs. Severfield saw an operating cash outflow from continuing operations of £9.5m in H1, with total operating cash outflows of £11.8m.

These outflows included £10.5m of spending on bridge remedial work. This contributed to the £16.6m increase in net debt during the period, relative to March's year-end figure of £28.2m. Management say that much of the increase in debt reflects timing factors that will unwind in H2 - apparently, £14m of customer receipts have already been agreed for H2.

That may be true, but cash bridge costs are expected to be c.£20m in FY27, before falling to a low single digit amount next year as the programme is completed.

I think it's worth monitoring net debt to ensure it doesn't keep creeping higher. In my experience, businesses in this sector generally benefit from maintaining low leverage and plenty of liquidity in order to ensure they can fund project startups and maintain a strong pipeline of secured work.

Outlook

FY27 underlying profit before tax expectations lifted towards upper end of previously guided £12m-£15m range. Unchanged full year guidance of broadly flat net debt year-on-year

With thanks to Panmure Liberum for publishing on Research Tree this morning, we can see that today's results and upgraded guidance has been translated into a significant increase in earnings estimates:

FY27E adj EPS: 4.1p (+13% vs 3.6p previously)

FY28E adj EPS: 5.8p (+24% vs 4.7p previously)

FY29E adj EPS: 7.3p (+16% vs 6.3p previously)

This is clearly a solid upgrade, but some context is useful. Broker forecasts were cut sharply in April. Today's upgrade only serves to undo the majority of these earlier cuts and perhaps remind us of the cyclicality and cost pressures in this business:

Roland's view

The StockRanks style Severfield as a Super Stock with strong value and momentum - a textbook turnaround situation.

As things stand, the outlook appears to be improving and Severfield is nearing the end of a challenging period of restructuring and costly remedial activity. I don't think the shares look too expensive right now:

The caveat to this is that Severfield has always been a relatively low-margin and cyclical business. Judging from today's commentary, the main risk to the medium-term outlook might be a slowdown in the construction of new data centres - much of the current orderbook appears to be tech-related.

I think Severfield shares may well offer further upside at current levels. However, this isn't a stock I'd want to become too attached to. The long-term share price chart provides a reminder that shareholders have suffered a number of setbacks over the years:

I'm going to move our view up by one notch to AMBER/GREEN today to reflect the improvement in performance and outlook since our last view in April.