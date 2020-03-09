Morning all.

I feel privileged to be reporting to you on this dramatic morning.

Some key developments:

133 people in Italy tragically lost their lives to the Coronavirus yesterday. Lombardy and other parts of Northern Italy are now under a travel ban.

In better news, the number of new cases in China has reportedly collapsed.

The number of UK cases rose from 209 to 278 on Sunday.

Financial movements:

US Crude Oil is down 27% (not a typo) since Friday. Brent crude is down 26% at $33.50.

is down (not a typo) since Friday. is down at $33.50. The FTSE is currently set to open at around 6065, down 6.3% since Friday.

is currently set to open at around 6065, down since Friday. The S&P is trading down 5% overnight.

is trading down overnight. The FTSE MIB (Italian equity index) is down 8% overnight.

(Italian equity index) is down overnight. US Government Bond Yields are hitting record lows, an indicator of bearish sentiment.

The US 10-year yield fell to less than 0.5% (it was 1.5% a few weeks ago), and the 30-year yield fell to less than 1% (it was 2% a few weeks ago).

This morning's price action is likely to be dramatic, for obvious reasons, in the oil sector. Also worth watching are transports, hospitality and financials.

Sector indexes worth a watch:





What I'm doing



I'm fully invested, so I'm not doing anything.

Actually, there is one thing I'm doing. The FTSE trade which I opened two weeks ago is currently showing a large mark-to-market loss, so I'm making sure that there is enough collateral in my trading account to withstand these temporary losses.

I'm also thinking about what shares I might buy, when funds allow. I love looking at contrarian ideas so I'd like to study Carnival (LON:CCL) at some point, if I can find the time.









What you should be doing



I only know what I'm doing, and can't speak for what anyone else should do!

In very general terms, I do strongly believe in having a plan. If you didn't already have a plan for what you might do in a bear market, then creating that plan now might not be the worst idea.

Even if the plan is "do nothing", at least you'll have certainty!









US Markets

Regarding the S&P, Dow and NASDAQ Indexes, it must…