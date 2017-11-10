Small Cap Value Report (Fri 10 Nov 2017) - CGS, VLX, IQE
Paul has interviewed the CEO and CFO of Tracsis (LON:TRCS) on his personal website. following the publication of their 2017 results. It's available at this link.
Castings (LON:CGS)
- Share price: 435p (-5.4%)
- No. of shares: 43.6 million
- Market cap: £190 million
Checking my notes on this industrial group, I've generally made positive noises on it over the past year, while the market cap has been c. £200 million. Sadly, the outlook has been gradually deteriorating - see how the consensus 2018 EPS forecast has reduced from 35p to less than 30p:
The group has two parts - casting and machining. The machining plant came to the conclusion of a large contract about a year ago, resulting in a lot of excess capacity which needed to be filled again.
This part of the business has failed to recover yet, as today it reports a loss of £1 million (compared to a profit of £0.8 million in the previous year).
If I've interpreted this correctly, it would have achieved breakeven were it not for some one-off costs which have been included in the result:
Following a detailed review of the operation, additional short-term costs have been identified and included in the result for the period. The main areas impacted are stock obsolescence and the recoverability of tooling costs which, when taken with the director severance cost, have reduced group profits by £1.0 million.
The company is straightforward enough not to use any adjusted or underlying measures in these results (something I like about it). That said, perhaps we should bear in mind that stock obsolescence, etc. are somewhat unusual and that without those costs, it would have been approximately breakeven in this side of the business? The lack of an MD remains a serious concern, however.
The foundry part of the business performed fine, revenues up 8% and profit up 10.5% to £6.9 million.
Outlook
I'm a little disappointed with this, as they could have explicitly said that the outlook is now lower than prior expectations. Instead, it is implied:
Demand from our commercial vehicle customer base remains…
HA,
I am absolutely livid with Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) : Releasing final results at 11:15am. No excuse for this sort of behavior whatsoever, so dumped holding.
I also sold my entire position in IQE (LON:IQE) yesterday for 140p, so if you think you're having a bad day today, remember, there's always someone worse off :)
Have a great weekend everyone.
IG
Hi guys, I will cover IQE (LON:IQE) next.
In reply to robindroppings, post #1
You were right, I originally said 9th! Thanks.
G
In reply to Gromley, post #17
Hi Gromley.
It may have changed since my day (most things have) but in essence, when a Placement is being contemplated the broker will circle with prospective investors several days before an offer to test appetite for new shares with regards to volume and pricing. As part of this process, the broker takes the investor "over the compliance wall" at which point they're deemed to have received inside information and are precluded from buying or selling the shares in the company until released (usually the point at which the information becomes public). The broker is usually required to record who is over the wall which in theory would allow the authorities to look into any suspicious activity if they were of a mind to.
In practice the process is potentially leaky either directly or more usually indirectly (friends of friends, lunchtime gossip etc.) - the days of self regulating my word is my bond are long since past (if they ever existed!).
Gus.
In reply to Laughton, post #10
Thanks Laughton and Leoleo73. Very interesting and adds to the sum of my knowledge about IQE (LON:IQE).
In reply to JohnEustace, post #16
It's good to know that touchID maybe an option. I'm not an iphone user myself, too expensive for me. I think faceID is a real issue, these are expensive items, I read about people being attacked for them, some have even been killed, here is one case: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/abdul-samad-stabbed-death-iphone-moped-west-london-little-venice-charity-worker-a8006321.html. So having to hold it up in the street is maybe not the best way, especially at night, also it will flag up it's iphoneX even more expensive. I have an ipad, I would rather not have faceID on it, number or touchID I would prefer.
In reply to leoleo73, post #18
My apologies then leoleo73 - I misread your post as saying that Apple were the only customer IQE (LON:IQE) have.
very interesting news today by oxford pharma OXP. Assets to be transferred to a new private company leaving a new cash shell with a stonking 19 million in cash. If you like buying shares with a huge discount to cash in the bank plus a bonus holding in a pharma company this is worth a good look as a special situation.
I am convinced that IQE have many end customers, not just Apple - (even if this was the case, we would never know). It seems to me that this is a company right at the cutting edge of semiconductor development, and as such I remain a very happy holder, even Buyer at these levels
I’m not concerned that IQE (LON:IQE) are going to be too dependent on Apple. Just reading their interim results presentation shows that they have plenty of other irons in the fire.
Equally in their share placing statement they said “This placing should also enable IQE to accelerate the development of new products and technology; whilst protecting and enhancing its current positioning in a fast-moving marketplace”
Previous management statements have shown they are well aware of the need not to be overly dependent on a single sector (so by inference they would feel the same way about being too dependent on a single customer).
Furthermore, Himax have stated they are ramping up for 3D in Android phones. That doesn’t necessarily involve IQE at this stage but it demonstrates that 3D is not something that only Apple will incorporate in their phones. It is unlikely in my view the none of the Android OEMs will use chips for this that use IQE wafers.
While we may all have an opinion about the attractiveness of face recognition versus other unlocking technologies, it doesn’t matter what we personally think as the marketplace has already shown that there are a very substantial number of customers that want an iPhone X. Furthermore face recognition is only one application of the technology, others include things like being able to change the background of a picture. I may think that is trivial, but the popularity of playing with photo filters suggests that there are plenty of people who like this stuff.
I have no problem with capital investment like this placing when it is clearly supporting a high level of profitable growth.
In reply to N Harley, post #27
It seems to me that this is a company right at the cutting edge of semiconductor development,
It's really, genuinely, not at the leading edge of "semiconductor development". Look at the market cap and then compare it to the market cap of TSMC, for instance. If it was in any way leading edge do you not think it would not be a much larger company? This is a niche compound semiconductor play (not the same thing at all as silicon based semiconductors). I suggest you do more research about IQE and its products to make sure you understand what it is that you are investing in.
Please don't take this the wrong way, from the things I have read in the last 6 months on BBs it is clear that you are not alone - there are clearly a few people who have done their research but there are many more who are just riding on their coat tails.
All the best, Si
In reply to barnetpeter, post #26
So why are they doing it? Does it make sense?
In reply to simoan, post #29
I think there is an issue here of what exactly "semiconductor" means. Most people including me use the word to describe semiconductor chips i.e. the finished article that consists of zillions of transistors, diodes etc that is used in so many applications. More accurately however it is the term used for the material that forms the wafer or substrate upon which all the electronics is layered in microscopic detail. IQE is at the cutting edge of semiconductor development if you apply the rigorous definition of the word. Semiconductor development has moved on from the use of silicon to much more advanced "compound" materials" where IQE is undoubtedly a world leader, particularly in the breadth of product it can supply.
In reply to FREng, post #30
The current OXP business has not worked well in the public area. Pharma is always under pressure to deliver when really it is a long term business. So that's going private with a couple of million quid and shareholders will get shares with the new private company.
Its the aim cash shell "cash resources of approximately £19.3 million as at 31 October 2017 into other opportunities" that is of real interest. The interest on that pile will cover all costs and maybe a reverse into a serious business...who knows? I don't know of any other aim shells with 19.3 million in the bank!
In reply to simoan, post #29
I haven't read all of the IQE posts on all bulletin boards but from what I have read it looks like the excitement is all about VCSEL. IQE claim to be the market leader in VCSELs but I would guess that Lumentum and Finisar would disagree. Finisar (or at least a part of Honeywell at the time that Finisar acquired) invented VCSEL back in 93 and have shipped over 150 million VCSELs and have a turnover of about 1.4Bn USD. Their VCSEL website is here: http://myvcsel.com/
Maybe it is a co-incidence that Volex (previously a big supplier to Apple) reported today but worth looking at Paul's comments on them and questioning if the same comments will be made about IQE in the future. Can't blame them for raising a load of money now with all of the hype about and a p/e of 40 for the year ending Dec 2019.
In reply to IR35, post #33
IQE make wafers for VCSELs, which it supplies to Lumentum who manufacture VCSELs from IQE's wafers, and Lumentum then supplies those VCSELs to Apple.
I note that RBG revolution bars is now struggling in the 160's level.....after shareholders turned down £2 bid recently. Not a holder having sold out when the bid went above 205. 150p soon with 130p possible I think. One to watch but I would not buy yet.
Hi Graham - re. IQE (LON:IQE) A very balanced review and opinion, which cuts through the hyperventilating comments I have read today, here and on other BBs.
FWIW at the current price of just above160p, I think the shares are priced almost to perfection. So I sold all my shares @160.5 . I am still looking at these shares to trade in and out. Yes, the longer term investment opportunity is still positive, but on a risk/ reward basis, I am happy to take the £profit today, and think about the longer term entry point over the next weeks/ months.
In reply to Ramridge, post #36
IQE (LON:IQE) - I sold half of mine. They just look a bit over valued at the moment compared to some of their peers. Yes high price but not much profit. I will keep a small stake and see where it goes from here. Other semiconductor cos are making large profits and paying out good dividends, even though they have doubled this year they still look reasonable value.
In reply to Ramridge, post #36
I'm inclined to agree and have done the same. Like you I think there will be an opportunity to buy back in below today's peaks. A bird in the hand etc.