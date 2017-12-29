Small Cap Value Report (Fri 23 Feb 2018) - DRV, SGI, RMV
Good morning!
Stocks I've noticed so far are:
- Driver (LON:DRV) - trading update, "comfortably ahead of Board's expectations".
- Stanley Gibbons (LON:SGI) - proposed refinancing.
- Rightmove (LON:RMV) - final results.
If you have any further suggestions, please let me know.
Also, Paul updated yesterday's article in response to many reader requests, so there are many stocks covered in that article now. You can read it here if you like.
Thanks,
Graham
Driver (LON:DRV)
- Share price: 75p (+15%)
- No. of shares: 54 million
- Market cap: £40 million
This is a "global construction consultancy". It helps clients manage large building projects by providing a range of consultants from a wide variety of disciplines.
It was unprofitable during 2015 and 2016, then was refinanced in early 2017 and recovered to make a small profit last year. Paul described it as a "nice turnaround situation" when those results were announced.
The StockRank has recovered from a very weak score a year ago, to the current fantastic score:
Today's update informs us that performance continues to improve:
Trading results in the first four months of the financial year ending 30 September 2018 are significantly ahead of both internal forecasts and the equivalent period last year. Current activity levels are also high and the Group has a healthy pipeline of potential assignments for conversion in the months ahead. Taken together these factors indicate that the outcome for the year as a whole is likely to be comfortably ahead of the Board's previous expectations.
So we are "significantly" ahead for the first four months of the financial year, and therefore the full-year results are likely to be "comfortably" ahead of expectations.
Why the discrepancy in language used between these time-frames? There is no guarantee that business will continue to be lively, of course.
At the annual results statement, the Chairman reiterated that it is "notoriously difficult to predict activity levels", and that "fluctuations in activity" are a feature of the business.
I was badly stung investing in a firm providing professional services to the construction industry, which has soured me from returning to the sector. No matter how cheap a company in the sector looks,…
Another vote for Driver (LON:DRV).
Off topic I know. I see this morning someone called Intrepid Capital Management have taken 7% of Gattaca. I know you have covered this company before many times and wondered what you make of this news?
In reply to yellowdog, post #5
Hello yellowdog
Excuse the interruption. I met these guys in their Jacksonville office about 10 years ago. I don't think they did global at that time and just US. They were small cap contrarian and special sits minded guys. The founder has a good track record in US. Detailed work and willing to take a lot of risk going against the grain (he's proper southern red neck and I think he'd be pleased with that description not annoyed...defo not Wall St standard issue...likes his Nascar and guns and thinks we Brits and Europeans are all a bit commie). I noticed them in the UK as they have a decent size holding in Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) a stock I know and have analysed in detail (I held, got out before it fell as realised the complex number didn't add up). FWIW I think they are making a mistake in seeing value in Quarto but I might be wrong and them right. I think the stock is a private take out at low to zero level due to debt its underlying earnings can't support...but the founder is buying stock and another interested party so looks like they may seek control even at a premium from current price...looks like madness or non financial motivation from what I can understand. To be fair to them they did buy in after the falls and somewhere around lows.
The global fund is very small so they can invest right down the cap scale. The US founder very good IMO. The Quarto thing made me doubt whether they were doing their work outside US.
All the above said, knowing they are interesting in Gattaca makes me think I should look at the stock.
Best wishes
Added for clarity: To be clear....the founder of Quarto is estranged from the company for approx 5 years and probably quite sore about how it happened...so not an insider
In advance of Graham's overview of Driver (LON:DRV), investors may be interested in this excellent presentation by Mark Wheeler COO of Driver. I have been invested since the mgt team shake up and refinancing and have high expectations for the group as they start to deliver strong margins off the back of a refocused business.
http://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5919d52d2fea63527a1ed6c2
I anticipate them being acquired for in excess of £60m in the coming years although quite often this is not always the best outcome for investors.
AGM on 28th Feb at 3pm in London.
In reply to lavinit, post #6
PS to be clear....the founder of Quarto is estranged from the company for approx 5 years and probably quite sore about how it happened...so not an insider
Off topic.... you're looking very smart in your new photo Graham ;-)
A general question regarding notification of a major holding in a company via a Form TR1/ RNS. For example this morning a Killik reported a change in regard to Fulcrum Utility Services of 5.2%/6.02%. My question is - how can i tell if the holding went up or down??
Thankyou in anticipation.
Mr Ken.
Mrken,
These notification forms seem to be designed to make what should be a simple communication unnecessarily opaque and confusing. You will, however, find one %age is labelled "previous" and one is labelled "resulting". For example, the announcement you mention regarding Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM), the shareholding has been reduced.
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.20%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.02%
EDIT: Simoan explains below that this was due to more shares being issued, rather than a sale by this shareholder - another example of how these announcements fail to communicate relevant information clearly.
In reply to Mrken, post #10
edit - answered by Effortless Cool while I was typing
In reply to andrea34l, post #9
HHMMM; is One allowed to say such things in the current Liberal, Liberal space...... corresponds methinks very much to a Whistle.
Thankyou very much Effortless Cool. Also sharw.
MrKen
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #11
EC,
These notification forms seem to be designed to make what should be a simple communication unnecessarily opaque and confusing. You will, however, find one %age is labelled "previous" and one is labelled "resulting". For example, the announcement you mention regarding Fulcrum Utility Services(LON:FCRM), the shareholding has been reduced.
I have no idea why these RNS announcements are so confusing and very often misleading either. Something should be done about it. There was a share issuance on 6th Feb following an acquisition so Killik have not sold a single share, they just hold less as a % of the shares in issue. Quite why it's taken over two weeks for this announcement to see the light of day is another matter entirely...
All the best, Si
In reply to lavinit, post #6
Thanks lavinit for the comments. I like your description of the founder.
I've been in and out of Gatc for years but thought after the last trading statement that would be it for me as the company continued to disappoint. However after todays news i am going to revisit it.
They have gone to 7% fairly quickly. I assume from your reply that ICM are an investor not an activist?
In reply to matylda, post #3
re: Driver (LON:DRV)
Hi matylda, there wasn't much to discuss with it just being a short trading update but I made a few comments anyway :)
Thanks for the suggestion
In reply to yellowdog, post #16
I think they would self define as investors not activists. Frankly its quite a grey area unless you are someone like Ackman that shouts to the world you're an activist or total hard case battler. With Ackman I feel his activism is self-promotion and fund raising schtick (I've met him a couple of times and very pleasant and affable...but having met battler activists too I never felt he was in that mould...but I met him before the Herbilife stuff etc).
I'd compare ICM founder (don't know with global PM) to someone like Odey who I also know...name dropping :) ...in UK that is very forward on pointing out what is wrong with a company in private but not usually public with it. I'd love to have been in the room for discussions that Crispin and Mike Ashley have...it would be sparky but I reckon they'd get on like a house on fire too.
Graham,
Thanks for covering Driver. On the face of it Driver (LON:DRV) is a construction consultancy. However I notice it has very good quality metrics for its sector and after more digging I noticed this:
Chairman Steven Norris said in December: "The Group's strategy remains to focus on those areas of expertise where we have a particularly strong position, in claims and dispute resolution and in expert witness work, and to consolidate the Group's position as one of the pre-eminent firms in its areas of expertise. Concentration on this clearly articulated aim has demonstrably so far delivered rapidly improved revenue growth and better profitability."
Perhaps Driver is more attractive than it seems and more upgrades are to come? Ian
In reply to Graham N, post #17
Nevertheless, much appreciated.
I didn't really know how to take the statement but it seems the market has taken it with much more bullishness than I am inclined to give it.
A great weekend to you and thanks again as always.
In reply to simoan, post #15
I couldn't agree more about these holdings notifications, they are designed to confuse
In reply to andrea34l, post #9
andrea23l is clearly Graham's mother :D
Graham - good write up on Stanley Gibbons (LON:SGI) .
You seem surprised that existing shareholders still retain such as significant stake in the business. My view is that the shareholders have been wiped out but via the back door. Existing shareholders may own 42% but of what?
In order to inject the capital they have, I'm sure Phoenix would have structured the £10m shareholder loan as a preferred debt instrument but with equity type returns (>c.16% interest at a guess).
This will be compounding for 5 years (Payment In Kind not cash paid) against shareholders equity and you'll end up with shareholder debt >£20m. This is how Phoenix will get their return. There will be no dividends in the meantime for ordinary shareholders. My guess is they could probably sell their equity in 5 years for 2p and still make a good return if the get their loan repaid!
Shareholders are left with a deep out of the money option which is probably close to worthless (unless the business sees some miraculous recovery with very strong outperformance!).
The bounce today is a temporary relief rally IMHO. Once people realise the exact terms of the deal and that the shares are worthless, they'll drift down towards what Phoenix paid (a great short if the stock was borrowable!).
Do shareholders honestly think that a vulture fund would be handing out free cash !? Deep value investors - beware of swimming with sharks.
You have been warned !