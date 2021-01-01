Good morning, it's Paul and Roland here, with the SCVR for Friday. Today's report is now finished, have a lovely weekend!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Seraphine (LON:BUMP) - (from y'day) - a profit warning just after 2 months of listing - is this a record? I have a rummage through its prospectus, and conclude this is actually quite an interesting business - supplying niche maternity clothing. Supply chain delays from China caused a shortage of stock in July & August. That's since been fixed. A buying opportunity maybe?

Safestyle Uk (LON:SFE) - (from y'day) - excellent interim results from this double glazing company. Not a sector I would consider, but for people who do, then this share could be worth a closer look.

In Style (LON:ITS) - Trading update that starts well, and gradually turns into a profit warning! Supply chain problems (not a surprise) and much higher customer returns are given as reasons. Underlying demand looks strong though. Impossible to value, given the absence of proper guidance.

Roland's Section:

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) - Excellent results from this scientific instrument firm, showing a decent recovery. But the shares are trading at a historically strong valuation, suggesting to me that the shares may be up with events.

Mission (LON:TMG) - This marketing group has delivered a solid set of half-year results, suggesting the business is getting back on track. Although profits are normally weighted to the second half of the year, I think this stock could offer value at current levels.

