Small Cap Value Report (Fri 25 May 2018) - VLE, LSR, WSG, HUW, GROW

There has been quite a lot of news from some of my portfolio's bigger holdings over the past week or two: Burberry (LON:BRBY) (final results), IG Group (LON:IGG) (trading update) PCF (LON:PCF) (half-year results) and Volvere (LON:VLE) (final results).

As some of you know, I tend to run a more concentrated than average portfolio, and I trade infrequently. This is the style which suits my personality and my (evolving) investment strategy.

To illustrate this, my top four holdings (VLE/BRBY/HAT/PCF) currently account for more than half of the value of my share portfolio. I haven't sold a share of anything at all since last August. I also haven't bought anything since March.



This should serve to give you some insight into how I handle results days. I'm very unlikely to react to the news, but I still tend to be rather nervous in advance!



The full list of stocks which caught my eye today, and are up for coverage (unlikely to get around to all of them, but we'll see):





Share price: 975p (unch.)

No. of shares: 3.7 million

Market cap: £36 million

Final results

(Please note that I own shares in VLE.)



I last covered this investment company in March, at its trading update for 2017. Here's the link. It's a turnaround specialist which finds companies in need of refinancing or some other change.



At the time of the trading update, it said:

The Group expects to report record revenue of approximately £43.2 million (2016: £33.0 million) and profit before tax of £3.22 million (2016: £1.94 million).

(I think there might possibly be a small typo above - 2016 operating was £1.94 million, but 2016 PBT…