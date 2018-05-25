Small Cap Value Report (Fri 25 May 2018) - VLE, LSR, WSG, HUW, GROW
Morning!
There has been quite a lot of news from some of my portfolio's bigger holdings over the past week or two: Burberry (LON:BRBY) (final results), IG Group (LON:IGG) (trading update) PCF (LON:PCF) (half-year results) and Volvere (LON:VLE) (final results).
As some of you know, I tend to run a more concentrated than average portfolio, and I trade infrequently. This is the style which suits my personality and my (evolving) investment strategy.
To illustrate this, my top four holdings (VLE/BRBY/HAT/PCF) currently account for more than half of the value of my share portfolio. I haven't sold a share of anything at all since last August. I also haven't bought anything since March.
This should serve to give you some insight into how I handle results days. I'm very unlikely to react to the news, but I still tend to be rather nervous in advance!
The full list of stocks which caught my eye today, and are up for coverage (unlikely to get around to all of them, but we'll see):
- Volvere (LON:VLE) - final results
- Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) - trading update
- Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) - final results
- Local Shopping Reit (LON:LSR) - half year results
- Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) - final results
- Westminster (LON:WSG) - final results
Volvere (LON:VLE)
- Share price: 975p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 3.7 million
- Market cap: £36 million
(Please note that I own shares in VLE.)
I last covered this investment company in March, at its trading update for 2017. Here's the link. It's a turnaround specialist which finds companies in need of refinancing or some other change.
At the time of the trading update, it said:
The Group expects to report record revenue of approximately £43.2 million (2016: £33.0 million) and profit before tax of £3.22 million (2016: £1.94 million).
(I think there might possibly be a small typo above - 2016 operating was £1.94 million, but 2016 PBT…
Graham, might be a smaller mcap than you'd wish to comment on but it would be great to get your assessment on Westminster (LON:WSG), been watching the story through the years and if they are not lying then they are either extremely unlucky or extremely incompetent, a huge loss but always a potential huge opportunity with Stockopedia correctly (so far) rating ot a sucker stock
Thanks
In reply to Reacher, post #1
Hi reacher, yes I'll be covering Volvere (LON:VLE), as it is my largest holding. G
Good morning Graham
When you cover Volvere I’d be interested in why you hold and why it is your largest holding. I was very impressed by management at a recent investor presentation and have held since then. At the same time the three very different holdings make the company more difficult for me to understand. Looking forward to your thoughts.
I hope you can please cover Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Graham, the results look smashing with NAV well up and no not that far below the share price, even if it's a bit disappointing private investors can't get involved in the accelerated book-build placing also announced. To me, they seem a less riskier version of Volvere (LON:VLE) with a significantly broader spread of holdings... but maybe that's too simplistic a view.
Graham, I am having trouble understanding the bull case for Volvere. Only one of its 3 businesses is actually performing, the other 2 being underwhelming....love to understand how you value it.
Thanks
Graham
Please could you share your thoughts on PCF (LON:PCF) with us?
Martyn
Centamin (LON:CEY) please
Hi Graham
A second for your thoughts on PCF (LON:PCF). Shares had risen well from my original purchase price but now dropped back a little post these results.
Thanks
Forgot to ask Paul to flag up PayPoint (LON:PAY) when they released their preliminary results yesterday.
No shocks to cause a downgrading, and it remains hugely cash generative. According to the Stockopedia analysis the dividend is yielding above 7%. Not sure that is quite correct, as the shareprice is trending upwards, but the yield is good.
One interesting change that I think will attract certain types of shareholders is that from 2019, to make working capital less lumpy to deal with, it will divide its annual dividend into quarterly payments, rather than the two, final and interim.
Stockopedia says it has a PE of 15x, and it has a Stock Ranking of 80.
I am a holder
Wondering if anyone else is thinking that the significance of GDPR on dotDigital (LON:DOTD) has been over played and the current price weakness is a chance to top up their holding?
Interesting comment in one of the newspapers that GDPR and another Govt/EU initiative may have contributed to a slower economy. I think it has been quite a large distraction for many small companies, and has probably only rewarded lawyers to date, as if we needed to encourage them any more!.
It also suffers the criticism that most people don't know what the boundaries are of being compliant, as it is bit like being told to be clear of sin.
Despite all its fine words by the Govt about small businesses being the crux of the economy, it has loaded more and more burdens on them.
In reply to Will Travel, post #11
re: Centamin (LON:CEY)
Apologies, I do not do Egyptian gold mines.
In reply to danyou, post #9
re: Volvere (LON:VLE), I don't have a precise value for it but I think the prevailing market cap is still possibly on the cheap side, as explained in the report. Do you see my perspective now? G
In reply to threeputt, post #5
Hi threeputt, re: Westminster (LON:WSG). Unfortunately it's a Bargepole rating from me. Looks like a waste of time for investors. G
Graham
Just a thought re your preference for buybacks over dividends.If I could live my long investment life again I would do what you and the incredibly successful John Lee does, and look to hold quality shares for years. But unlike you but like John Lee I prefer dividends to buybacks. With dividends investors are guaranteed to get the money. That’s not the case with buybacks. E.g I held BP at the time of the Gulf of Mexico disaster but sold at a loss AFTER they had spent £20billion on buybacks.And years ago Stuart Rose rewarded me and other Marks and Spencer shareholders with a £2 billion buyback around £4. Share is lower many years later. Also shares like BOO (thanks Paul) have proved brilliant investments without the need to buyback to try, and sometimes fail, to boost the share price.
Dividends reinvested greatly increase returns in time. Indeed in time the dividend each year is a multiple of the original stake. E.g anyone who bought Next in the early 1990s at 30p or lower and still holding now has an annual dividend many times their original buying price. There is a case f for buying back if nothing better to do with the money and if share price looks good value, but dividends are guaranteed.
In reply to FREng, post #10
Hi Martyn, I'm sorry I didn't get around to PCF (LON:PCF) today. I remain a happy holder after the interim results. G
In reply to ken mitchell, post #19
Hi ken
I think we've had this conversation before :)
Next (LON:NXT) is about the worst example you could have chosen as they're the arch exponents of the properly done buyback. I (nearly) quote myself from a previous thread:
Since 1999 NEXT have repurchased 227 million shares at an average price of £15.98 out of an original stock of 375 million shares. Currently all of those were bought back at a price below today's.
The net effect of the repurchases has been to lift EPS today from £1.63 per share (i.e. the EPS if shares hadn't been retired) to £4.14 per share and increase dividends from 62.3p per share to £1.58 per share. Shareholders who held their shares for the whole period have seen over twice the level of dividends they would have seen if shares hadn't been bought back. Of course, shareholders could have reinvested the dividends - but who does?
It's true that many share repurchase schemes are value destroying, especially where they're directly related to share option schemes, where management aim to boost the share price to hit the option price to benefit themselves. However, where the buyback is at levels below a company's intrinsic value they're inherently value enhancing for the shareholders that hang on, as the NEXT figures show, and they have the secondary effect of getting rid of more fickle holders.
In short: if managements are disciplined like NEXT's and only buy back shares when they're relatively cheap then buybacks are preferable to dividends. Sadly many buybacks, in my experience, are more about managers enriching themselves, but that's a different issue.
timarr
Hi timarr
I’m on holiday in France and replying after a glass or 3 of Alsace Riesling and had had no intention of posting on anything but can’t resist when it comes to buybacks!
Yes, we’ve had this conversation before and I largely agree with you especially so on Next buybacks. They are a too rare example of a Company with a sensible buyback policy and only buy back when believing the share to be good value and also only when reasonably confident about prospects. And yes again; now that they have bought back more than half their shares they can indeed afford to pay much higher dividends than otherwise would have bee the case. BUT even with Next the argument that buybacks reward those who sell at the expense of those who stay has sometimes applied.
e.g I bought Next at £38 following brilliant comment from Paul Scott here at that time. The share price is now up over 50%, BUT those who have held NEXT since they were buying back above £50 and from memory above £60 too had to suffer that big fall to £36 last year.
You asked re reinvesting dividends...who does? I do for starters, but rarely in that particular share. The income from dividends can become huge over time and over 100% a year. So even if there are big market falls and the share prices of the investments we hold fall very heavily,massive dividends provide a big cushion against those falls and in time the value of our portfolios will increase even in the worst of bear markets! I only realised this a few years ago,but already my biggest dividend payers are paying out nearly 20% a year, and if the Company can afford to keep increasing dividends then eventually the dividend yield becomes massive. E.g John Lee has Investments he’s held for years now paying more than 100% a year.
So give me the certainty of real money from dividends ahead of possible benefits from buybacks, but it’s true, Next have often done both successfully.
This link shows clearly the power of reinvesting dividends.
http://www.cityam.com/282082/reinvesting-ftse-100-dividends-has-affected-isa-returns
In reply to Trident, post #15
I could not, as the owner of a small business (£1.5mil turnover), agree more. Yes all business needs regulating but the contempt with which small business seems to held by government, bureaucracy and the general public is beyond belief and yet we are the companies that provide the employment and the taxes that enable a functioning economy.