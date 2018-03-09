Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Mar 2018) - TUNE, RM2, TTG, VLE, IDP
Good morning! Taking into account reader suggestions so far, my list is as follows:
- Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
- £RM2 (LON: RM2)
- TT electronics (LON:TTG)
- Volvere (LON:VLE)
- Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
Only the first two were announced today, but there was quite a lot of news during the week, so plenty to discuss.
Also worth mentioning that I think Paul did a fine job discussing the late profit warning from Conviviality (LON:CVR) in yesterday's report, so I'll leave that one alone for now.
Cheers,
Graham
PS: There is an investor event coming up on March 28th in London, featuring the CEOs of Cloudcall (LON:CALL), Xpediator (LON:XPD) and Realm Therapeutics (LON:RLM). You can get your free tickets at this link.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
- Share price: 380p (+7%)
- No. of shares: 58 million
- Market cap: £221 million
This company makes hardware and software products for the music industry, under its own brands. Headquartered in the UK, it distributes its products worldwide.
Rather than making or distributing musical instruments, the company makes the tools used by producers - microphone preamplifiers, audio interfaces, synthesisers and apps.
This is a nice update, which has been warmly received. First-half revenue, profits and cash are up year-on-year.
As a result, revenue for the half year ending 28 February 2018, is expected to be over £38 million, up from £32.0 million in the same period last year. This represents an increase of over 25% on a constant currency basis.
Conversion to cash has also remained positive and, as at 28 February 2018, net cash was £19.7 million, up from £14.2 million on 31 August 2017 and £9.4 million on 28 February 2017.
For a company which sells internationally, such as this one, constant-currency measures are what I focus on. Needless to say, 25% is a fantastic gain.
The CEO comments that the recent Christmas holiday period gave the company a big boost, stating that the outlook remains "confident" for the future:
We keep a close and cautious eye on some of the headwinds…
In reply to danpollard, post #20
On £RM2 even in the best case scenario where they secure some order contracts and get refinanced in the next month or two, why buy now?
The best outcome still requires an equity raising, and this will be on whatever terms the new investors want, given the financial position of the company. So might as well buy shares post-equity raising, when there will be concrete evidence of the following:
1) How much new cash and how much runway the company has
2) What contractual order commitments the company has with all those S&P500 companies who are trialling the product
Sure, you'll have to pay more for the company valuation at that time, but if you truly believe their new IoT product will revolutionise shipping, then there's still lots of SP appreciation to come.
I wondered if anybody has any views on how long low ratings of smallcap consumer stocks are likely to last. Surely these example forward P/Es are not normal:
Conviviality (LON:CVR) - under 6 (based on 25% EPS drop)
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - 5.7
United Carpets (LON:UCG) - 5.2
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) - 6.4
Connect (LON:CNCT) - 4.4
Some of these are carrying a fair bit of debt, but none look stressed (yet) to me. Most have recent updates reflected in estimates (I have adjusted CVR). The two companies in this space that do look genuinely stressed to me (Debenhams (LON:DEB) and Greene King (LON:GNK) ) are rated higher at around 7 so I think perhaps this is a smallcap thing.
In reply to leoleo73, post #22
On United Carpets (LON:UCG), I was initially attracted to them but then realised that they hold the master leases for the properties they then franchise out. This is a typical franchise model, but it made me uncomfortable because if franchisees hand back their franchises, then UCG has all these lease obligations.
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) has been a serial disappointer over the last 1-2 years. But maybe turning around under new leadership and maybe their revamped online site is going to start seeing good growth?
Conviviality (LON:CVR) discussed to death in yesterday's comments. Very polarising in terms of how you can view the prospects.
Debenhams (LON:DEB) a restructuring is definitely on the way, especially with Sports Direct almost at 30%. But small shareholders likely to be shafted in any restructuring, so I'm staying away for the time being as the big boys battle it out and secure their spoils.
Graham,
Thanks for the Focusrite (LON:TUNE) write up, that I think sums it up nicely. I re-brought an initial position 1st thing, having believed it to be expensive. I had previously noted the company sales to be H2 weighted, so the smashing H1 and the CEO's Xmas phasing comments are particularly apposite.
Looking at the company's impressive return numbers and sales increase it must have a wide Moat and a dominant position in its niche. I would be interested to hear from others if they know of more specific Moat like Focusrite characteristics? Ian
Just like to record my appreciation of the continued high quality analysis from Paul and Graham every day.
Easily worth the subscription to Stocko by itself. It has changed my investment approach and I have profited hugely.
Yes , I know we have been through a Bull market, but we have had them before and I have not profited to anything like the same extent.
Thanks, gentlemen.
BB
In reply to iwright7, post #24
Hi Ian, you're welcome re: Focusrite (LON:TUNE). I am also interested to learn more about the company's positioning vs. competitors. G
In reply to leoleo73, post #22
Sentiment about United Carpets (LON:UCG) is likely to be affected by the last Carpetright (LON:CPR) update which didn't look very promising. It's also very illiquid which means it will likely never be on a normal PER. I hold but I would probably sell once it reached a p/e of say 7.5-8.
In reply to Graham N, post #26
Ex Studio engineer here, FWIW
Focusrite (LON:TUNE) was a very well respected brand for premium studio equipment when I was sweating over hot mixing desks. They have successfully used that premium brand to offer more 'prosumer' kit, but still with the audiophile quality at the forefront, no doubt helped by the ubiquitous USB interface. There is a fair amount of competition from other names in that field (Lexicon, Behringer) but with a mid price point (they are not the cheapest) they appear to be defending their position well.
Their Novation brand of synths and controllers was never my bag of chips (call me a snob) but a quick look at their current range could make me change my mind as they seem to have come a long way. Probably helped by Chris Huggett, a man who invented 2 classic British synths (OSCar and WASP) and co-developed the ground breaking Akai S1000 sampler.
My 16-bits worth!
(I hold)
Graham - just a heads up for later this month.
A year ago you wrote positively about Robinson (LON:RBN), saying that its market cap of £20m looked reasonably attractive in view of its freehold assets. It hasn't sold its surplus land yet, but put out an inline trading update in December and nothing since then. It reports around 23 March. The market cap is now £15m
I don't hold, but there could be value here, despite the spread. The dividend is 6% and they have never reduced it - perhaps because it's family held.
I see Renold (LON:RNO) has put out a profit warning today due to increased costs and with US$ falling affecting their US business. It does not that bad but shares are down 21%.
In reply to leoleo73, post #22
Brewers often have high debt, presume much is tied up in their pubs, Marston's (LON:MARS) looks even more stretched both pay out about 7% dividend.
In reply to vodathan, post #28
voda, Thanks for your 16 Bits.
So are we saying about Focusrite (LON:TUNE) : Strong Brand , Quality Products, Innovative Design? Are you aware of any Patents, or Cost advantage?
In reply to FREng, post #29
Thanks FREng, acknowledged re: Robinson (LON:RBN).
In reply to vodathan, post #28
Excellent, thank you for that re: £TUNE!
Looks like the Volvere (LON:VLE) share issue above doesn't take account of the share buy back, should be about 10% lower
Can anybody identify why there has been a sell off in the Insurance sector Preference Shares over the past 2 days. In particular Aviva and RSA????
In reply to trader45, post #36
Yes see this this post: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/aviva-and-the-current-price-collapse-of-irredeemable-preference-shares-336348/
In reply to trader45, post #36
Hi, Aviva suggested yesterday that they may be able to repay their prefs at par. All were trading well in excess of par. Market sold off significantly this morning, but had bounced by about 10 points by lunchtime.
In reply to yamaha865, post #35
Thanks, re: Volvere (LON:VLE). Fixed it.
Re Focusrite (LON:TUNE) there's a nice interview with 'socialist capitalist' Phil Dudderidge here https://www.psneurope.com/business/focusrite-chairman-phil-dudderidge-interview He doesn't sound the sort of guy to over-ramp projections, but presumably there's a risk that he will further reduce his holding towards retirement. There are several genuine-sounding testimonials/ case studies on their news page https://uk.focusrite.com/news I've no industry knowledge but it looks as though a typical studio will buy quite a lot of gear if they decide to adopt Focusrite. A chap on advfn also reckons that in time Thunderbolt may replace USB connectivity for high-end studio equipment, giving a further sales boost. None of this is at all quantitative, I'm afraid!