Small Cap Value Report (Fri 26 Jan 2018) - SDI, ARE, WTG, MLIN/MCAP, PAY, HW.
Good morning!
After a hectic month of news, we finally get a relatively slow news day today.
Stocks crossing my radar are as follows:
- Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)
- Arena Events (LON:ARE)
- Watchstone (LON:WTG)
- Molins (LON:MLIN)
- PayPoint (LON:PAY)
Thank you for suggesting PayPoint (LON:PAY) in the comments, which updated yesterday. It's not strictly speaking within our market cap limits, but it's a stock I have followed before.
Time permitting, I will cover other requested stocks.
Thanks!
Graham
Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)
- Share price: 29.5p (+13%)
- No. of shares: 89.6 million
- Market cap: £26 million
This is an acquisitive company focused on scientific and healthcare-related technology.
We haven't covered it too frequently here. Last time, I said that I was put off by the rapidly increasing share count, which has nearly trebled since 2015. In general, I prefer organically growing companies, rather than companies which are growing through acquisition.
The SDI share price would suggest that the company's strategy is performing extremely well, so maybe I should try to have more of an open mind?
These interim results are good:
- Revenue up 34% to £6.6 million. Organic growth from two subsidiaries, plus growth from two recently acquired companies.
- PBT up over 100% to £850k, adjusted PBT up 140%.
There are now six subsidiaries, following the most recent one in August 2017.
It turns out that the two most recently-acquired subsidiaries act as supplier to a third one.
This can be a source of confusion. What happens when your PLC's subsidiaries are buying and selling things between each other?
The answer is that any transactions like this need to be completely ignored when it comes to financial reporting for the parent company PLC. It should be as if the transactions didn't take place. That is how "consolidation" works.
But it doesn't mean that no additional value is being created by the interaction of your PLC's subsidiaries. The overall margin achieved by the company improves as there is more work being done between getting in the raw materials and turning them into finished products for customers.
In terms of margin,…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Hi Graham
If there's not a lot to look at maybe you could cast your eye over the Harwood Wealth Management (LON:HW.) update from earlier this week: https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
They IPO'd last year, are a financial planning and discretionary wealth manager with what looks like a slightly unusual aggregator model. They're quite acquisitive, albeit with relatively small add-on purchases. Pays a dividend.
I quite liked this statement which, loosely, sums up my feelings about this type of business :
:)
timarr
Fulham Shore is up nearly 50% in the last week - does anyone have any idea why?
Hi Graham, PayPoint (LON:PAY) (Paypoint) put out an update yesterday: Please could you review it? Thanks, Clive.
P.S. Sorry for the repetition, PC trouble.
Hi Graham,
PayPoint (LON:PAY) (Paypoint) put out an update yesterday. Would you be able to review it please?
Thanks, Clive
With a market cap of £19mm and only a 53% float Ingenta (LON:ING) , which reported an update today, is only really available for smaller investment amounts, but as the 13% pop up today suggests there may be something beginning to stir at this company.
Some significant overheads have been cut ( the previous FD salary being one) and after years of treading water on sales there is a sniff of some progress. The Stockrank rating is "sucker stock" and care is certainly needed but I am going to keep an eye on this stock, interestingly Minton is a major holder.
For a software company a ROCE of 12% is not impressive but it does pay a dividend and is freeing up the share premium account to ensure they can continue to do so.
Does anyone have any views?
Not RNS'd news, but on 13-Dec-17, Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) announced a strategic partnership with Nike, as per https://www.investegate.co.uk/zotefoams-plc--ztf-/rns/-12-million-investment-planned-at-croydon-facility/201712140700022514Z/
This agreement now seems to be reflected in a video on the Nike web-site:
https://www.nike.com/gb/en_gb/c/innovation/react?intpromo=HP%3AP1%3A20180111%3ARUN%3ALEARNMORE
Since Nike seem to be making quite a big deal of this, it could also be significant for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF).
With thanks to Dubia123 on ADVFN who posted this link on the ZTF thread there.
Hope this is of interest. Cheers, Martin
P.S. For avoidance of doubt I am long ZTF.
In reply to shanklin100, post #12
I had expected the Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) / Nike deal to have quite a long gestation period, but looks from that video that there might be an earlier impact.
Nice that Nike (500 x the market cap of ZTF), consider the foam a key selling point for the new shoe - hope they've been prepared to pay a decent amount for it.
In reply to matylda, post #1
Sorry, silly touchscreen hit the thumbs down instead of up button.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Thank you for great effort and struggling through to a late Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) piece. Interesting.
Good read!
In reply to Aislabie, post #11
For Ingenta (LON:ING) post I should of course have corrected "Minton" to Miton !
Apologies
Interested on your thoughts on Luceco (LON:LUCE) which you previously said was on your watch list - is now significantly cheaper without further news.
In reply to ridavies, post #5
Interesting comparison ridavies - I mentioned it in the report. Cheers.
Hi Graham, regarding your comments on issued shares & £5m bank funding for Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) (LON:SDI) - I spoke to the CEO, very approachable, for 45 mins two weeks and asked the same question. The response was the £5m was agreed so to avoid having to use shares for future acquisitions, now the financials are better, the funding was agreed. They seem to have a Judges strategy, capital allocation at group with CEO's running each business line, CEO performs the role of FD for each business.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Van Elle even stronger today, seems not everyone has seen this as a profit warning.
Valuation is pretty undemanding, I must admit.
In reply to john652, post #20
re: Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)
Cheers for that John, if that's true then it's very comforting indeed. Thanks. G
In reply to Gromley, post #13
It is possible that the foam being mentioned in the Nike video et al is not Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) foam, but I have not found details of Nike having any other agreements of this type.
In reply to CliveBorg, post #9
Hi Clive, thanks for the suggestion re: PayPoint (LON:PAY). I have covered it now. Cheers.
Hi Graham
Just want to take you up on one point on Watchstone (LON:WTG). According to today's update the £50 m held in escrow is in addition to the £62m cash held. So that is potentially close to £3 per share of cash. They also say they have eliminated the the 2017 losses through the sale/closure of the loss makers and cutting costs. It's a slightly odd way of putting things but implies they are now at monthly break-even and with a fair wind may turn a profit (before exceptionals) in 2018, so you might value those businesses around 1 times sales or about £1 per share. So quite a lot of upside potential.
Of course there is the huge claim for damages from Slater & Gordon hanging over them which if it succeeded would leave the shares worthless. S&G are bound to pursue it but I would think their claim for misrepresentation and breach of warranty must be fairly weak given the circumstances of their due diligence and the limited warranties WTG gave. The amount in escrow is probably more vulnerable as I think it is at least in part dependent on how certain of the underlying cases S&G bought turned out, rather than whether there was any breach of the SPA.
There is also the outstanding SFO investigation into the accounting etc. It would be pretty perverse of the SFO to decide that the shareholders had been defrauded by previous management and decide the appropriate remedy is to fine the company (i.e those shareholders). But then the SFO is not interested in justice but merely in raking in as much money as it can so I would not put it past them.
So very much a special situation this one but I think worth a small bet (recognising it is just that).
re: Watchstone (LON:WTG).
Good point on the money in escrow - whoops. Fixing that now. Thanks for the correction.