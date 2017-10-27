Small Cap Value Report (Fri 27 Oct 2017) - SYS1, PHO, ATQT

Good evening! This is the placeholder article for tomorrow morning.

Good morning, it's Paul here!

Thank you for the reader comments. It's particularly helpful when people post a summary & their own views of results or trading updates. I especially like MrC's daily snapshot, so thanks for that.

Share price: 391.4p (down 24.4% today)

No. shares: 12.5m

Market cap: £48.9m

Interim results - for the 6 months to 30 Sep 2017. The company calls itself;

the pioneering marketing services group





I'm refreshing my memory by going back through our archive. Graham covered the profit warning here on 18 Aug 2017 As you can see from the chart, that hit the share price hard. The company indicated that revenue visibility was poor, and that H1 would be "a little over break-even".













Graham called it absolutely spot-on in August, concluding that the share remained over-priced.

Graham wrote another article about the company's more recent trading update, here on 16 Oct 2017. Again he got it spot-on, concluding that the share looked "Vulnerable to a further de-rating".

Moving on to today's results, H1 produced profit before tax of £0.85m (down from £2.79 in H1 last year). Obviously that's a poor performance, but it's slightly above the £0.8m which was indicated in the last trading update. So the…