Small Cap Value Report (Fri 27 Oct 2017) - SYS1, PHO, ATQT

Good morning, it's Paul here!
Thank you for the reader comments. It's particularly helpful when people post a summary & their own views of results or trading updates. I especially like MrC's daily snapshot, so thanks for that.
There are two sharp fallers today, so I'll start with them.
SysGroup (LON:SYS)1
Share price: 391.4p (down 24.4% today)
No. shares: 12.5m
Market cap: £48.9m
Interim results - for the 6 months to 30 Sep 2017. The company calls itself;
the pioneering marketing services group
I'm refreshing my memory by going back through our archive. Graham covered the profit warning here on 18 Aug 2017 As you can see from the chart, that hit the share price hard. The company indicated that revenue visibility was poor, and that H1 would be "a little over break-even".
Graham called it absolutely spot-on in August, concluding that the share remained over-priced.
Graham wrote another article about the company's more recent trading update, here on 16 Oct 2017. Again he got it spot-on, concluding that the share looked "Vulnerable to a further de-rating".
Moving on to today's results, H1 produced profit before tax of £0.85m (down from £2.79 in H1 last year). Obviously that's a poor performance, but it's slightly above the £0.8m which was indicated in the last trading update. So the…
Looks like a pretty quiet morning for small caps. Slightly above the size threshhold (but commented on by Graham in August), Computacenter (LON:CCC) came out with a trading statement this morning. A little bit of a curate's egg. Very strong revenue growth, especially in Germany (nary a mention of Brexit!) and a strongly improving cash position. Slightly tempered by comments about pricing pressure from customers on recurring business flows. Maybe just being slightly cautious to manage expectations after a decent share price run since the summer.
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT), Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM), Hardide (LON:HDD), Driver (LON:DRV), SysGroup (LON:SYS)1, Harworth (LON:HWG), Science in Sport (LON:SIS)
ATTRAQT (ATQT) warns FY rev will be 10% beow prev guidance. EBITDA 'broadly breakeven'.
Symphony Environment (SYM) expects that pretax will be significantly higher than current market expectations, and not less than £350k.
Hardide (HDD) has conditionally raised £2.54m at 1.7p, a 4% discount.
Driver Group (DRV) CFO leaves in Dec. New one found. Sells Initiate Consulting for £0.2m making a £0.9m writedown.
System1 (SYS1) H1 pretax down 70% as guided but "trading in Q3 to date has not yet resulted in a pick-up in our order book. Were the gross profit decline seen in H1 to be repeated in H2, then our profit before tax for the full year would decline by 50% to 60%."
Harworth Group (HWG) wins planning for £50m retail, leisure and community centre at Waverley development.
Science in Sport PLC (SIS) 3 year deal with USA Triathlon to be the official supplier of energy gels and bars. No rev guidance. "USA Triathlon sanctions more than 4,300 races and connects with nearly 500,000 members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world."
Also a bit over the normal market cap, given there doesn't seem to much else to comment on, could you take a look at £LRD? They suffered some severe problems a few years ago due, if I remember correctly, to over-investment in the confident expectation that a major customer would continue driving orders (Apple, one assumes) only to find themselves in trouble when the orders were cut. A rights issue and internal re-organisation later they look in much better shape, despite the Stocko computers worrying about bankruptcy risk.
The trading update is here: https://www.stockopedia.com/sh...
timarr
Any thoughts on the profit warning at ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) This business looks to have real potential, but to be honest, I am a little worried about the cash position.
Morning Paul.
Wondering if you had any comments on the Footasylum IPO. 164p placing values around 170m. JD Sports family Makin will remain majority shareholder.
Second Footasylum request.
I expect it will get away well given the athleisure trend and the involvement of the JD Sports founders.
But it will only have 37% free float. And is the market getting crowded with Supergroup trialing sports formats and launching their own brand trainers as well?
Hi Paul. With a market cao of £503.2m, Vitec (LON:VTC) are a little over your normal threshold although they would have qualified for much of this year. Stockopedia computers love it (StockRank = 96) and yet there is virtually no comment about the share by anybody here. They won't be issuing a trading update for a couple more weeks but as it's a quiet day, I'd love to hear your views on it if you've come across it before. Many thanks.
In reply to gus 1065, post #1
A relative works for Computacenter (LON:CCC) and I made a decent little profit, about 12% in a month earlier in the year. I then sold out as it is a sound but somewhat staid company. I think it is okay as a boring medium/long term hold but is unlikely to break any records. It is also okay as a defensive play as two thirds of revenue and the growth part are overseas and it is not at the techy end of tech but services which clients need in all markets.
Please can you review SYM? Seem to be making good progress... at last
LRD also seem to have a good Q3 update out... but I guess they are too big for you to look at
Driver’s sale of Initiate Consulting is a reminder of what Steve Norris, Driver’s chairman and ex-Conservative MP, has brought to the business. He was a major shareholder in Initiate which Driver bought for £5.3m less than three years ago. As part of the deal Norris was made Driver’s non-exec chairman. At the time of the takeover Initiate had revenues of £7.5m and operating profits of £0.48m. According to the latest statement Initiate broke even at an operating level on sales of £3.26m in the financial year ended 30 September 2017. Driver expects to receive something less than £0.2m, resulting in a non-cash write down of goodwill and intangibles of approximately £0.9m.
I'd be interested in System1 SYS1.
Looks like managements insistence that they have limited visibility of future trading results, has finally showed as being able to surprise on the downside in a big way. To be fair to them, it seems they have often called out the limited visibility, but normally the results haven't surprised like this.
In reply to johnsmith68, post #7
The Vitec (LON:VTC) broker forecast has been falling recently. That's rarely a good sign, IMHO.
In reply to johnsmith68, post #7
I always get a little jittery when a company issues an RNS saying we'll give you a trading update in 3 or 4 weeks time. I've not done any analysis on this, do other readers have any experience on this sort of thing?
would also be interested in Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) coverage. guiding higher on revenue and profit in their trading statement today. will be doing further research on the company as biodegradable plastics seem a high potential market - even if this firm have been around for ages, it looks like the technology and product are starting to get there.
Thanks for the reader requests - you always seem to ask me to look at mid caps which I don't cover!!!! ;-)
For today's schedule, I'll review SysGroup (LON:SYS)1 interims, ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) trad update, Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) - all small caps.
I should have some spare time after that to look at a coupe of reader requests.
Things are going at a snail's pace today, so I'll be updating this article all through the afternoon.
Regards, Paul.
Regarding ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) I have roughly modelled what I think it could do over the next 4.5 years. Assuming current gross margins, 10% revenue growth and 5% SG&A growth, it could generate a nice little return for the long-term holder. Picking growth stocks has been a huge blind spot for me in investing, so I'd appreciate if anyone had any thoughts?
Hi Paul,
Just to let you know that you've got the System1 name and ticker (LON:SYS1) mixed up with a similarly named company. Or its the Stockopedia link that's wrong.
Andy
In reply to Andy Stafford, post #17
It's a long-standing bug Stockopedia have got in the regular expression they use to match tickers.