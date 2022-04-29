Good morning, we have Paul & Roland here today, reviewing small cap trading updates & results.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - Reuters reported yesterday that insolvencies have soared, as expected, with the withdrawal of covid support measures meaning large numbers of zombie companies are likely to need restructuring or insolvency. I haven't read it yet, but today sees Begbies publish its Q1 Red Flag Alert Report, always an interesting, if depressing read. It strikes me as illogical that BEG shares have sold off along with other small caps lately, given that it is limbering up for a probably multi-year bonanza of work. So at 110p per share, I think readers could do well on this one, and get a 3% divi too. I don't currently hold, due to lack of available funds, unfortunately. [No section below].

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - I have a good rummage through its interim figures out today. Decent results, boosted by a large acquisition last year. I'm not so keen on the big increase in bank debt, which has continued in H1 despite the acquisition financing going through last year's accounts. The low operational gearing is interesting, and should mean profits being resilient, even in a downturn. Very interesting comments about supply chain/shipping improving. Overall, I like it.

Carclo (LON:CAR) - a mixed update, which is in line with exps for FY 3/2022, but with some negatives in the outlook comments. Not enough detail to help me form a firm view. Bank debt & pension scheme are still problems. High risk.

Roland's Section:

M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) - a strong set of 2021 results from this advertising group. Trading performance seems strong and management have issued confident profit forecasts suggesting double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023. The valuation doesn’t seem unreasonable to me, either.

Ao World (LON:AO.) - a major profit warning from this appliance retailer, as customer demand weakens and the rising cost of living starts to bite. Liquidity concerns are growing and AO’s founder-CEO has decided to start selling his shares. One to avoid, I think.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you.…